West Delaware pummels Washington in highly-anticipated Class 3A playoff game

WASHINGTON, Iowa — A football team has a decided advantage when it goes into the locker room at halftime with 243 yards of offense to its opponent’s 6 total yards.

West Delaware was that team and clinched Friday’s night’s 47-14 Class 3A third-round win over fourth-ranked Washington with a strip-sack by Carson Petion on the Demons’ first offensive play of the second half.

The Hawks will face No. 8 North Scott in the quarterfinals.

“I was so impressed with our defensive line and we have some special kids on offense running the ball,” West Delaware head coach Doug Winkowitsch said. “We run the ball so effectively that it brings in play action. It is a nice balance for us.”

The resulting drive ended with Jared Voss scoring his third of five touchdowns for a 28-0 lead with 9:32 remaining in the third quarter. His fourth TD was a pin-point aerial to Kyle Kelley, who had five catches for 77 yards.

Voss finished 8 of 11 for 117 yards.

“All the credit goes to the offensive linemen,” Voss said. “They just do an amazing job.

“Our motto is pass when we want.”

The ninth-ranked Hawks (10-1) could add “and run when the other team doesn’t want.”

Voss seemed to get a minimum 5 yards on each of his 29 carries, resulting in 170 yards. Backfield mate Wyatt Voelker rushed 22 times for 139 yards. His 27-yard rumble at 6:30 of the second quarter gave the Hawks a 14-0 lead.

“They just out-physicaled us, that’s all there is to it,” Washington quarterback Trashaun Willis said. “We tried it all.”

The Demons (8-1) scored twice in the fourth on two Willis passes, a 39-yarder to Wyatt Stout and a 51-yarder to Spencer Sotelo.