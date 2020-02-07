Iowa City's Forrest Frazier, Scarlet Martin rank among world's best swimmers

CEDAR RAPIDS — Forrest Frazier and Scarlet Martin of Eastern Iowa Swimming Federation were recognized recently as ranking in the top 100 swimmers in the world for individual events for 2019.

The 18 & Under World 100 is a ranking of the best 18-and-under swimmers in the U.S., according to their age-defined world ranking.

Frazier, 17. ranked 67th in the 100-meter breaststroke with a time of 1:03.33. Martin, 15, ranked 93rd in the 100-meter butterfly with a time of 1:00.97.

Frazier’s time in the 100 breaststroke is the Iowa state record for males age 17-18. In all Frazier holds six state records in long course events and 18 in short course individual events.

Martin holds five state records in long course and 14 in short course individual events.

“It’s been so fun to watch these two grow from 8-year-olds that clearly had the fighting spirit and the feel for the water to some of the best junior swimmers in the world,” Eastern Iowa Swimming Federation Coach Megan Oesting said in a release.

VENTURA WINS 4 GOLD FOR KIDS FIRST

Jocelyn Ventura of Kids First Gymnastics won the bars, beam, floor exercise and all around in the Xcel Bronze division recently at the Chow Gymnastics meet in West Des Moines.

Gemma Sebastian won three titles (bars, beam and all around), also in the Bronze division.

Other Kids First winners were Briella Kittrell (beam), Honor Egli (beam) and Landrey Krambeer (vault) in Bronze, Anna Tiedeman (bars) in Xcel Silver, and Briar Hess (bars), Chloe Columbus (vault), Eva Sanchez-Masi (vault) and Meghan Humphrey (beam) in Level 6.

Placewinners were McKinley Clayton, Iris Taylor, Livvie Myers, Tayah Mims, Paty Zurita-Gonzalez and Livia McMann in Bronze and Bella Richardson in Gold.

At the UGA Invitational, Tiedeman won the floor and all around in Silver. Other Kids First winners were Marina Kellison (all around) in Silver, Sarah Till (vault) and Richardson (vault) in Gold, and Kaitlyn Shaw (beam) in Platinum.

Bronze placewinners were Krambeer, Kittrell and Clayton. Anika White placed in Silver, Aiko Benesh and Blessing Bangwete in Platinum, and Hess and Sanchez-Masi in Level 6.

10 FROM MOSER CAPTURE TUMBLING GOLD

Ten members of the Moser School of Dance and Gymnastic won gold at a USTA Power Tumbling meet held in Boone.

Moser winners were Megan Pierschbacher, Laura Pierschbacher, Ella Digmann, Jayda Even, Madilyn Payne, Lainey Payne, Carlee Batterson, Canaan Corcoran, Kena Johnson and Bailery Magnuson.

Annie Gulick, Reagan Dolan, Kennedi Bevans, Vivian Clar, Adalyn Ostrander, Griffan Ostyrander, Alyvia Snavely and Matilda Kuhlman all placed second, and Georgia Werger, Destiny Barnhart, Jessica Kracke, Ruby West, Adalyn Fette and Makenna Behrends were third.