Iowa high school football Week 2: Previewing 12 area games

Week 2 capsules for Cedar Rapids and Iowa City high school football games, and top area games.

Dubuque Hempstead at Cedar Rapids Washington

Site and time: 7 p.m. Thursday, at Kingston Stadium

Records and rankings: Both teams are 0-1.

Overview: Washington suffered through an inauspicious start with a 56-7 loss to Cedar Rapids Prairie, and needs to turn things around defensively, and soon. The Warriors allowed 49 first-half points, and were never in the game. Washington did have some passing success with Henry Clymer throwing for 182 yards (completing 24 of 40 attempts, including a 56-yard touchdown to Carter Bell). Hempstead dropped a toughie, 24-20 to Davenport North. Many of the Mustangs’ key components are juniors.

Thursday follow: @kjpilcher

Cedar Rapids Kennedy at Linn-Mar

Site and time: 7:15 p.m. Friday, at Linn-Mar Stadium

Records and rankings: Both teams are 1-0. Kennedy is ranked No. 9 in Class 4A.

Overview: Kennedy did the expected and opened with a win over Cedar Rapids Jefferson, but the Cougars had to work to scratch out a 21-10 triumph. Brandtley Koske rushed for 116 yards on just seven carries. Linn-Mar fought past Dubuque Senior, 27-20, thanks to 248 passing yards and three touchdowns from Marcus Orr, who ranks fourth in 4A in passing yards and eighth in efficiency. Two of those TDs went to Will Zahradnik, who caught five passes for 88 yards. The Lions are 1-0 for the first time since 2014.

Friday follow: @jtlinder

Cedar Rapids Prairie at Pleasant Valley

Site and time: 7:15 p.m. Friday, at Pleasant Valley

Records and rankings: Class 4A No. 10 Prairie is 1-0; Pleasant Valley is 0-1.

Overview: Prairie Coach Mark Bliss had very little to nitpick about after a 56-7 rout of Cedar Rapids Washington, proclaiming it the Hawks’ best opener in his five years. Nicholas Pearson and Tariq Amir rushed for two touchdowns apiece, and the Hawks amassed 376 yards in the first half alone. Last year’s encounter between these teams was a wild one, with the Hawks prevailing, 49-42. Pleasant Valley pushed No. 6 Bettendorf reasonably well before falling, 20-6. The Spartans had some success moving the ball, but bogged down inside the Bettendorf 30-yard line.

Cedar Rapids Xavier at Decorah

Site and time: 7:15 p.m. Friday, at Decorah

Records and rankings: Class 3A No. 2 Xavier is 1-0; Decorah is 0-1.

Overview: Xavier’s win streak stands at 27 after a 35-0 blanking of Iowa City Regina last week. The Saints broke in their new turf surface at Saints Field with a dominating performance. Tyler Dupont threw for 126 yards and ran for 55 (accounting for three touchdowns), and the defense forced three turnovers and picked up its 10th shutout during this current win streak. Decorah suffered a 36-7 loss at Waukon, managing just 181 yards of total offense. The non-district schedule is a brutal one for the Vikings; all of their first four games are against ranked foes. They host 3A No. 1 Western Dubuque next week.

Iowa City Liberty at Waterloo East

Site and time: 7:15 p.m. Friday, at Waterloo

Records and rankings: Class 3A No. 9 Liberty is 1-0; East is 0-1.

Overview: It didn’t take Liberty long to make its first appearance in the Gazette/KGYM rankings. Just 10 games, in fact. The Lightning downed Iowa City High, 23-20, last week behind Ryan Nugent’s game-winning 19-yard field goal with 6 seconds remaining. It was Liberty’s first win over another Iowa City rival. Max Tafolla rushed for 174 yards and a pair of touchdowns. East has lost 16 consecutive games, but was competitive with Waterloo West in a 26-19 season-opening defeat. Dylan Reyes passed for 216 yards.

Bettendorf at Iowa City West

Site and time: 7:15 p.m. Friday, at West

Records and rankings: Class 4A No. 6 Bettendorf is 1-0; West is 0-1.

