Iowa City West duo carries championship ambitions to girls' state swimming meet

IOWA CITY — They are teammates, training partners and best friends.

The Iowa City West swimming duo of Aurora Roghair and Scarlet Martin are primed to have something else in common — state champions.

Both have been close. Roghair, a junior, was second in the 500-yard freestyle behind West Des Moines Dowling’s Berit Quass last year. Quass also denied Martin, a sophomore, in 2018, by .05 in the 100 butterfly.

Needless to say, the West standouts are looking forward to this year’s meet.

The two-day event at the Marshalltown YMCA pool begins Friday with the diving competition at 11 a.m. and swimming preliminaries at 5 p.m. Championship finals, including all state qualifying relays events, will be held at noon on Saturday.

Ames is the four-time defending state champion. The Little Cyclones and Dowling are considered the favorites. West is ranked No. 5 in the latest power rankings, just behind Waukee and Ankeny.

While both have lofty individual goals, Roghair and Martin always have been about team first.

“It’s good to focus on your events but the team atmosphere really helps everybody get pumped up,” Roghair said. “In a way, you can focus on yourself (at the state meet), but it is so much more fun to do it as part of a team.”

West Coach Byron Butler is confident West can improve on its sixth-place state finish in 2018. He said having two team-oriented stars like Roghair and Martin “makes my job really easy. The team goals are very important to them.”

For West to reach new team heights at state, Roghair and Martin will be the catalysts. Martin enters this weekend with the top qualifying times in the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly. Roghair has the top 200 freestyle time and is second to Quass in the 500 free. Both are part of West’s 200 and 400 free relay teams that have the second and third qualifying times, respectively.

And both are each other’s biggest fan.

“She’s my best friend,” Roghair said of Martin. “Sharing a common goal really helps. We both want the same thing.”

Butler said both swimmers are constantly looking to improve.

“They are such good friends,” he said. “They push each other constantly to do better.”

Martin said the fact she shares the same competitive drive of Roghair is a plus for both swimmers.

“In practice, it is motivating to be next to someone who really pushes you all the time to reach your goals,” Martin said. “It’s great to have a training partner who is at the same level.”

Having two swimmers working at a high level allows Butler to use some different coaching techniques.

“Sometimes we can set them up for a pressure situation swimming against each other,” he said. “You can’t always simulate a race experience in practice, but you can with Scarlet and Aurora.”

Martin knows what is at stake on Saturday.

“I’m super excited for state,” she said. “This is what we have worked for all season. I think it is really going to go great.”

State qualifiers

Top qualifier and area qualifiers

Diving — 1. Joscelyn Buss (Ames) 532.55, 11. Jenna Carney (LM) 428.45, 14. Megan Norris (LM) 419.15, 17. Samantha Klein (ICW) 402.65, 17. Reese Miller 401.45, 23. Gabby Kroeze (CRJ) 390.20, 26. Austyn Goodale (ICW) 373.40, 29. Natalie Freeman (CRJ) 367.60, 30. Audrey Leno (CRK) 365.35

200 medley relay — 1. WDM Dowling 1:45.93, 3. IC High (Carly Weigel, Olivia Masterson, Trinity Sadecky, Rika Yahashiri) 1:47.41, 7. Linn-Mar (Hayley Kimmel, Shannon Kelley, Ella Wagner, Lilly Haars) 1:48.99, 13. Iowa City West (Ella Hochstetler, Jenny Geng, Lily Ernst, Jade Roghair) 1:52.01, 16. CR Kennedy (Anne Baumann, Casey Gannon, Maddie Gannon, Ella Popenhagen) 1:53.37, 18. CR Washington (Sydney Jones, Lucy Pfab, Abby Jones, Ellie Thompson) 1:53.50, 25. Vinton-Shellsburg (Clarissa Carolan, Lexi Goodell, Geordyn Webster, Justyce Dominick) 1:57.04, 26. CR Jefferson (Jacy Werning, Christine Mundanya, Kaitlyn Sellon, Ramsey Tucker) 1:57.39, 28. Tipton (Ali Anderson, Zoe Stonebraker, Maddie Swick, Rhyan Hoefler) 1:57.55, 30. Decorah (Emily Voyna, Mia Smedsrud, Julia Alberts, Paige Werner) 1:58.09.

200 freestyle — 1. Aurora Roghair (ICW) 1:49.46, 8. Emma Bachelder (Dec.) 1:54.34, 9. Lauren Williams (CRJ) 1:56.19, 11. Olivia Taeger (ICW) 1:56.45, 12. Jade Roghair (ICW) 1:56.56, 21. Olivia Bowden (CRK) 1:59.02, 28. Audrey Repko (CRK) 2:00.28, 32. Lilly Weber (LM) 2:01.41.

