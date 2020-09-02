Iowa high school football Week 2: A closer look at the top area games

Week 2 capsules for Cedar Rapids Metro, Iowa City and top area high school football games.

Iowa City Liberty at Cedar Rapids Jefferson

Site and time: 7:15 p.m. Thursday, at Kingston Stadium

Records and rankings: Both teams are 0-1.

Overview: Both teams are trying to rebound after decisive opening-week defeats. Liberty was held to 97 total yards in a 27-0 loss to Iowa City West, and Jefferson was buried by Cedar Rapids Washington, 55-0. The Lightning can take consolation in the fact that they were competitive for a half in their Class 4A debut (it was 6-0 at intermission) before West pulled away. The Lightning did not attempt a pass in their opener. Darius Willis-Newell ran for 56 yards.

Cedar Rapids Washington vs. Cedar Rapids Kennedy

Site and time: 7:15 p.m. Friday, at Kingston Stadium (Kennedy is the host team and its fans will sit in the west bleachers)

Records and rankings: Both teams are 1-0. Kennedy is ranked No. 6 in Class 4A.

Overview: Washington was mighty impressive on opening night, dominating Cedar Rapids Jefferson from kickoff to buzzer in a 55-0 rout. Henry Clymer passed for 199 yards, and Jabari Dobbs ran for three touchdowns as the Warriors won their fourth straight game dating back to last season. Kennedy had a lot more drama before outlasting Cedar Rapids Prairie, 35-34, in overtime. The Cougars rallied from a 20-7 deficit, and Max White ran for 231 yards and four touchdowns, including the one in OT that put Kennedy in front to stay.

» Fewer fans to be allowed at Kingston Stadium football games this week

Iowa City High at Iowa City West

Site and time: 7:15 p.m. Friday, at Trojan Field

Records and rankings: Both teams are 1-0. West is ranked No. 9 in Class 4A.

Overview: This could be one of the more intriguing matchups in the series in quite some time. West escaped with a 36-32 win over City last year, and the Little Hawks appear to be on the rise. They handled Davenport Central, 35-14, last week behind a 408-yard performance in which five guys ran for more than 30 yards, and Raph Hamilton threw for 111. West pulled away in the second half to defeat Iowa City Liberty, 27-0, in the first encounter between the schools. Four different Trojans scored touchdowns, QB Marcus Morgan accounted for 279 total yards and the Trojans held the Lightning to 97 yards.

Cedar Rapids Xavier at Linn-Mar

Site and time: 7:15 p.m. Friday, at Linn-Mar Stadium

Records and rankings: Class 3A No. 2 Xavier is 1-0; Linn-Mar is 0-1.

Overview: Xavier answered a lot of questions in an impressive 38-21 win over defending 3A state champion Western Dubuque last week. The Saints spotted the Bobcats a 7-0 lead, then scored the next 31 points behind a balanced offense. Jaxon Rexroth debuted at quarterback with a 12-of-16 passing performance for 206 yards, and Jack Breitbach burst on the scene with eight catches for 177 yards while Jack Lux ran for 154 yards. That all added up to Duane Schulte’s 200th career victory. Linn-Mar will try to turn things around after a 28-7 loss to Dubuque Hempstead.

Cedar Rapids Prairie at Dubuque Senior

Site and time: 7:15 p.m. Friday, at Dalzell Field

Records and rankings: Both teams are 0-1.

Overview: Both of these teams lost close games to ranked teams last week. Prairie suffered an overtime heartbreaker to Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 35-34, and Senior was competitive at the UNI-Dome before falling short to Cedar Falls, 24-16. The top returning 4A rusher from last year, Prairie’s Nick Pearson started his senior season with 53 yards on 12 carries. The Rams came up a little short despite intercepting three passes. They weren’t nearly as successful against the run, surrendering 265 yards and three TDs to Ryan Ostrich.

Iowa City Regina at Mid-Prairie

Site and time: 7 p.m. Friday, at Wellman

Records and rankings: Both teams are 0-1. Regina is ranked No. 2 in Class A.

