Iowa City West claims 9 of 11 events at Linn-Mar girls' swimming regional

MARION — In a girls’ swim season that has been anything but, Iowa City West provided a bit of normalcy Saturday.

Coach Byron Butler’s team was its usual dominant force at the regional meet, taking top honors in nine of 11 events contested at the Linn-Mar Aquatics Center. The Trojans won the team title with 528 points, easily outdistancing host Linn-Mar, which finished 433 points.

West will be among the favorites to win a team title next weekend in Marshalltown.

“I’m just very happy with how the entire team performed,” Butler said. “From top to bottom we had some really great performances, some unexpected. I’m really proud of how they came together as a team.”

West endured a shutdown in the middle of its season due to the Iowa City Community School District’s decision to begin the year with online classes. The Trojans looked anything like a team that had missed such a big chunk of time.

“It’s just been crazy,” said West senior Aurora Roghair, who was named the regional swimmer of the year after the meet. “It’s been such a wild year. I’m just trying to enjoy every moment.”

Roghair, who will swim collegiately next year at Stanford, won the 200 and 500-yard freestyles in impressive fashion. She is the defending state champion in both events.

Teammate Scarlet Martin was also a double winner, taking the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke. Martin, a Florida commit, was a state champion last year in the butterfly, but will not defend her 200 individual medley title as Butler opted to use the junior in the backstroke.

“Aurora said she was most comfortable in the 200 and 500,” Butler said. “Scarlet wanted to make a shift over from that 200 IM to the 100 back. I trust them and it ended up helping the team.

“They’re both team players and I trust they are going to do great next week.”

In recognition of how uncertain things have been with the COVID-19 pandemic, Martin wasn’t taking anything for granted.

“I approached this like it could be my last meet of the year,” she said. “I think we all came in and just swam our hearts out.”

Butler went on to praise the work of others. Ella Hochstetler won the 50 freestyle and Olivia Taeger took the 100 freestyle.

“We just had a lot of great swims,” Butler said. “I’m looking forward to next week.”

Linn-Mar had the only other event winner on Saturday. Sophomore Hayley Kimmel was a double-winner, taking top honors in the 200 IM and 100 breaststroke. Cedar Rapids Jefferson’s Nat Freeman won the diving competition, which was held on Thursday night.

IGHSAU girls’ swimming regional

At Linn-Mar Aquatics Center

Team Scoring: 1. Iowa City West 528, 2. Linn-Mar 433, 3. CR Washington 2780, 4, Iowa City High 261, 5. CR Jefferson 201, 67. Williamsburg 150, 7. Tipton 147, 8. Keokuk 83.

Event Results

Diving (held on Thursday): 1. Nat Freeman (CRJ) 445.00, 2. Corrin Williams (LM) 424.00, 3. Reese Miller (LM) 409.75.

200-yard medley relay: 1. Iowa City West (Carlee Wilkins, Makala Hajek, Ella Hochstetler, Olivia Taeger) 1:49.89, 2. Linn-Mar (Ella Wagner, Hayley Kimmel, Lilly Geelan, Lily Haars) 1:50.39, 3. Iowa City High (Julianne Berry-Stoelzle, Rika Yahashiri, Heidi Stalkfleet, Averi Loria) 1:53.24.

200 freestyle: 1. Aurora Roghair (ICW) 1:49.49, 2. Jade Roghair (ICW) 1:55.34, 3. Lauren Williams (CRJ) 1:56.59

200 individual medley: 1. Hayley Kimmel (LM) 2:08.64, 2. Makela Hajek (ICW) 2:10.84, 3. Olivia Taeger (ICW) 2:13.17.

50 freestyle: 1. Ella Hochstetler (ICW) 24.35, 2. Rika Yahashiri (ICH) 24.72, 3. Zoe Stonebraker (T) 25.96.

100 butterfly: 1. Scarlet Martin (ICW) 54.11, 2. Heidi Stalkfleet (ICH) 57.65, 3. Ella Hochstetler (ICW) 58.81

100 freestyle: 1. Olivia Taeger (ICW) 53.59, 2. Lauren Williams (CRJ) 53.88, 3. Lucy Haars (LM) 54.55.

500 freestyle: 1. Aurora Roghair (ICW) 4:54.35, 2. Heidi Stalkfleet (ICH) 5:05.27, 3. Jade Roghair (ICW) 5:10.01.

200 freestyle relay: 1. Iowa City West (Ella Hochstetler, Jade Roghair, Aurora Roghair, Scarlet Martin) 1:36.892. Linn-Mar (Hayley Kimmel, Lucy Haars, Ella Wagner, Lily Haars) 1:39.32, 3. CR Washington (Emma Sorg, Lucy Pfab, Sophie Lenzer, Ellie Thompson) 1:44.19.

100 backstroke: 1. Scarlet Martin (ICW) 55.85 2. Carlee Wilkins (ICW) 58.68, 3. Sydney Jones (CRW) 59.79.

100 breaststroke: 1. Hayley Kimmel (LM) 1:05.55, 2. Rika Yahashiri (ICH) 1:10.68, 3. Abby Jones (CRW) 1:11.28.

400 freestyle relay: Iowa City West (Jade Roghair, Olivia Taeger, Aurora Roghair, Scarlet Martin) 3:30.84 2. Iowa City High (Heidi Stalkfleet, Averi Loria, Kalea Seaton, Rika Yahashiri) 3:45.16, 3. Linn-Mar (Lucy Haars, Lilly Geelan, Emily Brennom, Lily Haars) 3:46.91

Regional athlete of the year: Aurora Roghair, Iowa City West

Coaching Staff of the Year: Byron Butler and the Iowa City West coaching staff