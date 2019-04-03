2019 boys' spring golf: Individuals and teams to watch

INDIVIDUALS TO WATCH

Ted Bridges, West Branch, sr., Sixth at Class 2A state tournament, first-team all-state tournament team by IHSGCA, led the Bears with 41.25 adjusted average.

Brandon Larsen, West Delaware, jr., Tied for 14th at 3A state meet, first-team Wamac Super Meet, sectional medalist, district runner-up, fourth in Wamac with 40.66 adjusted average.

Brandon McCarty, Clear Creek Amana, jr., Tied for eighth at 3A state meet, second-team all-tournament by IHSGCA, first-team all-Wamac, second in Wamac with 39.47 adjusted average.

Ethan Streicher, Edgewood-Colesburg, sr., Tied for seventh at 1A state meet, second-team all-state tournament by IHSGCA, second in Tri-Rivers Conference with 81.0 18-hole average, ninth in 1A with 40.92 adjusted average.

Noah Schlabaugh, Mid-Prairie, jr., Second-team all-state by IHSGCA, River Valley Conference Elite all-conference, 2A sectional medalist, 41.38 adjusted average.

TEAMS TO WATCH

Benton Community: The Bobcats may not be deep but are packed with experience, including four senior starters. Three of them have been in the lineup since their freshman season. Benton was unbeaten in Wamac West duals, tying for the Wamac West meet title and placing fourth in the Wamac Super Meet. All-conference golfer Jacob Heit will lead the charge with classmates Ben Parmeneter, Nate Ettleman and Cam Eggert.

Washington, Iowa: The Demons placed seventh at last year’s Class 3A state meet. They bring back four experienced players from that squad, including junior Brock Sobaski, a second-team all-stater by the IHSGCA, and Brady Knutson.

West Branch: The Bears return four golfers from last year’s eighth-place finish at the 2A state meet. The roster is loaded with seniors making up nearly half of it. Five of West Branch’s top seven scorers are back including senior Ted Bridges, who placed sixth at state, Brady Lukavsky and Kaleb Sexton.

West Delaware: The Hawks have three strong scorers back with Brandon Larsen, Tyler Langel and Gavin Soppe. They have six returning letterwinners, including Clayton Haight and Elias Tibbott, who saw time in the lineup last season. West Delaware’s 330.33 18-hole team average was second in the Wamac to state champ DeWitt Central.

