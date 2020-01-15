What changes will be made to Iowa high school football classifications and playoffs?

What will the IHSAA decide to do about the football classification and playoff system?
Which area basketball teams are the top contenders this year?
Jeff Linder and Jeff Johnson discuss, plus look back at their all-decade basketball teams on Call It Both Ways.
Watch and subscribe on YouTube or Facebook. Listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Soundcloud.
