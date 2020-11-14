Iowa City West's Scarlet Martin and Aurora Roghair have record-setting state swim meet

MARSHALLTOWN — On the biggest stage, Aurora Roghair and Scarlet Martin performed at the highest level.

Both Iowa City West swimming standouts left their marks at Saturday’s state meet.

Martin set two individual state records, Roghair set one and both were a part of a record-setting effort in the 400-freestyle relay, leading the Trojans to a second-place state finish behind Ames in the team race.

“They definitely took it to another level today,” said West Coach Byron Butler. “They absolutely just elevated themselves, they elevated their teammates and the others on their relays. That’s what the best athletes do.”

West finished with 277.5 points, just behind Ames, which won the team crown with 303 points. West Des Moines Dowling took third with 233. The next-best finish for a Gazette-area school was Linn-Mar, which finished eighth with 83 points.

Martin, a junior who has committed to swim collegiately at Florida, was named the meet’s most outstanding swimmer. She set new state standards in winning the 100 butterfly (53.01) and the 100 backstroke (54.14). Then, to close the meet she anchored a relay that included Jade Roghair, Olivia Taeger and Aurora Roghair. The quartet finished in a record time of 3:23.73.

And to make the day complete, Martin and the Roghair sisters combined with Ella Hochstetler to take top honors in the 200 free relay (1:34.24).

“I just came into state trying to swim my fastest and I did that,” Martin said. “I am just super happy how everything worked out.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Aurora Roghair, who will swim next year at Stanford, was facing some stiff competition in both the 200 and 500 freestyles from Waukee’s Jessi Wigham and Iowa City High’s Heidi Stalkfleet. After qualifying second behind Wigham in both Friday preliminaries, Roghair dominated in the finals, taking the 200 in 1:47.30 and the 500 in a meet record time of 4:45.78.

“That was the most fun I’ve ever had,” said Aurora Roghair. “I was talking to Byron about our strategy in the 500. We wanted to take it out controlled, then put it into gear and go after it.”

For the first half of the 500, Roghair and Wigham were pretty even. The back half belonged to the West senior. She ended up winning by nearly three full seconds. Stalkfleet finished third while Jade Roghair took fourth.

Her own accomplishments aside, Martin was excited for the overall result for West.

“This is a super-special team,” Martin said. “Everyone here today contributed to what we did today. We’re very happy with a second-place finish.”

Jade Roghair was also third in the 200 freestyle. City High’s Stalkfleet also had a podium performance in the 100 butterfly. She took third in 56.30. The other top-three finish for an area swimmer came from Linn-Mar sophomore Hayley Kimmel. She took third in the 100 breaststroke in 1:05.65.

Ames’ Megan Donald and Johnston’s Olivia Swalley were also double winners. Donald took top honors in the 50 and 100 freestyles while Swalley won the 200 individual medley and the 100 breaststroke.

Team scoring: 1. Ames 303, 2. Iowa City West 277.5, 3. WDM Dowling 233, 4. Waukee 227, 5. Johnston 173, 6. Cedar Falls 118.5, 7. Ankeny 105, 8, Linn-Mar 83, 9. Bettendorf 79, 10. CR Kennedy 73, 11. Norwalk 71, 12. DM Roosevelt 58, 13. CB Lewis Central 57, 14. WDM Valley 55, 15. Iowa City High 46, 16. Carroll 45, 17. Boone 44, 18 (tie) Pleasant Valley, S.C. Metro 40.5, 20. Waterloo 40, 21. Fort Dodge 33, 22. Muscatine 31, 23. CR Jefferson 22, 24. Dav. Central 20, 25. Dubuque Senior 18, 26 (tie). Marshalltown, Decorah 12. 28. (tie) Mason City, Spencer 4.

200 medley relay: 1 Johnston 1:46.74, 2. Ames 1:46.77, 3. WDM Dowling 1:47.46, 6. IC West (Carlee Wilkins, Makala Hajek, Ella Hochstetler, Olivia Taeger) 1:50.21, 9. CR Kennedy (Anne Baumann, Casey Gannon, Ellie Hance, Elizabeth Severson) 1:50.89, 13. Linn-Mar (Ella Wagner, Hayley Kimmel, Lilly Geelan, Lily Haars) 1:51.28, 16. IC High (Julianne Berry-Stoelzle, Rika Yahashiri, Heidi Stalkfleet, Averi Loria) 1:51.69, 21. Vinton-Shellsburg (Clarissa Carolan, Lexi Goodell, Geordyn Webster, Justyce Dominick) 1:54.46, 25. CR Washington (Sydney Jones, Lucy Pfab, Abby Jones, Ellie Thompson) 1:55.76.