Overview: West faces its second straight MAC opponent and is hoping for a better outcome than last week, a 14-7 loss to North Scott. The Trojans collected just 12 rushing yards in 20 carries, though Marcus Morgan passed for 157, including a 61-yard TD pass to Grahm Goering. Bettendorf got 122 yards and three touchdowns from Harrison Bey-Buie — a transfer from Moline (Ill.) — in a 20-6 victory over Pleasant Valley. Expect another low-scoring grind.

Cedar Falls at Iowa City High

Site and time: 7:15 p.m. Friday, at Bates Field

Records and rankings: Class 4A No. 3 Cedar Falls is 1-0; City High is 0-1.

Overview: Cedar Falls’ regular-season win streak is a sweet 16, extended last week with a 39-3 stroll over Ames behind a 131-yard, two-touchdown rushing performance by RB Bo Grosse and 174 passing yards from Cael Loecher. The Tigers were 4A state runners-up last season. City High dropped its opener, 23-20, to Iowa City Liberty on a last-second field goal. Tonka Hickman rushed for 137 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Marion at West Delaware

Marion at West Delaware

Site and time: 7:30 p.m. Friday, at Manchester

Records and rankings: Both teams are 0-1.

Overview: Both teams suffered somewhat surprising defeats in their 2019 debuts. Marion compiled just 88 yards of total offense and was stopped cold in the second half of a 27-6 loss to Washington (Iowa), and West Delaware absorbed a 17-15 defeat to Dubuque Wahlert, a team that was winless in 2018. Connor Whalen was a defensive star for the Indians last week, intercepting two passes. Cael Meyer was West Delaware’s feature back, rushing for 88 yards on 23 carries.

Friday follow: @kjpilcher

Muscatine at Cedar Rapids Jefferson

Site and time: 7:15 p.m. Friday, at Kingston Stadium

Records and rankings: Both teams are 0-1.

Overview: Jefferson can take a lot of positives out of its 21-10 first-week loss to Cedar Rapids Kennedy. The J-Hawks were extremely competitive against one of the Metro’s top teams, and held an early 7-0 lead on Ezeki Leggins’ 36-yard touchdown run and defended well. Continue that kind of effort, and there are potential wins in each of the next four weeks for the J-Hawks. That includes Friday; Muscatine is coming off a tough 28-25 loss to Davenport Central.

Friday follow: @douglasmilesCRG

Anamosa at Iowa City Regina

Site and time: 7 p.m. Friday, at Regina

Records and rankings: Both teams are 0-1.

Overview: Both teams seek to bounce back from a rough Week 1, and Regina is the more likely team to rebound. The Regals suffered a 35-0 loss at the hands of 3A second-ranked Cedar Rapids Xavier. Ashton Cook passed for 168 yards, connecting eight times with Alec Wick. Anamosa surrendered 429 yards (341 rushing) in a 42-21 loss to Maquoketa.

Williamsburg at Western Dubuque

Site and time: 7 p.m. Friday, at Epworth

Records and rankings: Both teams are 1-0. Western Dubuque is ranked No. 1 in Class 3A.

Overview: Western Dubuque did nothing to hurt its standing as the top-ranked team in 3A, allowing 189 yards and overwhelming Clinton, 42-0, in its opener. Jake Hosch ran for 117 yards and three touchdowns. Calvin Harris was quietly efficient at quarterback, completing 6 of 7 passes for 85 yards and a TD. Game 1 of life after Gage Hazen-Fabor was a success for Williamsburg; the Raiders were able to grind out a 14-7 win over West Marshall.

Waukon at Crestwood

Site and time: 7:30 p.m. Friday, at Cresco

Records and rankings: Both teams are 1-0. Waukon is ranked No. 1 in Class 2A; Crestwood is No. 8.

Overview: It’s highly possible that the meat of Waukon’s schedule is the first two weeks. The Indians passed their first test emphatically, 36-7 over Decorah behind a highly efficient performance from quarterback Creed Welch (18 of 22, 202 yards, two touchdowns) and 128 rushing yards from Dawson Baures. Crestwood had a challenge from Charles City before prevailing, 34-27. Reece Wilson rushed for 161 yards and four of the Cadets’ five touchdowns. Carter Henry threw for 187 yards and a score.

