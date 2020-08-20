Iowa high school football Week 0 schedule: Aug. 21 games, capsules

The 2020 Iowa high school football season opens with one area game Friday night.

West Delaware at Anamosa

Site and time: 7 p.m. Friday, at Anamosa

Records and rankings: West Delaware was 5-4 last season; Anamosa was 2-7.

Overview: Despite missing the playoffs last year, there is plenty of optimism to go around for both of these teams. West Delaware won its last three games in 2019, and the Hawks bring back a veteran crew, including Cael Meyer, who rushed for 732 yards, and the top three receivers (led by Kyle Kelley’s 30 catches for 496 yards and three touchdowns).

» Read more: Veteran West Delaware football team expects to rebound from 'disappointing year'

Anamosa won two of its final three games, including an upset over archrival Monticello. The roster is nearly intact last year, and there is lots of room for growth with the Raiders. Grahm Humpal passed for 1,261 yards, and his top four targets are back, all of whom caught at least 20 passes. So are Levi Ehresman and Alex Casey, who combined for 125 tackles.

Friday's statewide schedule

