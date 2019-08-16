IHSSN announces new broadcast plans for Iowa high school boys' state tournaments

The Iowa High School Sports Network has unveiled new agreements with TV stations around the state to broadcast various Iowa boys’ state tournaments after years of complaints about the organization’s contract with NBC Sports Chicago.

The arrangement, first reported by the Omaha World-Herald, includes TV coverage on local subchannels for the state championship games in football and basketball and the state wrestling finals.

“We are giving the viewers what they want, many platforms to deliver the IHSSN product into their homes,’’ IHSSN President Ken Krogman said in a news release. “It will be up to each individual household to decide how to best access the content.’’

Here’s where you can watch:

• KFXA 28.2 in Cedar Rapids

• KDSM 17.1 and 17.3 in Des Moines

• NPTM 42.2 in Omaha

• NPTH 44.2 in Sioux City

• KXLT 47.2 in Rochester, Minn.

• WQAD 8.3 in Moline, Ill.

In addition, free live streams will be available on the IHSSN’s website this upcoming school year for:

• State cheerleading championships, Nov. 2

• State cross country meet, Nov. 2

• State football semifinals, Nov. 14-16

• State football championships, Nov. 21-22

• State wrestling duals tournament, Feb. 19

• State wrestling semifinals and finals, Feb. 21-22

• Boys’ state basketball tournament, March 9-13

• State track and field meet, May 21-23

• Boys’ state soccer tournament, June 1-5

• State baseball tournament, July 24-Aug. 1

The IHSSN’s previous agreement with NBC Sports Chicago drew the ire of fans every year around tournament time, particularly in Western Iowa, where that channel is not widely availble on cable services, and as the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union broadcast its championships on Iowa Public Television.

That deal expired at the end of the 2018-19 athletics calendar. The IHSSN has the rights to IHSAA championship events until 2029.

“I think the expanded coverage for more Iowans to be able to view our state events, that’s obviously the big thing,” IHSAA executive director Tom Keating said in a release. “Ken and his group have worked very hard to get their organization to the point where they can combine coverage throughout the state for these events. We’re very, very happy about that.’’