IOWA CITY — Izaak Hajek’s goal was simple for his 100-yard butterfly race at the state meet Saturday.

“Breaking 50 (seconds) was mainly on my mind,” said the Iowa City West junior.

Hajek not only met that goal, he also left the Campus Recreation and Wellness Center Pool on the University of Iowa campus with a state championship. Hajek touched up in 49.95 seconds to claim his first state championship.

He was one of two Iowa City athletes to win a state title. City High’s Forrest Frazier defended his title in the 100 breaststroke, coming home in 55.17 seconds to take the gold.

Ankeny captured the team title with 226 points, edging out Waukee (210) and Bettendorf (205.5). Linn-Mar was the best Gazette-area finisher, taking sixth with 123 points, just ahead of West, seventh with 112. A disqualification in the 200 freestyle relay cost the Trojans 30 points they would have scored with a fourth-place finish. Cedar Rapids Washington also finished in the top 10, scoring 87 points.

Hajek, who also finished fifth in the 200 individual medley, had been eyeing the 50-second barrier, for quite a long time.

“I set that goal two years ago,” he said. “To reach it today and win a state championship, it was simply amazing.”

Said West Coach Byron Butler. “He met his goal and went out and swam his race.”

For Frazier, defending his state title was more of a chore. He missed the entire regular season, being away at a junior national meet, then being hampered by a shoulder injury. He was happy to win a state title, but was disappointed he couldn’t do more for the Little Hawks. The California commit did not defend the butterfly title he won last season.

“My training just wasn’t there,” he said. “I feel pretty good about (winning the breaststroke), but I’m not in the greatest place right now. I mean, I’ll take what I can get.”

He added that he plans to swim next year for the Little Hawks as a senior, quipping, “I sure plan on doing a lot more than I did this season.”

West also got a pair of second-place finishes from junior James Pinter. He came in behind Ankeny’s Trent Frandson, who was named the meet’s top swimmer, in the 200 freestyle (1:37.75) and was runner-up to Bettendorf’s Charlie Bunn in the 100 freestyle.

“Him getting second in the 200 free, coming off swimming in the medley relay (where West also finished second to Dowling), was a great swim for James,” Butler said. “He had a great meet today as well.”

Butler said the DQ in the 200 was disappointing, but was quick to add it likely only cost West one spot in the team race.

“Val (Trussov) was the one who was DQ’d and he took it pretty hard,” said the West coach. “He’s without a doubt the leader of our team and it bothered him a lot.

Linn-Mar was the beneficiary of West’s misfortune. The Lions’ best individual finish was a fifth from junior Nick Cavanah in the 100 backstroke. They also scored well in the relays, which was the key to them moving up to sixth.

“I’m extremely happy with the way we performed today,” Linn-Mar Coach Tom Belin said. “I can’t believe just how well we performed today.”

Cavanah’s performance stood out for Belin. He was on two top-seven relay finishes and also finished seventh in the 200 freestyle.

“Nick was a guy who really came on over the last two weeks,” Belin said. “He had been fighting illness, but once he got to feeling better, he turned it up to another gear.”

City High’s Isaac Weigel finished fourth in the 500 freestyle and fifth in the 200 freestyle.

