Center Point-Urbana vs. Nevada photos: Class 1A girls' state soccer quarterfinals

WHAT TO READ NEXT ...
TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE
Trending
- Three Marion residents hospitalized with serious injuries after head-on collision near Ely set SUV on fire
- Traffic stop nets 30 pounds of marijuana in Iowa City
- Iowa football look ahead: Penn State makes a super-late QB change and let's see what happens
- Auditor: University of Iowa’s AIB sale ‘proper’ and fair
- Fairfax man killed after vehicle rolls on Highway 30, comes to rest in Morgan Creek
- Marion AD, girls’ basketball positions expected to be filled by late June