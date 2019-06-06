Union vs. Gilbert photos: Class 1A girls' state soccer quarterfinals

Union vs. Gilbert photos: Class 1A girls' state soccer quarterfinals

Gilbert defeats Union, 1-0, in the quarterfinal round

/ 14

WHAT TO READ NEXT ...

Earlville man accused of killing wife with corn rake wants trial moved

Iowa County supervisor charged with drunken driving

Cedar Rapids doughnut pop-up shop debuts on National Doughnut Day

Chew on This: Dash Coffee planning downtown C.R. location

Heroes change the world, speaker says

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Food Truck Roundup: The start of summer means return of food trucks in Eastern Iowa

One Iowan's D-Day story, 75 years later

Toddler run over, seriously injured by lawn mower, driver believed to have been drunk

Gazette photographers pick their favorite sports photos of May 2019

Festivals, charity events, and craft beer: Iowa corridor food & drink events June 6-12

Trending