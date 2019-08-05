Football practice kicks off for some Iowa 8-player teams, Springville included

Prep Football

SPRINGVILLE — Football practice began Monday for seven area teams that will play Week 0 games later this month.

Springville, which will open its season at Winfield-Mount Union on Aug. 23, will have a “pretty athletic and quick” team this fall, Coach Joe Martin wrote in his preseason questionnaire.

The Orioles finished 3-7 last year, 1-5 in their eight-player district play. They return seven starters, including junior quarterback/defensive back Kyle Koppes.

“We have a lot of athletes who can play multiple positions on both sides of the ball,” Martin wrote. “(But) being athletic comes with being undersized. We do not have the biggest bodies, so being able to control the line of scrimmage on both sides will be difficult at times.”

Other area teams who hit the field on Monday were English Valleys, HLV, Iowa Valley, Midland, Lone Tree and Montezuma. English Valleys gets off the high school season on Aug. 22, playing at Twin Cedars.

