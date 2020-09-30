Iowa high school football Week 6: A closer look at the top Cedar Rapids area games

Week 6 capsules for Cedar Rapids Metro, Iowa City and select area high school football games.

Iowa City West at Dubuque Senior

Site and time: 7:15 p.m. Thursday, at Dubuque (Dalzell Field)

Records and rankings: Class 4A No. 6 Iowa City West is 2-0 overall, 0-0 MVC Valley Division; No. 10 Senior is 3-2, 1-1.

Overview: As is the case with City High and Liberty, West is back in action after three weeks off. The Trojans are one of just four unbeatens in Class 4A. While the Trojans were out of action, Senior has blossomed into a very fine team, particularly on defense. The Rams have given up just seven points in the last two weeks. Seth Bullock leads 4A in sacks, with 4.5, and all three of Zack Kubitz’s three interceptions have gone back for touchdowns. The Trojans have crowned themselves ICCSD champs after handling Liberty and City by an 83-20 margin. Marcus Morgan completed 78 percent of his passes for six touchdowns and one interception.

Cedar Falls at Cedar Rapids Washington

Site and time: 7:15 p.m. Thursday, at Kingston Stadium

Records and rankings: Cedar Falls is 2-2 overall, 0-1 MVC Mississippi Division; Washington is 3-2, 0-0.

Overview: Both teams are trying to regain momentum after suffering back-to-back losses. Washington started 3-0, but has been outscored 66-0 in the past two weeks and hasn’t scored a point in the last 10 quarters. Watts McBride is second in 4A with 45 tackles. Cedar Falls’ last win was in Week 2, then sandwiched losses to Cedar Rapids Prairie and Dubuque Hempstead around an idle week. Ryan Ostrich ranks third among 4A rushers with 781 yards, and has scored six touchdowns.

Cedar Rapids Xavier at Grinnell

Site and time: 7:30 p.m. Friday, at Grinnell

Records and rankings: No. 2 Xavier is 5-0 overall, 3-0 Class 3A District 6; No. 7 Grinnell is 4-1, 3-0.

Overview: Xavier tackles the most prolific offensive team in Class 3A; the Tigers are averaging 49.4 points per game. Key weapons for the Tigers’ explosive offense include Wyatt Hunter (already 1,313 rushing yards, 10.7 per carry and 21 touchdowns) and QB Dallas Sauser (835 passing yards and 10 passing TDs). But Grinnell probably hasn’t faced a defense like Xavier possesses. Jaxon Rexroth has recovered two fumbles and intercepted a pass. On the other side, as the Saints’ quarterback, Rexroth has accounted for 16 touchdowns — 10 passing and six rushing.

Cedar Rapids Prairie at Iowa City Liberty

Site and time: 7:15 p.m. Friday, at North Liberty

Records and rankings: Prairie is 2-2 overall, 2-0 MVC Mississippi Division; Liberty is 1-1, 0-0.

Overview: After starting with a pair of losses, Prairie appears to be picking up steam. The Hawks followed a bye week with a 42-0 pasting of Linn-Mar last Saturday as Nick Pearson rushed for 115 yards and three touchdowns. His season totals are 588 yards and nine TDs. Liberty’s last game prior to a three-week layoff was a 7-3 win over Cedar Rapids Jefferson. The Lightning have managed just one touchdown in two games.

Waterloo West at Cedar Rapids Kennedy

Site and time: 7:15 p.m. Friday, at Kingston Stadium

Records and rankings: Waterloo West is 3-2 overall, 1-1 MVC Valley Division; Kennedy is 1-2, 0-1.

Overview: Kennedy entered with the season with high hopes, and if the Cougars are going to live up to expectations, change must occur on the defensive side of the ball. Kennedy is giving up 33.3 points per game, and will be tested by West’s passing game. Carter Schulte has thrown for 1,042 yards, though competing just 48 percent of his passes. Despite missing two weeks, Kennedy QB Max White ranks sixth among 4A rushers with 598 yards (8.2 per carry).

Iowa City High at Linn-Mar

Site and time: 7:15 p.m. Friday, at Linn-Mar Stadium

Records and rankings: City High is 1-1 overall, 0-0 MVC Mississippi Division; Linn-Mar is 0-3, 0-1.

Overview: If you’re a Linn-Mar fan, and if you’re a believer in the BC Moore computer, you can take solace in that the Lions have faced the toughest schedule in Class 4A. Linn-Mar’s opponents are 11-3. The bad news is that the Lions have averaged 9.0 points per game and allowed 31.3. That includes a 42-0 loss to Cedar Rapids Prairie last week. City High is back after three weeks off, and the Little Hawks’ last time out resulted in a 56-20 loss to Iowa City West.

