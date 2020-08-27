Girls' cross country 2020: Area runners to watch

Top returning area girls’ cross country runners for the 2020 season, with 2019 state finish and time:

* ASHLYN KEENEY, jr., Iowa City Liberty — 2nd in 4A, 17:44.

* MICAH POELLET, sr., Linn-Mar — 4th in 4A, 18:18.

* JORDYN BECK, soph., Linn-Mar — 12th in 4A, 18:48.

* CHLOE SKIDMORE, sr., Linn-Mar — 13th in 4A, 18:48.

* HALEY MEYER, jr., Lansing Kee — 2nd in 1A, 18:51.

* McKENZIE LOGAN, sr., Iowa City Liberty — 15th in 4A, 18:53.

* JALYSSA BLAZEK, jr., Turkey Valley — 3rd in 1A, 18:54.

* BILLIE WAGNER, soph., South Winneshiek — 5th in 1A, 19:02.

* GABBY CORTEZ, jr., Cedar Rapids Prairie — 19th in 4A, 19:05.

* ROWAN BOULTER, jr., Iowa City High — 21st in 4A, 19:08.

* MARY CLINE, sr., Cedar Rapids Washington — 25th in 4A, 19:14.

* KAY FETT, jr., Center Point-Urbana — 15th in 3A, 19:19.

* KENNA MEISGEIER, sr., Starmont — 7th in 2A, 19:20.

* EMMA ALTHOFF, soph., Monticello — 8th in 2A, 19:22.

* AMANDA TREPTOW, jr., Jesup — 9th in 2A, 19:28.

