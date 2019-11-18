Xavier football season over, but bond remains strong

CEDAR RAPIDS — To the 2020 senior class at Xavier High School, it was more than football.

It was a brotherhood.

“It was bittersweet knowing that was the last Friday night we would play together,” senior Cole Smith said after the Saints’ season ended in the first round of playoffs in a loss to North Scott. “Every Friday night with my brothers was something special.”

Playing together went beyond football.

“We definitely had a brotherhood. I feel like that is the most important thing when it comes to sports,” senior Mac Mahurin said. “Going to war with your brothers versus playing a game with your teammates are two totally different things.”

The Saint seniors established a bond by playing football together throughout the season and will take that bond with them for the rest of their lives.

“Anyone on that team would run through a wall for any of their teammates,” Smith said. “They will be my guys forever.”

The majority of the senior class has played together since elementary school.

“It was an amazing experience to play with my teammates over the years and we created memories that I will never forget,” senior captain Jakob Forslund said.

Not only did they create friendships and memories they will always keep with them, but they also learned life lessons off the field.

“Xavier football and the coaching taught me how to be a leader and a man,” Forslund said. “Xavier football gave me wisdom that I can use throughout the rest of my life to make an impact on everyone I encounter.”

The seniors left an imprint on each other along with the junior class.

“It has been so fun being able to finally play with the guys we grew up looking up to,” junior Jack Lux said.

The juniors acquired knowledge from the senior class, things they will use for their final season next year.

“They have shown our whole junior class what it means to be a leader and have taught me what it takes to win as a team,” junior Jaxon Rexroth said.

The seniors shared their of brotherhood bond with the juniors.

“My favorite part about playing is being able to play the sport I love along with all my teammates who I honestly see as brothers,” Rexroth said.

The seniors are grateful to have been a part of the Xavier football program.

“I will never forget all the memories with the team,” senior captain Nick Banowetz said. “Not only on the field, but off the field. I will always remember those memories.”