Gazette area Fab 5: Union volleyball makes debut appearance

1. Washington football 6-0

The Demons wrapped up the Class 3A District 5 title Friday, tying a big, decisive bow on it. They throttled Burlington, 69-0, tallying 315 rushing yards and 403 total. Washington has continued to impress since that season-opening victory over Bettendorf, holding its spot at fifth in the 3A rankings. The Demons have defeated foes by an average of 29.5 points, scoring a whopping 43.2 points per game. Washington notched its first shutout, recording 18 1/2 tackles for loss and three turnovers. The defense has 52 1/2 tackles for loss overall, which ranks fifth in 3A, and 14 turnovers, leading 3A with five interceptions returned for touchdowns. Washington plays Keokuk before a first-round bye in the playoffs.

2. Iowa City West girls' swimming and diving

Iowa City West added two more dominant dual victories, topping Dubuque Wahlert by nearly 100 points last week and defeating Linn-Mar, 134-52 Tuesday. The Trojans are perched atop the IGHSAU power rankings. They have 3,907 points, which is just two ahead of No. 2 Waukee. West owns the fastest recorded times in seven of the 11 swimming events. The 400 free relay is tops in the state at 3:31.02, coming in more than three seconds faster than second-ranked Ames. West is second in the 200 free relay (1:38.74) and trails Ames by a little more than a second in that event. Aurora Roghair leads the state in the 100, 200 and 500 free. Scarlet Martin is tops in the 100 back, 100 fly and 200 individual medley. Both are among the top three times in the 50 free as well.

3. Iowa City Regina football 5-1

The Regals also clinched a district title, claiming Class A District 6 with a 47-22 romp over Columbus Community. They moved into a share of first in the rankings with Grundy Center. Regina has trounced the small-class field. Offensive coordinator Ed Hinkel has put together another potent attack, averaging 40 points per game, which climbs to 52 against Class A foes. Regina quarterback Ashton Cook, wide receiver Alec Wick and running back Theo Kolie are among the class leaders. Cook is first in offensive yards (1,398) and pass rating (13.4) and tied for first with 14 passing TDs. He is second with 93 completions for 1,275 passing yards. Wick leads in receiving yards (670) and TD catches (10). Kolie has scored four TDs in each of the last four games. The Regals host Highland (1-4) this week.

4. Cedar Rapids Xavier football and volleyball 6-0 and 17-4

This is a total cop out, but one that will have to suffice. The Saints have dominated on the gridiron and are a title contender on the court as well. The football team clinched the Class 3A District 6 title with a decisive 44-20 victory over previously No. 7 Grinnell, overtaking Dallas Center-Grimes for the top spot in 3A. They have scored more than 37 points a game. They have allowed a mere 26 first-half points and just six before halftime since Week 2. Jack Lux and Jaxon Rexroth lead the Saints in rushing. Rexroth has passed for 810 yards and 10 TDs, adding 10 rushing scores. They earned a first-round playoff bye. The volleyball program has been top-ranked for part of the season, but is No. 2 in 4A. The Saints put the finishing touches on their Mississippi Valley Conference Valley Division title, beating Dubuque Hempstead in five sets Tuesday.

5. Union Community volleyball 27-5