Forrest Frazier, Diggory Dillingham shine for Eastern Iowa Swim Federation

IOWA CITY — Forrest Frazier and Diggory Dillingham turned in superb performances for the Eastern Iowa Swimming Federation at the Speedo Midwest Challenge last weekend at the UI Campus Recreation & Wellness Center.

Frazier emerged as the High Point Winner for the meet, which attracted elite swimmers from nine Midwestern states. He captured the 100 breaststroke, placed second in the 400 and 200 individual medley and fourth in the 100 freestyle and 100 butterfly in open competition.

Dillingham broke two Iowa Swimming, Inc., records in the 50 free and 100 free, with his time of 20.67 seconds in the 50 free the best in the country this year for his age group. He placed fifth in the open 50 free and 15th in the 100 free.

Dillingham qualified for the Speedo Winter Junior Championships in Federal Way, Wash., next month.

Twenty-two swimmers from the Eastern Iowa Swimming Federation (EISF) participated in the event. The EISF placed seventh out of 50 teams, set 21 team records, broke three Iowa swimming records and established one meet record.

Kolby Reese placed fifth in the girls’ 1650 free and seventh in the 500 free. Meg Susil was fifth in the 100 free.

Mason Turner, Mats McGrath, Dillingham and Frazier took fourth place in the 400 free relay. Andy Luo, Frazier, McGrath and Dillingham finished sixth in the 200 medley relay.

Reese, Elizabeth Severson, Lilly Adams and Susil placed sixth in the women’s 400 free relay.

CRAG’S ELLIOTT WINS GOLD

Carolyn Elliott of the Cedar Rapids Association of Gymnastics won the beam and placed second in the vault last month at the Ruby Spooktacular.

She was competing in the Level 3 division.