200 freestyle: 1. Aurora Roghair (ICW) 1:47.30, 2. Jessi Wigham (Waukee), 1:48.14, 3. Jade Roghair (ICW) 1:52.85, 7. Kolby Reese (ICW) 1:56.13

14. Lauren Williams (CRJ) 1:57.72, 15. Lucy Haars (LM) 1:59.07.

200 individual medley: 1. Olivia Swalley (Johnston) 2:03.28, 2. Annie Galvin (Ames) 2:04.94, 3. Julia Sweetman (WDM Dowl.) 2:05.64, 7. Hayley Kimmel (LM) 2:09.74, 12. Olivia Taeger (IC West) 2:12.03, 13. Makala Hajek (IC West) 2:12.12.

50 freestyle: 1. Meghan Donald (Ames) 22.99, 2. Grace Frericks (CF) 23.56, 3. Carley Caughron (Wat.) 23.59, 14. Rika Yahashiri (ICH) 24.78, 16.

Ella Hochstetler (ICW) 24.97.

100 butterfly: 1. Scarlet Martin (ICW) 53.01 (new state record), 2. Mia Mulden (Ames) 56.13, 3. Heidi Stalkfleet (ICH) 56.30, 8. Ella Hochstetler (ICW) 58.93, 13. Ellie Hance (CRK) 59.30.

100 freestyle: 1. Meghan Donald (Ames) 50.63, 2. Carley Caughron (Wat.) 51.17, 3. Mary Sweetman (WDM Dowling) 52.95, 13. Lauren Williams (CRJ) 54.41, 15. Lucy Haars (LM) 54.71

500 freestyle: 1. Aurora Roghair (ICW) 4:45.78 (new state record) , 2. Jessi Wigham (Waukee) 4:48.35, 3. Heidi Stalkfleet (ICH) 4:51.22, 4. Jade Roghair (ICW) 5:02.64, 6. Audrey Repko (CRK) 5:08.26, 7. Kolby Reese (ICW) 5:12.85.

200 freestyle relay: 1. IC West (Ella Hochstetler, Jade Roghair, Aurora Roghair, Scarlet Martin) 1:34.24, 2. Ames 1:34.74, 3. WDM Dowling 1:35.85

6. CR Kennedy (Elizabeth Severson, Maria Trotta, Grace Hanrahan, Raylee King) 1:38.42, 7. Linn-Mar (Hayley Kimmel, Lucy Haars, Ella Wagner, Lily Haars) 1:39.79, 11. Decorah (Paige Werner, Maeley Nefzger, Katerina Kovarik, Julia Alberts) 1:40.76, 24. CR Washington (Emma Sorg, Lucy Pfab, Sophie Lenzer, Ellie Thompson) 1:43.84, 27. CR Jefferson (Kaitlyn Sellon, Charlie DeGroot, Addi Mougin, Lauren Williams) 1:44.73, 30. Vinton-Shellsburg (Clarissa Carolan, Maren Redlinger, Justyce Dominick, Geordyn Webster) 1:45.06

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

100 backstroke: 1. Scarlet Martin (ICW) 54.14 (new state record), 2. Annie Galvin (Ames) 55.35, 3. Grace Frericks (CF) 55.42, 13. Carlee Wilkins (ICW)

59.03.

100 breaststroke: 1. Olivia Swalley (Johnston) 1:04.12, 2. Kylee Brown (CB Lewis Central) 1:05.42, 3. Hayley Kimmel (LM) 1:05.65, 12. Rika Yahashiri (ICH) 1:08.84.

400 freestyle relay: 1. IC West (Jade Roghair, Olivia Taeger, Aurora Roghair, Scarlet Martin) 3:23.73, 2. Waukee 3:29.53, 3. Ames 3:30.60

11. CR Kennedy (Maria Trotta, Raylee King, Anne Baumann, Ellie Hance) 3:40.30, 13. Linn-Mar (Lucy Haars, Lilly Geelan, Emily Brennom, Lily Haars), 3:41.67 15. Iowa City High (Heidi Stalkfleet, Averi Loria, Kalea Seaton, Rika Yahashiri) 3:43.37, 19. Decorah (Paige Warner, Grace Bachelder, Katerina Kovarik, Julia Alberts) 3:45.68; 21. CR Washington (Emma Sorg, Ellie THompson, Sydney Jones, Abby Jones) 3:47.23, 25. CR Jefferson (Kaitlyn Sellon, Laney Klees, Addi Mougin, Lauren Williams) 3:50.20.