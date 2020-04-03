CORONAVIRUS

IHSAA, IGHSAU holding out hope for Iowa high school spring sports

But the target date for interscholastic events and practice in Iowa is moved back to May 1

Area high-school venues like Kingston Stadium will remain empty until at least May 1, after an announcement by the Iowa
Area high-school venues like Kingston Stadium will remain empty until at least May 1, after an announcement by the Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

12:50PM | Fri, April 03, 2020

IHSAA, IGHSAU holding out hope for Iowa high school spring sports

12:17PM | Fri, April 03, 2020

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for April 3: Extensions granted for ...

11:52AM | Fri, April 03, 2020

85 more coronavirus cases in Iowa, but no new deaths reported

11:00AM | Fri, April 03, 2020

University of Iowa psychologist answers questions on COVID-19 and ment ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles

The no-school mandate has been extended, and so it is as well for no school sports.

A day after Gov. Kim Reynolds announced an extension of school closures through April 30, the Iowa High School Athletic Association and the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union said that school activities are prohibited through the end of the month.

The response to the COVID-19 pandemic pushes the previous return date from April 13 to May 1. That means no coach/athlete interaction.

According to a release sent from the two governing bodies:

“The IGHSAU and IHSAA are still working to offer spring and summer sports opportunities, provided they can be done safely and follow CDC, state and local guidelines.

“The primary concern is the health and safety of students, schools and their communities during this pandemic.”

IHSAA executive director Tom Keating said in the statement, “We are committed to bringing a sense of familiarity to our young people whose school year has been so disrupted by this adjusted spring season. It is our hope that students return to school on the current target date and have the opportunity to participate in the activities that mean so much to them.”

An updated schedule for activities will be provided Monday.

“We want to keep all of our options open moving forward to allow our students an opportunity to participate,” IGHSAU executive director Jean Berger said. “We will do what we can to help plan for their eventual return to school and hold out hope that we can offer the activities that are so familiar to them and their schools.”

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com

CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

10:09AM | Fri, April 03, 2020

What does it mean to be furloughed in Iowa? Here's everything you need ...

07:00AM | Fri, April 03, 2020

Home improvement stores, auto shops in Cedar Rapids, Iowa City still o ...

06:30AM | Fri, April 03, 2020

Online becomes lifeline for small shops in coronavirus pandemic
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for April 3: Property assessment appeals extension granted for Cedar Rapids owners

85 more coronavirus cases in Iowa, but no new deaths reported

University of Iowa psychologist answers questions on COVID-19 and mental health

What does it mean to be furloughed in Iowa? Here's everything you need to know

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Iowa City's Shelter House is running out of resources

UTC, Raytheon formally join forces in mega-merger poised to reshape global aerospace and defense

The incredible legacy of Linn County's first female supervisor, Jean Oxley

Designs take shape for new Coolidge Elementary in Cedar Rapids

Not giving up: Campaigning amid the coronavirus

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.