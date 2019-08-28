Prep Sports

Iowa high school girls' cross country 2019: Area runners and teams to watch

Defending champions Marie Hostetler (Mid-Prairie) and Micah Poellet (Linn-Mar) headline a strong area pack of girls

Linn-Mar's Micah Poellet won the Class 4A girls' race at the 2018 state cross country meet at Lakeside Golf Course. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
Linn-Mar's Micah Poellet won the Class 4A girls' race at the 2018 state cross country meet at Lakeside Golf Course. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)

Top area returning girls’ individuals for the 2019 cross country season, with their state finishes and times from 2018.

Runners

Marie Hostetler, sr., Mid-Prairie — 2A champion, 18:02.

Micah Poellet, jr., Linn-Mar — 4A champion, 18:03.

Emily Staal, sr., Springville-Central City — 2nd in 2A, 18:07.

Adrianna Katcher, sr., Center Point-Urbana — 2nd in 3A, 18:30.

Chloe Skidmore, jr., Linn-Mar — 8th in 4A, 18:57.

Kendall White, jr., Cedar Rapids Prairie — 16th in 4A, 19:23.

Annalee Bartels, jr., Iowa City Regina — 5th in 1A, 19:49.

Rowan Boulter, soph., Iowa City High — 36th in 4A, 19:53.

Kiara Malloy-Salgado, jr., Iowa City West — 37th in 4A, 19:54.

Lauren Gray, jr., Cedar Rapids Kennedy — 41st in 4A, 19:57.

Jalyssa Blazek, soph., Turkey Valley — 6th in 1A, 19:59.

Ashlyn Keeney, soph., Iowa City Liberty — 72nd in 4A, 20:22.

Teams

Top area girls’ teams to watch for the 2019 season.

Cedar Rapids Prairie

Coach: Bill Schwarz

State finish in 2018: 8th in Class 4A

Returning state runners (7): Kendall White (jr., 16th), Laurdyn Meyer (jr., 47th), Alyza Koppes (soph., 51st), Carli Reittinger (sr., 65th), Gabby Cortez (soph., 83rd), Grace Long (soph., 99th), Hailey Cooper (jr., 100th).

» Cedar Rapids Prairie cross country: 2 teams, 1 big unit

Decorah

Coach: Cristy Nimrod

State finish in 2018: 13th in Class 3A

Returning state runners (7): Leila Johnson (jr., 48th), Shayla Betts (sr., 56th), Fiona Buresh (jr., 87th), Brooke Courtney (sr., 92th), Meg Sessions (sr., 96th), Annette Leschensky (sr., 102nd), Britta Swanson (sr., 107th).

Linn-Mar

Coach: Emily Burmeister

State finish in 2018: 11th in Class 4A

Returning state runners (7): Micah Poellet (jr., 1st), Chloe Skidmore (jr., 8th), Sarah Murphy (jr., 82nd), Lilly Geelan (jr., 98th), Dimia Burrell (sr., 110th), Emily Schmidt (soph., 111th), Stacy Westman (jr., 113th).

Mid-Prairie

Coach: Mark Hostetler

State finish in 2018: Class 2A champion

Returning state runners (4): Marie Hostetler (sr., 1st), Mitzy Evans (soph., 21st), Ana Fleming (jr., 22nd), Angelina Evans (sr., 85th).

Waukon

Coach: Brett Egan

State finish in 2018: 11th in Class 2A

Returning state runners (6): Katelyn Benzing (sr., 67th), Regan Griffith (jr., 68th), Mady Helgerson (soph., 70th), Bailey Shafer (jr., 82nd), Ellec Armstead (sr., 100th), Maddy Waters (jr., 117th).

Williamsburg

Coach: Nick Nordheim

State finish in 2018: Class 2A runner-up

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Returning state runners (6): Grace Schaefer (sr., 18th), Ruth Jennings (soph., 30th), Taylor Winegarden (soph., 40th), Charlotte Wetjen (jr., 44th), Megan Rathjen (sr., 61st), Kendra Eichhorn (soph.), 108th).

l Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com

The Gazette

All articles by Jeff

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE Prep Sports ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Cedar Rapids Prairie cross country: 2 teams, 1 big unit

Iowa high school boys' cross country 2019: Area runners and teams to watch

Photos: Cedar Rapids Kennedy vs. Cedar Rapids Prairie volleyball

Cedar Rapids Kennedy's rookie head coach, veteran team win volleyball season-opener

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Linked in TV report to 'antifa,' ousted professor says Kirkwood violated his rights

Cedar Rapids council stops Cargill rail yard in its tracks for now

Motorist found dead in Johnson County as vehicle drives off bridge into creek

What we won't do for our children

'Successful' Cedar Rapids tourism office formed in wake of 'newbo evolve' debacle to continue

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.