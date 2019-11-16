Prep Football

Iowa high school football playoffs 2019: Saturday's semifinal schedule, scores, live stream

The UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls hosts the Iowa high school football state semifinals and championships. (The Gazette)
It’s the final day of Iowa high school state football semifinal games this week at the UNI-Dome as Class 1A and Class 2A teams take the field Saturday.

This post will be updated with the latest scores and coverage.

» It's all West Des Moines in the Class 4A state football championship game

» Thursday's state football semifinal scores, highlights and more

» Friday's state football semifinal scores, highlights and more

» Updated Iowa high school football playoff brackets, schedule

» Iowa Football Coaches Association wants expanded playoffs

Saturday’s state football schedule

CLASS 1A

No. 2 Van Meter (11-0) vs. Iowa City Regina (9-2), 10 a.m.

No. 5 West Sioux (10-1) vs. No. 6 West Lyon (10-1), 1 p.m.

CLASS 2A

No. 3 Algona (11-0) vs. No. 4 Ida Grove OABCIG (11-0), 4 p.m.

No. 1 Waukon (11-0) vs. No. 9 Williamsburg (8-3), 7 p.m.

Watch state football live

TV: MC22 [Statewide listings]

Live stream: Iowa High School Sports Network

