The family ties that bind Xavier football

CEDAR RAPIDS — The love of Xavier football runs deep in many families.

Five seniors on the 2020 team — Nick Tobin, Xander Eberle, Lincoln Oakley, Jack Lux and Nick Lemke — found motivation trying to accomplish what their brothers did three years ago.

Gabe Lux and Jack Lemke were captains of the 2017 state championship team. Jack Lux and Nick Lemke were captains of the 2020 Xavier that finished 10-1 with a loss to North Scott in the Class 3A state semifinals.

Even though their commitment to football has been time consuming, the seniors cherished every moment.

“The main thing he (Jack Lemke) taught me was to never take anything for granted,” Nick Lemke said. “He said that he misses everything about football and that everything goes by extremely fast, so I need to soak it all in.”

The passion for football the brothers share has strengthened their relationships.

“I would say the main way it has brought us closer is just growing up with it,” Jack Lemke said. “Whether that was watching the NFL games together or playing football in the neighborhood, it has always been a part of our lives.

“Also, the fact that Xavier football has not really changed makes it super easy to talk to (Nick) about his practices and maybe throw some jokes in too.”

The Lux brothers’ relationship is competitive, but they are also supportive of each other.

“Gabe and I argue and bicker a lot, but in the end, we are super close and we have a lot of fun competing and bragging about different things,” Jack said. “I learn a lot from him.”

Gabe said being able to teach Jack different things has been an honor.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

“Football has definitely brought us closer as brothers, in which we can bounce ideas off each other and find ways to improve each week,” Gabe said. “It has been really meaningful to be able to take some of the experience I gained and incorporate it into (Jack’s) approach.

“If there is one main thing I tell him, it is all about doing his job each and every game, and that is the most important thing to focus on. The rest will follow.”