Iowa high school baseball, softball: First day of practice, competition moved back

Practice will open May 18, first games can be June 1, no change in postseason schedule

North Linn catcher Grace Flanagan makes a catch near the backstop during last year's state softball tournament. The firs
North Linn catcher Grace Flanagan makes a catch near the backstop during last year’s state softball tournament. The first day of practice has been moved back to May 18 for softball and baseball, with the first day of competition moved back to June 1. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
12:34PM | Fri, April 10, 2020

Opening day has been moved back for high-school baseball and softball in Iowa, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a joint release provided by the Iowa High School Athletic Association and the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union, the first day of practice for both sports will be May 18, the first day of competition June 1.

The new dates are with the assumption that school restarts May 1.

The postseason series remains the same for both sports, with the state softball tournament July 20-24, state baseball July 24-Aug. 1.

Other information in terms of spring and summer sports:

Postseason host sites and state championship event venues are currently set as previously announced. Any changes or updates will be announced as they become available.

 The IGHSAU and IHSAA have not set a maximum or minimum number for competition dates within this adjusted schedule. Previously stated competition limits apply for each sport. Member schools may determine their own regular seasons which are best suited to their school schedules and activities.

 Golf postseason dates may vary due to course availability.

 Member schools with contracted dates or facilities should contact those partners regarding lost or potentially lost agreements. Contact IGHSAU and IHSAA administrators for assistance as necessary.

 The new start date for softball and baseball’s pitching and catching is currently May 1. The IHSAA will provide for 10 days of batting practice between May 1 and May 18.

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com