Iowa City Regina at Columbus Community

Site and time: 7 p.m. Friday, at Columbus Junction

Records and rankings: No. 2 Regina is 4-1 overall, 3-0 Class A District 6; Columbus is 2-3, 1-2.

Overview: Regina has more than hit its stride offensively since beginning district action. The Regals have dropped 161 points on its first three district foes, and more fireworks are expected Friday. Regina can sting you by land or by air; Theo Kolie has amassed 629 rushing yards, while the passing combo of Ashton Cook and Alec Wick is one of the most prolific in any class. Columbus has its highest win total since earning three victories in 2017, but the Wildcats are vulnerable defensively; they have allowed a Class A-high 44.8 points per game.

Monticello at Camanche

Site and time: 7:15 p.m. Friday, at Camanche

Records and rankings: No. 7 Monticello is 4-0 overall, 2-0 Class 2A District 5; No. 10 Camanche is 4-1, 3-0.

Overview: Neither of these teams drew much preseason top-10 consideration, but both have entered the Gazette/KGYM poll. Monticello won a 28-27 thriller over Cascade in its opener, and hasn’t been seriously tested since. Luke Lambert’s arm has been both accurate (a 70-percent completion rate and just one interception) and dangerous (1,068 yards, 14 TDs). Seven of those scoring strikes have gone to Justin Recker. Camanche has won four straight after an opening loss to Mount Vernon, and has recorded two straight shutouts. Cade Everson has 705 rushing yards under his belt, along with eight TDs.

South Winneshiek at MFL MarMac

Site and time: 7 p.m. Friday, at Monona

Records and rankings: No. 4 South Winn is 5-0 overall, 3-0 Class A District 4; MFL MarMac is 4-1, 2-1.

Overview: South Winneshiek put itself in the A-4 driver’s seat with a 26-14 triumph over Wapsie Valley last week, but this is no time for a letdown. The Warriors’ 7.4-point defensive average ranks second in Class A. South Winn’s offense is buoyed by a balanced running attack that nets about 260 yards per game. MFL MarMac is a one-point loss to Wapsie Valley away from being unbeaten itself. Cullen McShane has rushed for 628 yards and nine touchdowns, leading an attack that posts 38.8 points per game, fourth most in Class A.

Mount Vernon at Solon

Site and time: 7 p.m. Friday, at Solon

Records and rankings: No. 6 Mount Vernon is 5-0 overall, 3-0 Class 2A District 6; No. 8 Solon is 3-2, 3-0.

Overview: Is this the year? Is Friday the day that Mount Vernon ends a 17-game losing streak to its neighbor to the south? It looks like a virtual coinflip. The Mustangs’ hopes ride with a balanced offense piloted by Brady Ketchum (1,007 passing yards, 10 touchdowns) and Trenton Pitlik (563 rushing yards, seven TDs). With first-year coach Lucas Stanton (a former Mount Vernon player) in charge, Solon has won three straight games after an 0-2 start. The Spartans are a run-first outfit with three players amassing more than 300 yards already, led by Jackson Ryan (539 yards, five TDs).

Western Dubuque at West Delaware

Site and time: 7:30 p.m. Friday, at Manchester

Records and rankings: Western Dubuque is 4-1 overall, 2-0 Class 3A District 3; West Delaware is 5-1, 2-1.

Overview: These teams have more than just initials in common. They both have prolific offenses, but different ways of achieving their massive totals in both points and yardage. West Delaware is led by dual-threat quarterback Jared Voss, who has rushed for 632 yards, passed for 563 and accounted for 18 touchdowns. For defending 3A state champion Western Dubuque, it’s the pass-happy combo of Garrett Baumhover (a state-leading 1,470 yards and 14 touchdowns) and Tommy DeSollar (30 catches, 540 yards, five TDs). The Hawks are averaging 45.7 points per game and allowing 6.2.

North Scott vs. Marion

Site and time: 2:30 p.m. Saturday, at Linn-Mar Stadium

Records and rankings: North Scott is 2-1 overall, 1-0 Class 3A District 4; Marion is 2-2, 1-2.

Overview: After managing just 46 yards of total offense in a 17-0 loss last week to Dubuque Wahlert, Marion faces another formidable defensive team. North Scott has blanked two opponents and is allowing just 8.0 points per game, and the Lancers’ lone loss came to a ranked 4A Pleasant Valley outfit. David Borchers has recovered four fumbles. Marion will attack with an offense led by sophomore QB Alex Mota (374 total yards, four rushing TDs).

Other games

Cedar Rapids Jefferson (0-5 overall, 0-1 MVC Valley) at 4A No. 8 Dubuque Hempstead (4-1, 2-0), 7:15 p.m. Friday

