Iowa high school football Week 4: A closer look at the top Cedar Rapids area games

Week 4 capsules for Cedar Rapids Metro, Iowa City and select area high school football games.

Cedar Rapids Washington at Dubuque Senior

Site and time: 7:15 p.m. Friday, at Dubuque (Dalzell Field)

Records and rankings: Class 4A No. 9 Washington is 3-0; Senior is 1-2.

Overview: Remember last year, when Washington couldn’t stop anybody? Those days are done. After allowing 32.1 points per game last season, the Warriors are surrendering just 7.0 per contest this year with two shutouts, and haven’t allowed a first-half point yet. They held Marshalltown to 126 yards in a muddy 6-0 win last week. The Warriors will try to contain Senior’s Cain McWilliams, who has rushed for 297 yards (7.2 per carry). All three of the Rams’ games have been decided by eight points or less, and this one could be, too.

Newton at Cedar Rapids Xavier

Site and time: 7:30 p.m. Friday, at Saints Field

Records and rankings: Newton is 0-3 overall, 0-1 Class 3A District 6; No. 3 Xavier is 3-0, 1-0.

Overview: Xavier figures to be a heavy favorite in the next two games before a Week 6 challenge at Grinnell, which should decide the District 6 title. The Saints are facing a Newton squad that has allowed 47.7 points per game, and will attack the Cardinals with a balanced offense. Quarterback Jaxon Rexroth has accounted for nearly 500 yards of total offense, with three touchdowns passing and four on the ground. Jack Lux has rushed for 366 yards, and Jack Breitbach (15 catches, 16,9 yards per catch) is a threat outside. Defensively, six different guys have a takeaway.

Waterloo West at Cedar Rapids Jefferson

Site and time: 7:15 p.m. Friday, at Kingston Stadium

Records and rankings: West is 2-1 overall, 0-0 MVC Valley Division; Jefferson is 0-3, 0-0.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Overview: This is probably Jefferson’s best remaining opportunity for a victory this season. The J-Hawks were stung last week by Southeast Polk, 69-13, and have been outscored by a 131-16 count through three weeks. On the other hand, their three opponents are 7-1. West is coming off a 37-14 win over Anamosa, and Carter Schulte has passed for 550 yards and five touchdowns, three to Tay Norman.

Marion at Clinton

Site and time: 7:15 p.m. Friday, at Clinton

Records and rankings: Marion is 1-1 overall, 0-1 Class 3A District 4; Clinton is 0-2, 0-1.

Overview: After absorbing a 42-0 loss at Davenport Assumption last week, Marion has a good opportunity to bounce back and climb back above .500. Clinton hasn’t been competitive in its first two games, getting beat by a combined 104-6. Sophomore Alex Mota is a dual-threat quarterback for the Indians; he has passed for 117 yards and rushed for 167 through two games. Abe Duval leads the defense with 11.5 tackles.

» Read more: Marion's Alex Mota overcomes loss of parents to excel in sports

Wapello at Iowa City Regina

Site and time: 7 p.m. Friday, at Regina

Records and rankings: Wapello is 1-1 overall, 1-0 Class A District 6; No. 2 Regina is 2-1, 1-0.

Overview: Much is said here regularly on Regina’s passing combo of Ashton Cook and Alec Wick, but it was Theo Kolie who stole the show in Regina’s 62-0 drubbing of North Cedar last week. Kolie scored touchdowns on four of his five carries, compiling 125 yards as the Regals won their first game in a Class A district. Wapello is coming off a 42-13 win over Highland. The Indians got 164 rushing yards and three touchdowns from Jake Gustison.

Montezuma at English Valleys

Site and time: 7 p.m. Friday, at North English

Records and rankings: No. 8 Montezuma is 3-0 overall, 2-0 8-Player District 4; English Valleys is 3-0, 3-0.

Overview: Montezuma quarterback Eddie Burgess’ touchdown count stands at 21 through three weeks — 12 passing, nine rushing. He leads the 8-player game in passing yards, with 906, and has run for 388. The Braves are averaging 56.0 points per game. English Valleys will be a challenge, though. The Bears are allowing 18.7 points per contest, a good number in 8-player ball. Junior Beau Flander has rushed for 669 yards (11.3 per carry) and 12 touchdowns.

» Read more: Montezuma QB Eddie Burgess fueled by family success

Easton Valley at Springville

Site and time: 7 p.m. Friday, at Springville

Records and rankings: Both teams are 3-0 overall, 2-0 8-Player District 3. Easton Valley is ranked No. 6; Springville is No. 7.

Overview: This is the 8-Player game of the week statewide. Springville has wrecked its first three opponents by a 223-14 count and has scored 80-plus in its last two games. The Orioles have displayed a ground attack that averages 323 yards per game, 11.8 per carry. Spencer DeMean has netted 611 yards and 12 TDs. Easton Valley is a little more balanced, and is potent as well at nearly 60 points per game. Conor Gruver has 350 passing yards, completing 63 percent of his throws.

Washington (Iowa) at Mount Pleasant

Site and time: 7:30 p.m. Friday, at Mount Pleasant

Records and rankings: No. 5 Washington is 3-0 overall, 1-0 Class 3A District 5; Mount Pleasant is 2-1, 1-0.

Overview: Washington took its first step toward a district title last week with a 29-7 victory over Fort Madison, forcing four turnovers and holding the Bloodhounds to 85 total yards. Trashaun Willis has been a two-way standout for the Demons, accounting for six touchdowns on offense and ranking second on the defense with 13 tackles. Mount Pleasant’s Jack Johnson ranks sixth in 3A with 465 rushing yards.

Solon at South Tama

Site and time: 7:30 p.m. Friday, at Tama

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Records and rankings: Solon is 1-2 overall, 1-0 Class 2A District 6; South Tama is 2-1, 1-0.

Overview: South Tama opened the season with a 24-game losing streak, but the Trojans have risen up with two victories already, including an 18-14 verdict over Vinton-Shellsburg last week. The Trojans have gotten a lot of mileage out of Payton Vest, who has rushed for 454 yards and five touchdowns. Solon picked up its first win of the season, 42-0 at Union Community, last week. Jackson Ryan has 347 rushing yards and four TDs for the Spartans.

Vinton-Shellsburg at Mount Vernon

Site and time: 7 p.m. Friday, at Mount Vernon

Records and rankings: Vinton-Shellsburg is 1-2 overall, 0-1 Class 2A District 6; No. 7 Mount Vernon is 3-0, 1-0.

Overview: After a couple of ho-hum seasons, Mount Vernon has been more like Mount Vernon this fall, and enters with a five-game win streak. Brady Ketchum ranks second among 2A quarterbacks in passing yards (577), with seven touchdowns. Six of those have gone to Collin Swantz (20 catches, 257 yards). The Mustangs have been pretty good defensively, allowing 14.0 points per game. All three of Vinton-Shellsburg’s games have been decided by seven points or less. Brooks Erickson has 568 yards of total offense under his belt.

Monticello at Maquoketa

Site and time: 7:15 p.m. Saturday, at Maquoketa

Records and rankings: No. 9 Monticello is 2-0 overall, 0-0 Class 2A District 5; Maquoketa is 1-0, 1-0.

Overview: Maquoketa did not play in the first two weeks, but the Cardinals were anything but rusty once they finally got started, opening some eyes with a 27-6 win at West Liberty behind 241 rushing yards and two touchdowns by Kannon Coakley. Monticello has flourished early behind a passing attack led by Luke Lambert, who has thrown for 547 yards and seven touchdowns. Tyler Luensman and Justin Recker have been the top two targets, combining for 22 receptions.

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com