Overview: Regina dropped from the top spot, but not far, in this week’s rankings after suffering a 45-13 loss to Pleasant Valley, a traditionally strong 4A squad. It was 21-13 before the Spartans closed with the final 24 points, rushing for 387 yards. Ashton Cook passed for 246 yards, including 162 to Alec Wick, on 10 receptions. Mid-Prairie dropped a 27-21 decision to Sigourney-Keota despite Vinny Bowlin’s 238 passing yards.

» Iowa high school football rankings: New No. 1 teams surface in 3 classes

Benton Community at Williamsburg

Site and time: 7:30 p.m. Friday, at Williamsburg

Records and rankings: Both teams are 1-0. Williamsburg is ranked No. 2 in Class 2A.

Overview: Alex Marovets’ 20-yard field goal with 1:39 remaining allowed Williamsburg to top Solon in a 2A top-10 battle, 17-14, last week. The Raiders came back from a 14-7 fourth-quarter deficit and prevailed despite a modest 190 yards of total offense. Benton will play all of its games away from home this season due to storm damage at its Van Horne facility. The Bobcats held off Vinton-Shellsburg in their opener, 28-21. Sam Wallace had a 94-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

» Hlas column: Homeless Benton Community Bobcats are competing, not complaining

West Branch at West Liberty

Site and time: 7 p.m. Friday, at West Liberty

Records and rankings: Both teams are 1-0. West Branch is ranked No. 5 in Class 1A.

Overview: The Bears had a tougher time than expected in their opener, sweating out a 17-8 win over county rival Tipton behind Gavin Hierseman’s 223 passing yards. It’s another rivalry game for the Bears in Week 2 against a West Liberty outfit that rallied for a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns to win at Mediapolis, 24-14. The Comets rode the legs of junior Jahsiah Galvan, who ran for 244 yards and a touchdown.

Mount Vernon at Oelwein

Site and time: 7:30 p.m. Friday, at Oelwein

Records and rankings: Both teams are 1-0.

Overview: Both teams opened with victories thanks to a punishing running game. Gage Voshell churned out 258 yards — the most of anybody in Class 2A in Week 1 — on 34 carries to get Oelwein past Union Community, 30-16. Meanwhile, Trenton Pitlik toted the ball 28 times for 162 yards and a pair of touchdowns in Mount Vernon’s 27-14 triumph over Camanche. Brady Ketchum passed for 161 yards and two TDs.

Washington (Iowa) at Solon

Site and time: 7:30 p.m. Friday, at Solon

Records and rankings: Class 3A No. 4 Washington is 1-0; 2A No. 9 Solon is 0-1.

Overview: Unranked in the preseason, Washington opened the eyes of the pollsters — and everybody else — with a 19-10 win over traditional 4A power Bettendorf. Trashaun Willis returned an interception for a touchdown in the fourth quarter to seal it. The Demons have an opportunity to make even more noise this week. Solon fell, 17-14, to Williamsburg in Lucas Stanton’s debut as head coach. Jackson Ryan ran for 106 yards and a touchdown.

Lisbon at Wilton

Site and time: 7 p.m. Friday, at Wilton

Records and rankings: Both teams are 1-0. Lisbon is ranked No. 8 in Class A.

Overview: Lisbon’s defense was on full display in a season-opening 20-0 win over Belle Plaine. The Lions allowed 18 yards of total offense and earned four takeaways. Max Kohl ran for 101 yards and two touchdowns. Win this one, and the Lions have a very good chance to be 4-0 when they go to Iowa City Regina on Sept. 25. Wilton is coming off a 3-6 campaign last year, but opened the new season with a 36-30 win over Highland, shutting the Huskies out after halftime. Caleb Sawvell passed for 152 yards and ran for 102.

Center Point-Urbana vs. Marion

Site and time: 2:30 p.m. Saturday, at Linn-Mar Stadium

Records and rankings: CPU is 0-1; Marion is 0-0.

Overview: Marion opens the season a week late; the Indians were forced to cancel their opener against Washington (Iowa) due to storm damage, and they’ll play their three remaining home games on Saturdays at Linn-Mar. CPU got down 21-0 at halftime and lost its opener at Independence, 34-7, giving up 413 yards. Brody Grawe ran for the Stormin’ Pointers’ lone touchdown.

