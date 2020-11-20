Prep Football

Iowa high school football state championships: Live stream, TV, schedule, score updates

Waukon's Creed Welch (center) cheers on teammates as they celebrate their 2A semi-final high school state football over
Waukon's Creed Welch (center) cheers on teammates as they celebrate their 2A semi-final high school state football over the PCM Mustangs at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa, on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Waukon won 38-21. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
The Gazette

It’s time to crown state champions as the 2020 Iowa high school football playoffs conclude this week at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.

The championships conclude with three games Friday: Class 1A, Class 2A and Class 4A.

Find live streams, score updates and complete coverage here throughout the day.

State football coverage

» Feature: Waukon and Central Lyon-GLR are mirror images entering 2A final

» Attendance: Governor’s proclamation means state finals limited to 2 fans per participant

» Thursday’s roundup: 8-Player, A, 3A championship scores, stats and more

Watch state football live

You can watch every championship game on the Iowa High School Sports Network, as well as various TV channels.

Watch online: IHSSN.com

Watch on mobile: Download the Watch IHSSN app

Android

iOS

Watch via TV apps:

Apple TV

Amazon Fire TV

Roku

Watch on TV channels:

• KFXA 28.2 (Cedar Rapids)

• WQAD 8.3 (Quad Cities)

• KXLT 47.1 | 47.2 (Rochester, Minn.; Mason City)

• KDSM 17.1 | 17.3 (Des Moines)

• NPTM 42.2 (Omaha, Neb.; Council Bluffs)

• NPTH 44.2 (Sioux City)

[Statewide TV map and channel guide]

Friday’s state football schedule

CLASS 1A CHAMPIONSHIP

10 a.m. — No. 1 Ida Grove OABCIG (11-0) vs. No. 2 Van Meter (11-0)

CLASS 2A CHAMPIONSHIP

2 p.m. — No. 3 Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (11-0) vs. No. 4 Waukon (9-1)

CLASS 4A CHAMPIONSHIP

7 p.m. — No. 1 Southeast Polk (10-0) vs. No. 3 Ankeny (10-1)

Live updates

The Gazette

