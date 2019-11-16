Williamsburg vs. Waukon: Preview, predictions, how to watch Class 2A football semifinal

Matchup: No. 1 Waukon (11-0) vs. No. 9 Williamsburg (8-3), Iowa high school football Class 2A semifinal

Time: 7 p.m.

TV: MC22 [Statewide listings]

Live stream: Iowa High School Sports Network

How they got here: Waukon outlasted West Liberty, 32-12. Williamsburg bounced No. 2 Clear Lake, 35-21.

Fast facts: Waukon defeated Williamsburg in the 2017 2A title game.

The Indians have been top-ranked all season, while the Raiders cracked the rankings late in the season, winning seven straight to reach the semifinals.

Waukon leads 2A with 4,650 total yards and 67 touchdowns, scoring more than 43 points a game. Versatile Dawson Baures leads the Indians with 1,039 rushing yards and 421 receiving with 18 total TDs. Quarterback Creed Welch has passed for 1,992 yards and 26 scores.

Waukon and Williamsburg rank among the 2A team leaders in interceptions with 18 apiece.

The Raiders’ Kaden Wetjen is third in 2A with 1,600 yards from scrimmage and 25 total TDs, including 1,202 and 18 rushing. He is also tied for third with five interceptions on defense.

Williamsburg’s Riley Holt is tied for second with eight solo sacks for a unit that has surrendered less than nine points a game in the last six.