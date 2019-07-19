Iowa Shrine Bowl 2019: Rosters, time, TV info for annual all-star game

CEDAR FALLS — For Spencer Daufeldt, playing football at the University of Iowa was always the plan.

Before he reports to the Hawkeyes this fall, however, the 6-foot-1, 300-pound defensive lineman will wear the West Liberty High School helmet one final time in the 47th annual Iowa Shrine Bowl, the all-star football game that has raised $2.6 million to date for The Shriner’s Hospitals for Children.

“It is a great honor,” said Daufeldt, one of 17 area preps that will play in the 4 p.m. game Saturday at the UNI-Dome. “Not many people get to come up here and play in this game. Just honored that they would have me up here to play. I have had a great time here.”

Daufeldt was a Class 2A first team all-state selection last season for the Comets, who reached the state semifinals for the first time since 1987. He turned down a scholarship offer from Division-II Minnesota State for a preferred walk-on shot at Iowa.

“Iowa has just been the goal for me all my life,” Daufeldt said. “The opportunity came up, so I took it. … I am pretty physical up front, quick off the ball and hopefully I can just keep building my strength and athleticism and play a part on their team.”

Daufeldt will represent the South squad at the Shrine Bowl, which also includes Beau Cornwell of West Branch, Iowa City West’s Landon Green, Gage Hazen-Faber of Williamsburg, UNI football signee Trey Lasek (Highland) and Coe wrestling recruit Garet Sims (Iowa Valley).

Longtime West Branch Coach Butch Pedersen will serve as head coach of the South. He has previously helped as an assistant with the Shrine Bowl. Iowa coaches are limited to one stint as a Shrine Bowl assistant, plus one as a head coach.

“It is a tremendous experience,” Pedersen said. “Not only from the coaches and the parents and the players, but we just think that it is a wonderful activity. I am extremely honored to be involved in this.”

Iowa Valley Coach Cody Snitker and Sigourney-Keota’s Jared Jensen are two of Pedersen’s assistants.

“We want to get everybody on the field,” Pedersen said. “We want everybody to play an equal amount of time, for the most part. We want to do the best possible job we can on each and every play that we play. Usually if you have that philosophy, you are going to be pretty successful at the end. I don’t think it is such a matter of win or lose, because I think everybody wins here.”

The North team is coached by West Lyon’s Jay Rozeboom, with Dan Burke of Center Point-Urbana serving as one of the assistants.

The North roster includes Decorah’s Carston Baumler, Jordan Bries of West Delaware, Matt Davis of Benton Community, Iowa football recruit Taylor Fox (East Buchanan), Cedar Rapids Kennedy’s Noah Gloede, Owen Grover of Dyersville Beckman, Don Bosco’s Noah Pittman, Union's Kaleb Roach, Preston Rochford of Edgewood-Colesburg, CPU’s Nick Takes and Brayden Wright of Cedar Rapids Washington.

Iowa Shrine Bowl: 2019 info

Date: Saturday, July 20

Time: 4 p.m.

Location: UNI-Dome, Cedar Falls

Tickets: $15

TV: MC22 (Replay at 7 p.m. Sunday)

Iowa Shrine Bowl: South roster

1 Jerome Mays, Wilton

2 Diontrel Wommack, Davenport Central

3 Beau Cornwell, West Branch

4 Trey Lasek, Highland

5 Mason Compton, Durant

6 Ryan Gustafsen, Pella

7 Desmond Alexander, Des Moines Roosevelt

8 Garet Sims, Iowa Valley

9 Jayson Murray, West Des Moines Dowling

10 Chase Lamm, Mount Pleasant

11 Carter Bell, Bettendorf

12 Blake Murray, Johnston

13 Carson Rollinger, North Scott

14 Trey Moore, Eddyville EBF

15 Colton Horak, WACO

16 Isaiah Badding, Carroll

18 Zach Eaton, Waukee

20 Nathan DeBruin, Pella Christian

21 Tyler Casotti, Boone

22 Gage Hazen-Fabor, Williamsburg

23 Richie Griglione III, Interstate 35

24 Bryant Barrier, Tri-Center

30 William Shull, Clarinda

31 Jon Shaner, West Des Moines Valley

32 Noah Bandstra, East Marshall

33 Noah Treimer, Pella Christian

34 Gabe Pauley, Avoca AHSTW

41 Wes Cummings, Monroe PCM

44 Landon Green, Iowa City West

45 Tristin Waugh, Fairfield

52 Spencer Daufeldt, West Liberty

58 Brant Carter, Davenport North

61 Bryce Hoyle, Greene County

62 Keaton Baccam, Marshalltown

63 Adam Gubbels, Council Bluffs St. Albert

67 Cal Wild, Ames

71 Carter Church, Ogden

72 Evan Kilstrom, Pleasant Valley

74 Romello Gray, Ankeny

75 Ike Bebout, Newton

76 Brady Lorimor, Sidney

77 Kainen George-Townes, Bondurant-Farrar

78 Caleb James, Des Moines East

79 William Clapper, Baxter

85 Anthony Valainis, Davenport Assumption

87 Chris Reames, Van Meter

Iowa Shrine Bowl: North roster

1 Devonta Cobbs, Sioux City North

2 Tanner Pollock, Waterloo West

3 Brayden Wright, Cedar Rapids Washington

4 Michael Storey, Spencer

5 Kaden Ludwig, Waterloo Columbus

6. J.T. Van't Hul, Boyden-Hull

7 Reagan Frankl, Akron-Westfield

8 Trey Daugherty, Bellevue

9 Kyler Fisher, Southeast Valley

12 Nathan Zyzda, Sioux City East

14 Carter Kooi, Western Christian

15 Drake Miller, Fort Dodge

16 Andrew Saunders, Nevada

19 Dawson Fenton, Sioux City Heelan

20 Jace Pringnitz, Garner GHV

21 Skyler Groen, Algona

22 Matt Davis, Benton Community

24 Preston Rochford, Edgewood-Colesburg

25 Ben Chelsvig, Roland-Story

26 Nick Kubitz, Dubuque Senior

30 R.J. Rojas, Newell-Fonda

34 Jordan Bries, West Delaware

35 Kaleb Roach, Union

36 Tanner Vanden Top, Central Lyon

40 Tucker Kroeze, Belmond-Klemme

43 Ben Steffens, Spirit Lake

44 Owen Grover, Dyersville Beckman

46 Jared Birks, South Central Calhoun

48 Jessen Reinking, Kingsey-Pierson

50 Brian Egeland, Estherville-Lincoln Central

56 Noah Gloede, Cedar Rapids Kennedy

58 Noah Pittman, Don Bosco

67 Josh Kollbaum, Lawton-Bronson

68 Jesse Hilby, Dubuque Hempstead

71 Jackson Leistikow, Cedar Falls

72 Owen Goos, Dike-New Hartford

73 Brandyn Clair, East Sac County

74 Joshua Gayer, West Lyon

75 A.J. Ellington, Sergeant Bluff-Luton

76 Kade Klaster-Hodak, Mason City

77 Nick Takes, Center Point-Urbana

79 Taylor Fox, East Buchanan

80 Carston Baumler, Decorah

81 Haden Kuhl, Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto

84 Tate Storbeck, Clear Lake

86 Hayden Meek, Osage

