Iowa City West's Scarlet Martin, Aurora Roghair both win 2 girls' state swimming gold medals

MARSHALLTOWN — Scarlet Martin and Aurora Roghair won their first state swimming titles Saturday at the Marshalltown YMCA.

Then they won their second.

Martin, a sophomore at Iowa City West, and Roghair, a junior, were double-winners, leading the Women of Troy to a fourth-place finish at the IGHSAU state swimming and diving championships.

West Des Moines Dowling won the team title with 360 points, followed by Ames at 328. Ankeny finished third at 200, 15.5 points ahead of West.

City High placed eighth and Linn-Mar 12th.

“You look at Dowling and Ames and Ankeny. They swam absolutely lights out,” West Coach Byron Butler said. “I think that’s the next step that we try to take, focusing 100 percent on the state meet. That is the only priority.

“We took a lot of big steps this year.”

Martin won the 200-yard individual medley in 2 minutes, 2.56 seconds and captured the 100 butterfly in a state-meet record 53.41 seconds. She nipped Linn-Mar freshman Hayley Kimmel (2:03.41) in the IM by less than a second.

“I just had to be confident and I had to swim my best,” Martin said of her win over Kimmel, who briefly led after the breaststroke portion. “I’m really proud how it played out.”

Martin said she knew she needed a strong finish in the fly.

“Once I hit that wall I couldn’t explain my happiness,” she said. “I’m so unbelievably proud” of the state record.

Roghair won the 200 freestyle in 1:48.40, leading from start to finish, and the 500 free in 4:50.87.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

“I wanted to take it out strong but then be able to finish it at the end,” Roghair said of the 200.

Butler said his two standouts worked hard this season with the goal of winning these titles.

“It just really cool to see it all come together,” Butler said. “... I’m just lucky to be part of it.”

Martin’s time in the 100 butterfly and Roghair’s 500 free performance automatically earned them All-American honors.

Kimmel also finished second the 100 breaststroke in 1:03.68, a whisker behind Dowling’s Mary Martin (1:03.37).

West also finished second in the 400 free relay and third in the 200 free relay.

City High was led by Carly Weigel, who placed third in 100 free and sixth in the 100 backstroke. Olivia Masterson finished third in the 100 breaststroke and eighth in the fly. The Little Hawks were fourth in the 200 medley relay, seventh in the 200 free relay.