200 individual medley — 1. Scarlet Martin (ICW) 2:04.95, 3. Hayley Kimmel (LM) 2:05.77, 13. Lily Ernst (ICW) 2:11.27, 24. Jenny Geng (ICW) 2:14.74, 25. Anne Baumann (CRK) 2:15.14, 28. Ella Wagner (LM) 2:17.60, 30. Sydney Jones (CRW) 2:17.67.

50 freestyle — 1. Jasmine Rumley (Ankeny) 23.60, 12. Ella Hochstetler (ICW) 24.55, 13. Rika Yahashiri (ICH) 24.56, 23. Trinity Sadecky (ICH) 24.94, 25. Grace Hanrahan (CRK) 24.97, 27. Lily Haars (LM) 25.13.

100 butterfly — 1. Scarlet Martin (ICW) 54.83, 4. Lily Ernst (ICW) 57.26, 15. Olivia Masterson 58.90, 28. Maddie Swick (Tip.) 1:00.81, 29. Ella Wagner (LM) 1:00.83.

100 freestyle — 1. Jasmine Rumley (Ankeny) 50.94, 2. Carly Weigel (ICH) 52.17, 11. Lauren Williams (CRJ) 53.39, 14. Rika Yahashiri (ICH) 54.03, 17. Jade Roghair (ICW) 54.16, 30. Paige Werner (Dec.) 55.35, 31. Raylee King (CRK) 55.47, 32. Lily Haars (LM) 55.55.

500 freestyle — 1. Berit Quass (WDM Dowling) 4:54.94, 2. Aurora Roghair (ICW) 4:56.27, 9. Audrey Repko (CRK) 5:09.94, 11. Trinity Sadecky (ICH) 5:11.58, 12. Olivia Taeger (ICW) 5:12.55, 16. Casey Gannon (CRK) 5:15.34, 17. Lauren Trent (ICW) 5:15.45, 19. Taylor Matta (CRK) 5:17.36, 20. Shannon Kelley (LM) 5:18.18, 26. Lilly Weber (LM) 5:21.80.

200 freestyle relay — 1. Ames 1:36.99, 2. Iowa City West (Ella Hochstetler, Scarlet Martin, Olivia Taeger, Aurora Roghair) 1:37.20, 6. Iowa City High (Carly Weigel, Olivia Masterson, Averi Loria, Rika Yahashiri) 1:38.55, 9. CR Kennedy (Raylee King, Grace Hanrahan, Olivia Bowden, Ella Popenhagen) 1:39.25, 13. Decorah (Paige Werner, Emily Voyna, Maeley Nefzeger, Emma Bachelder) 1:41.01, 15. Linn-Mar (Sylene Brizard, Lily Haars, Ella Wagner, Hayley Kimmel) 1:41.72, 22. CR Washington (Emma Sorg, Ellie Thompson, Lucy Pfab, Sydney Jones) 1:42.59, 26. CR Jefferson (Jacy Werning, Lauren Briggs, Ramsey Tucker, Lauren Williams) 1:44.08, 27. Tipton (Rhyan Hoefler, Ali Anderson, Maddie Swick, Zoe Stonebraker) 1:44.18.

100 backstroke — 1. Annie Galvin (Ames) 55.54, 4. Carly Weigel (ICH) 57.73, 14. Ella Hochstetler (ICW) 59.38, 15. Sydney Jones (CRW) 59.41, 23. Anne Baumann (CRK) 1:00.61, 29. Taylor Matta (CRK) 1:01.16.

100 breaststroke — 1. Hayley Kimmel (LM) 1:05.03, 4. Olivia Masterson (ICH) 1:05.73, 7. Emma Bachelder (Dec.) 1:06.37, 20. Shannon Kelley (LM) 1:09.27, 28. Casey Gannon (CRK) 1:10.26.

400 freestyle relay — 1. WDM Dowling 3:31.60, 3. Iowa City West (Aurora Roghair, Olivia Taeger, Lily Ernst, Scarlet Martin) 3:32.39, 10. Decorah (Paige Werner, Emily Voyna, Julia Alberts, Emma Bachelder) 3:40.70, 14. CR Kennedy (Raylee King, Olivia Bowden, Maddie Gannon, Ella Poppenhagen) 3:41.90, 22. CR Jefferson (Jacy Werning, Kaitlyn Sellon, Ramsey Tucker, Lauren Williams) 3:47.12, 24. Iowa City High (Trinity Sadecky, Averi Loria, Jesse Hausknecht-Brown, Julianne Berry-Stolzle) 3:48.59, Linn-Mar (Lilly Geelan, Sylene Brizard, Shannon Kelley, Emily Brennom) 3:48.69, 29. CR Washington (Emma Sorg, Abby Jones, Liv Thoma, Sophie Lenzer) 3:50.39, 31. Tipton (Rhyan Hoefler, Ali Anderson, Maddie Swick, Zoe Stonebreaker) 3:50.71.