Vote for the best former Iowa high school mascot: Substate round, May Mascot Madness

We have replaced geography with previous popularity in determining substate assignments for May Mascot Madness.

Nine teams remain, led by the Everly Cattlefeeders, the Klemme Shamrocks and the East Monona Thunderhawks. Those three now-defunct schools were the leading vote-getters in the first three rounds, and will be split up for the substates.

[What is May Mascot Madness? Read more and find complete results here]

The overall No. 1 seed (barely), Everly will face the No. 8 and No. 9 seeds (Rathbun Coal Miners and Laurel Green Hornets) Friday.

Klemme is seeded No. 2 and will battle the No. 6 Ocheyedan Mounders and the No. 7 Volga City Boatmen.

East Monona earned the No. 3 spot and will knock heads with the No. 4 Clutier Charging Czechs and the No. 5 Zwingle Zippers.

Friday’s three winners advance to the state finals Monday.

Substate 1

Everly Cattlefeeders

• Where were they located? Everly (population 603) is just south of U.S. Highway 18, about 10 miles west of Spencer.

• What happened to them? Consolidated with Clay Central in 1989 to form Clay Central-Everly. That school’s last season was 2018-19, and the district was split among Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn, Okoboji, Sioux Central and Spencer.

• How they advanced: The Cattlefeeders topped 70 percent in their sectional and district rounds, collecting 387 votes along the way. They ousted the Webb Spiders and the Sioux Valley Soos in the Near Northwest District final.

• Substate seed: 1

Laurel Green Hornets

• Where were they located? Laurel (population 235) lies on Highway 14, 8 miles south of Marshalltown in southern Marshall County.

• What happened to them? Consolidated with Gilman in 1963 to form the SEMCO district, which is now part of East Marshall.

• How they advanced: The Green Hornets are the long shot of the nine survivors. They edged the Elkhart Echoes and the Rudd Rangers in the Central District, gaining 41.3 percent of the vote and have received 130 votes in the first two rounds.

• Substate seed: 9

Rathbun Coal Miners

• Where were they located? Rathbun (population 84), in central Appanoose County, stands at the southeast corner of the lake named after it, about 5 miles north of Centerville.

• What happened to them? The year is unclear, but Rathbun was absorbed by Centerville.

• How they advanced: The Coal Miners claimed 158 votes in the first two rounds, earning 56.1 percent in the Southwest District final, knocking out the Farragut Admirals and the Grand River Blue Dragons.

• Substate seed: 8

Substate 2

Klemme Shamrocks

• Where were they located? A town of 470, Klemme is in southeast Hancock County, just off Highway 69, between Garner and Belmond.

• What happened to them? Consolidated with Belmond in 1990 to become Belmond-Klemme.

• How they advanced: The Shamrocks have the most momentum of anybody, pulling 229 votes in running away with the North Central District championship, besting the Mallard Ducks and the Boxholm Swedes. Klemme has 389 votes in the first two rounds.

• Substate seed: 2

Ocheyedan Mounders

• Where were they located? Ocheyedan (population 461) lies in northeast Osceola County, on Highway 9.

• What happened to them? Ocheyedan was absorbed by Sibley in 1984. Sibley-Ocheyedan High School lies near the highest point of Iowa (elevation: 1,670 feet).

• How they advanced: The Mounders received 231 votes in the first two rounds. They received 49.7 percent of the Far Northwest District to outdraw the Floyd Valley Thunderbirds and the Quimby Peacocks.

• Substate seed: 6

Volga City Boatmen

• Where were they located? Now known only as Volga, the town of 196 is along the Volga River in western Clayton County. The school’s other nickname was the Blue Jays.

• What happened to them? Absorbed by Elkader in 1961, now part of Elkader Central.

• How they advanced: The Boatmen were able to grind out the Northeast District title, claiming 71 votes and 44.7 percent of the support to defeat the Rudolphinum Rudohawks and the Cascade Aquin Tomahawks. Volga City has snared 165 votes in the first two rounds.

• Substate seed: 7

Substate 3

Clutier Charging Czechs

• Where were they located? With a population of 205, Clutier resides in east-central Tama County, about 5 miles west of Highway 21.

• What happened to them? Absorbed by Traer in 1961. Became Traer-Clutier, then later North Tama.

• How they advanced: The Charging Czechs’ 83.0-percent Southeast District landslide (grabbing 117 votes) — against the Wyman Welshmen and the Rose Hill Hill Men — was the highest of any team in any round to date. Clutier has gained 215 votes in two rounds.

• Substate seed: 4

East Monona Thunderhawks

• Where were they located? This district was formed in 1963 with the consolidation of Moorhead and Soldier, both of which lie on Highway 183. Moorhead (population 226) is about an hour drive from both Sioux City and Council Bluffs.

• What happened to them? The district closed in 1997 and split between West Harrison and Charter Oak-Ute.

• How they advanced: The West Central district champion Thunderhawks have been consistently — and surprisingly — strong through the first two rounds, gathering 385 votes and more than 60 percent of the support. They rolled past the Lanesboro Burros and the Zion Zephyrs in the district finals.

• Substate seed: 3

Zwingle Zippers

• Where were they located? A tiny community of 93 that straddles the Jackson/Dubuque county line, Zwingle is along Highway 61.

• What happened to them? The year is unknown, but absorbed by Maquoketa.

• How they advanced: The Zippers were convincing champions of the East Central District, earning 103 votes for 74.1 percent to get past the Oxford Seabees and the Hayes Catholic Muscateers. Zwingle has 220 votes through two rounds.

• Substate seed: 5

