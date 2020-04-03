IHSAA, IGHSAU holding out hope for Iowa high school spring sports

The no-school mandate has been extended, and so it is as well for no school sports.

A day after Gov. Kim Reynolds announced an extension of school closures through April 30, the Iowa High School Athletic Association and the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union said that school activities are prohibited through the end of the month.

The response to the COVID-19 pandemic pushes the previous return date from April 13 to May 1. That means no coach/athlete interaction.

According to a release sent from the two governing bodies:

“The IGHSAU and IHSAA are still working to offer spring and summer sports opportunities, provided they can be done safely and follow CDC, state and local guidelines.

“The primary concern is the health and safety of students, schools and their communities during this pandemic.”

IHSAA executive director Tom Keating said in the statement, “We are committed to bringing a sense of familiarity to our young people whose school year has been so disrupted by this adjusted spring season. It is our hope that students return to school on the current target date and have the opportunity to participate in the activities that mean so much to them.”

An updated schedule for activities will be provided Monday.

“We want to keep all of our options open moving forward to allow our students an opportunity to participate,” IGHSAU executive director Jean Berger said. “We will do what we can to help plan for their eventual return to school and hold out hope that we can offer the activities that are so familiar to them and their schools.”

