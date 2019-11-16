Iowa high school football playoffs 2019: Saturday's semifinal schedule, scores, live stream

It’s the final day of Iowa high school state football semifinal games this week at the UNI-Dome as Class 1A and Class 2A teams take the field Saturday.

This post will be updated with the latest scores and coverage.

Saturday’s state football schedule

CLASS 1A

No. 2 Van Meter (11-0) vs. Iowa City Regina (9-2), 10 a.m.

No. 5 West Sioux (10-1) vs. No. 6 West Lyon (10-1), 1 p.m.

CLASS 2A

No. 3 Algona (11-0) vs. No. 4 Ida Grove OABCIG (11-0), 4 p.m.

No. 1 Waukon (11-0) vs. No. 9 Williamsburg (8-3), 7 p.m.

Watch state football live

TV: MC22 [Statewide listings]

Live stream: Iowa High School Sports Network