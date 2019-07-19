Iowa Shrine Bowl 2019: Rosters, time, TV info for annual all-star game

CEDAR FALLS — For Spencer Daufeldt, playing football at the University of Iowa was always the plan.
Before he reports to the Hawkeyes this fall, however, the 6-foot-1, 300-pound defensive lineman will wear the West Liberty High School helmet one final time in the 47th annual Iowa Shrine Bowl, the all-star football game that has raised $2.6 million to date for The Shriner’s Hospitals for Children.
“It is a great honor,” said Daufeldt, one of 17 area preps that will play in the 4 p.m. game Saturday at the UNI-Dome. “Not many people get to come up here and play in this game. Just honored that they would have me up here to play. I have had a great time here.”
Daufeldt was a Class 2A first team all-state selection last season for the Comets, who reached the state semifinals for the first time since 1987. He turned down a scholarship offer from Division-II Minnesota State for a preferred walk-on shot at Iowa.
“Iowa has just been the goal for me all my life,” Daufeldt said. “The opportunity came up, so I took it. … I am pretty physical up front, quick off the ball and hopefully I can just keep building my strength and athleticism and play a part on their team.”
Daufeldt will represent the South squad at the Shrine Bowl, which also includes Beau Cornwell of West Branch, Iowa City West’s Landon Green, Gage Hazen-Faber of Williamsburg, UNI football signee Trey Lasek (Highland) and Coe wrestling recruit Garet Sims (Iowa Valley).
Longtime West Branch Coach Butch Pedersen will serve as head coach of the South. He has previously helped as an assistant with the Shrine Bowl. Iowa coaches are limited to one stint as a Shrine Bowl assistant, plus one as a head coach.
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT
“It is a tremendous experience,” Pedersen said. “Not only from the coaches and the parents and the players, but we just think that it is a wonderful activity. I am extremely honored to be involved in this.”
Iowa Valley Coach Cody Snitker and Sigourney-Keota’s Jared Jensen are two of Pedersen’s assistants.
“We want to get everybody on the field,” Pedersen said. “We want everybody to play an equal amount of time, for the most part. We want to do the best possible job we can on each and every play that we play. Usually if you have that philosophy, you are going to be pretty successful at the end. I don’t think it is such a matter of win or lose, because I think everybody wins here.”
The North team is coached by West Lyon’s Jay Rozeboom, with Dan Burke of Center Point-Urbana serving as one of the assistants.
The North roster includes Decorah’s Carston Baumler, Jordan Bries of West Delaware, Matt Davis of Benton Community, Iowa football recruit Taylor Fox (East Buchanan), Cedar Rapids Kennedy’s Noah Gloede, Owen Grover of Dyersville Beckman, Don Bosco’s Noah Pittman, Union's Kaleb Roach, Preston Rochford of Edgewood-Colesburg, CPU’s Nick Takes and Brayden Wright of Cedar Rapids Washington.
Iowa Shrine Bowl: 2019 info
Date: Saturday, July 20
Time: 4 p.m.
Location: UNI-Dome, Cedar Falls
Tickets: $15
TV: MC22 (Replay at 7 p.m. Sunday)
Iowa Shrine Bowl: South roster
1 Jerome Mays, Wilton
2 Diontrel Wommack, Davenport Central
3 Beau Cornwell, West Branch
4 Trey Lasek, Highland
5 Mason Compton, Durant
6 Ryan Gustafsen, Pella
7 Desmond Alexander, Des Moines Roosevelt
8 Garet Sims, Iowa Valley
9 Jayson Murray, West Des Moines Dowling
10 Chase Lamm, Mount Pleasant
11 Carter Bell, Bettendorf
12 Blake Murray, Johnston
13 Carson Rollinger, North Scott
14 Trey Moore, Eddyville EBF
15 Colton Horak, WACO
16 Isaiah Badding, Carroll
18 Zach Eaton, Waukee
20 Nathan DeBruin, Pella Christian
21 Tyler Casotti, Boone
22 Gage Hazen-Fabor, Williamsburg
23 Richie Griglione III, Interstate 35
24 Bryant Barrier, Tri-Center
30 William Shull, Clarinda
31 Jon Shaner, West Des Moines Valley
32 Noah Bandstra, East Marshall
33 Noah Treimer, Pella Christian
34 Gabe Pauley, Avoca AHSTW
41 Wes Cummings, Monroe PCM
44 Landon Green, Iowa City West
45 Tristin Waugh, Fairfield
52 Spencer Daufeldt, West Liberty
58 Brant Carter, Davenport North
61 Bryce Hoyle, Greene County
62 Keaton Baccam, Marshalltown
63 Adam Gubbels, Council Bluffs St. Albert
67 Cal Wild, Ames
71 Carter Church, Ogden
72 Evan Kilstrom, Pleasant Valley
74 Romello Gray, Ankeny
75 Ike Bebout, Newton
76 Brady Lorimor, Sidney
77 Kainen George-Townes, Bondurant-Farrar
78 Caleb James, Des Moines East
79 William Clapper, Baxter
85 Anthony Valainis, Davenport Assumption
87 Chris Reames, Van Meter
Iowa Shrine Bowl: North roster
1 Devonta Cobbs, Sioux City North
2 Tanner Pollock, Waterloo West
3 Brayden Wright, Cedar Rapids Washington
4 Michael Storey, Spencer
5 Kaden Ludwig, Waterloo Columbus
6. J.T. Van't Hul, Boyden-Hull
7 Reagan Frankl, Akron-Westfield
8 Trey Daugherty, Bellevue
9 Kyler Fisher, Southeast Valley
12 Nathan Zyzda, Sioux City East
14 Carter Kooi, Western Christian
15 Drake Miller, Fort Dodge
16 Andrew Saunders, Nevada
19 Dawson Fenton, Sioux City Heelan
20 Jace Pringnitz, Garner GHV
21 Skyler Groen, Algona
22 Matt Davis, Benton Community
24 Preston Rochford, Edgewood-Colesburg
25 Ben Chelsvig, Roland-Story
26 Nick Kubitz, Dubuque Senior
30 R.J. Rojas, Newell-Fonda
34 Jordan Bries, West Delaware
35 Kaleb Roach, Union
36 Tanner Vanden Top, Central Lyon
40 Tucker Kroeze, Belmond-Klemme
43 Ben Steffens, Spirit Lake
44 Owen Grover, Dyersville Beckman
46 Jared Birks, South Central Calhoun
48 Jessen Reinking, Kingsey-Pierson
50 Brian Egeland, Estherville-Lincoln Central
56 Noah Gloede, Cedar Rapids Kennedy
58 Noah Pittman, Don Bosco
67 Josh Kollbaum, Lawton-Bronson
68 Jesse Hilby, Dubuque Hempstead
71 Jackson Leistikow, Cedar Falls
72 Owen Goos, Dike-New Hartford
73 Brandyn Clair, East Sac County
74 Joshua Gayer, West Lyon
75 A.J. Ellington, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
76 Kade Klaster-Hodak, Mason City
77 Nick Takes, Center Point-Urbana
79 Taylor Fox, East Buchanan
80 Carston Baumler, Decorah
81 Haden Kuhl, Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto
84 Tate Storbeck, Clear Lake
86 Hayden Meek, Osage
l Comments: douglas.miles@thegazette.com