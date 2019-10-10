It’s rainy. It’s about to get cold.

It’s Week 7.

The Iowa High School Athletic Association released its first installment of RPIs Monday, giving us a better clue where teams stand in terms of at-large bids for the playoffs.

It also gives us a first method in trying to determine postseason pairings.

There are a couple of changes this year:

* Only one team per district earns an automatic berth. If it’s a two-team tie, the head-to-head winner gets the bid. In the case of a three-team deadlock, the best RPI gets in automatically.

* If two teams are directly adjacent in final RPI, and if they played in the regular season, the winner gets the better seed.

With that, some other reminders in trying to assemble brackets:

* District champions get first priority in seeding and hosting in the first round. In the quarterfinals, that is thrown out the window, and higher RPI get home-field advantage regardless of district finish.

* The IHSAA will make all efforts, whenever reasonable, to avoid first-round matchups between teams from the same district. It will also try to come fairly close to true seeding (1-vs.-16, 2-vs.-15, etc.), with common sense used for geography.

* Brackets will be reseeded for the semifinals in the UNI-Dome. So don’t think of a class as a 16-team bracket. Think of it as four brackets with four teams each. As a result, like last year, East-vs.-West championship games are gone.

With those guidelines in place, here’s an attempt at projecting the playoff brackets.

NOTE: All outcomes for he final three weeks are merely predictions from the BC Moore computer.

CLASS 4A

(*-projected district champion)

Cedar Falls Quadrant

#16 Sioux City East (6-3) at #1 Cedar Falls* (9-0)

#9 Ankeny (6-3) at #8 Southeast Polk (7-2)

West Des Moines Dowling Quadrant

#15 Des Moines Roosevelt (6-3) at #2 West Des Moines Valley* (9-0)

#11 Fort Dodge (6-3) at #7 Waukee* (6-3)

West Des Moines Dowling Quadrant

#14 Urbandale (6-3) at #3 West Des Moines Dowling* (8-1)

#10 Cedar Rapids Prairie (6-3) at #6 Linn-Mar* (7-2)

Ankeny Centennial Quadrant

#12 Bettendorf (7-2) at #4 Ankeny Centennial* (8-1)

#13 Dubuque Senior (6-3) at #5 Cedar Rapids Kennedy* (8-1)

* * * * *

CLASS 3A

(*-projected district champion)

Lewis Central Quadrant

#16 Denison-Schleswig (6-3) at #1 Lewis Central* (9-0)

#10 Glenwood (7-2) at #9 Dallas Center-Grimes* (8-1)

Cedar Rapids Xavier Quadrant

#12 Washington (7-2) at #2 Cedar Rapids Xavier* (9-0)

#8 Independence* (9-0) at #7 North Scott* (8-1)

Solon Quadrant

#14 Davenport Assumption (6-3) at #3 Solon* (9-0)

#11 Western Dubuque (8-1) at #6 Pella* (7-2)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton Quadrant

#15 Oskaloosa (6-3) at #4 Sergeant Bluff-Luton* (8-1)

#13 Harlan (6-3) at #5 Norwalk* (8-1)

* * * * *

CLASS 2A

(*-projected district champion)

Waukon Quadrant

#14 Crestwood (6-3) at #1 Waukon* (9-0)

#10 Waterloo Columbus (8-1) at #6 Tipton* (7-2)

Algona Quadrant

#15 Monroe PCM (7-2) at #2 Algona* (9-0)

#9 Williamsburg* (6-3) at #7 Nevada* (8-1)

Clear Lake Quadrant

#16 Spirit Lake (6-3) at #3 Clear Lake* (9-0)

#13 Greene County (8-1) at #8 Sioux Center* (7-2)

OABCIG Quadrant

#12 Benton Community (8-1) at #4 Ida Grove OABCIG* (9-0)

#11 Monticello (7-2) at #5 Des Moines Christian* (9-0)

* * * * *

CLASS 1A

(*-projected district champion)

Van Meter Quadrant

#15 Iowa City Regina (7-2) at #1 Van Meter* (9-0)

#9 Pella Christian* (5-4) at #8 Osage* (5-4)

West Lyon Quadrant

#14 Underwood (8-1) at #2 West Lyon* (9-0)

#11 Western Christian (8-1) at #6 Treynor* (9-0)

West Branch Quadrant

#16 Mount Ayr (6-3) at #3 West Branch* (9-0)

#10 Panorama (8-1) at #7 Sigourney-Keota* (9-0)

Dike-New Hartford Quadrant

#13 Guthrie Center ACGC (7-2) at #4 Dike-New Hartford* (9-0)

#12 West Sioux (7-2) at #5 South Central Calhoun* (9-0)

* * * * *

CLASS A

(*-projected district champion)

West Hancock Quadrant

#15 South Winneshiek (7-2) at #1 West Hancock* (9-0)

#10 Central Decatur* (5-4) at #9 Belle Plaine* (7-2)

Saint Ansgar Quadrant

#16 Algona Garrigan (6-3) at #2 Saint Ansgar* (9-0)

#8 Hinton* (7-2) at #7 Alta-Aurelia* (7-2)

MFL MarMac Quadrant

#13 Grundy Center (8-1) at #3 MFL MarMac* (9-0)

#11 BGM (8-1) at #5 North Tama* (9-0)

Woodbury Central Quadrant

#14 South O’Brien (8-1) at #4 Woodbury Central* (8-1)

#12 Westwood (8-1) at #6 Earlham* (8-1)

* * * * *

8-PLAYER

(*-projected district champion)

CAM Quadrant

#16 Montezuma (6-3) at #1 Anita CAM* (9-0)

#10 Coon Rapids-Bayard (7-2) at #7 Lamoni* (8-1)

Turkey Valley Quadrant

#13 Tripoli (7-2) at #2 Turkey Valley* (9-0)

#11 Easton Valley (8-1) at #8 Gladbrook-Reinbeck* (7-2)

Don Bosco Quadrant

#14 Lone Tree (6-3) at #3 Don Bosco* (9-0)

#12 Springville (8-2) at #5 HLV* (8-1)

Remsen St. Mary’s Quadrant

#15 Harris-Lake Park (8-1) at #4 Remsen St. Mary’s* (9-0)

#9 Audubon (8-2) at #6 East Mills* (7-1)

