Prep football: Week 5 capsules

Week 5 capsules for Metro/Iowa City and select area high school football games.

CEDAR RAPIDS KENNEDY at DUBUQUE HEMPSTEAD

* Site and time: 7:15 p.m. Friday, at Dubuque (Dalzell Field)

* Records and rankings: Kennedy is 1-1 overall, 0-0 MVC Valley Division; Class 4A No. 10 Hempstead is 3-1, 1-0.

* Overview: Kennedy returns to action after two weeks off, and faces a formidable challenge. Hempstead has won two straight thrillers, including a 20-13 victory at Cedar Falls last week. Mustangs QB Aidan Dunne ranks fifth in Class 4A in all-purpose yards, with 878 (614 passing, 264 rushing) and nine total touchdowns. In just two games, Kennedy’s Max White racked up 437 rushing yards. The Cougars’ last competition was a Week 2 loss to Cedar Rapids Washington, 28-21.

CEDAR RAPIDS XAVIER at OSKALOOSA

* Site and time: 7:30 p.m. Friday, at Oskaloosa

* Records and rankings: No. 3 Xavier is 4-0 overall, 2-0 Class 3A District 6; Oskaloosa is 1-3, 0-2.

* Overview: Two of the top receivers in Class 3A will be on display. Xavier’s Jack Breitbach ranks eighth in receiving yards, with 365 (on 19 catches, with five touchdowns), and Osky’s William Schultz is 10th with 328 receiving yards. Oskaloosa gave up 80 points last week to Grinnell, and the Saints hope to acquaint themselves with the end zone regularly this week. Xavier averages a healthy 34.2 points per game behind Jaxon Rexroth, who has passed for seven touchdowns and has run for five.

LISBON at IOWA CITY REGINA

* Site and time: 7 p.m. Friday, at Regina

* Records and rankings: No. 10 Lisbon is 3-1 overall, 1-0 Class A District 6; No. 2 Regina is 3-1, 2-0.

* Overview: Regina has romped in its first two district games as a Class A school, but this one will be a lot tougher. Regina’s Alec Wick ranks No. 1 in Class A in receptions (28) and receiving yards (473). Ashton Cook is the man to get Wick the ball; Cook has thrown for 775 yards. Lisbon’s best attribute is a defense that allows just 8.5 points per game. The Lions are coming off their first loss, 14-12 to Class 2A West Liberty.

SOUTH WINNESHIEK at WAPSIE VALLEY

* Site and time: 7 p.m. Friday, at Fairbank

* Records and rankings: Both teams are 4-0 overall, 2-0 Class A District 4. South Winn is ranked No. 5; Wapsie Valley is No. 4.

* Overview: South Winneshiek ranks second in Class A scoring defense, allowing 5.8 points per game, but the Warriors will be tested by a Wapsie outfit that can beat you by land or by air. Trevor Sauerbrei is No. 3 in the class in rushing yards (568), while Kobe Risse is fifth in passing yards (519) with 10 passing TDs and a lone interception. South Winn already has 10 takeaways, including two interceptions returned for touchdowns.

MID-PRAIRIE at WILLIAMSBURG

* Site and time: 7:30 p.m. Friday, at Williamsburg

* Records and rankings: Mid-Prairie is 2-1 overall, 2-0 Class 2A District 7; No. 2 Williamsburg is 4-0, 2-0.

* Overview: This game is likely to decide the 2A-7 championship. Mid-Prairie’s Kayden Reinier’s 11 rushing touchdowns are most in Class 2A, and that’s in just three games. Reinier paces the Golden Hawks, who rank second in 2A offensively at 41.7 points per game. Williamsburg counters with a big-play passing attack that features receiver John Steinmetz, who averages nearly 24 yards per catch and has scored four touchdowns.

SPRINGVILLE at DON BOSCO

* Site and time: 7 p.m. Friday, at Gilbertville

* Records and rankings: Springville is 3-1 overall, 2-1 8-Player District 3; No. 1 Don Bosco is 2-0, 2-0.

* Overview: After suffering its first loss of the season, 65-48 at home to Easton Valley, the Orioles face an even bigger challenge this week. On the other hand, Don Bosco has been off two straight weeks and the Dons’ first two opponents (whom they outscored 152-6) are a combined 0-7, so there’s some unknown there. Springville didn’t drive the field much against Easton Valley, relying instead in big plays. Spencer DeMean ran two kickoffs back for touchdowns.

CAMANCHE at WEST LIBERTY

* Site and time: 7:30 p.m. Friday, at West Liberty

* Records and rankings: Camanche is 3-1 overall, 2-0 Class 2A District 5; West Liberty is 3-1, 0-1.

* Overview: West Liberty and Lisbon made a Friday-afternoon deal to play later that day, and West Liberty prevailed, 14-12. The Comets’ Jahsiah Galvan ranks second among Class 2A backs with 779 yards (on 82 carries). Camanche has rattled off three straight wins, and possesses one of the top receivers in 2A in Jordan Lawrence; he ranks second in the class in receptions (24) and fourth in yards (340).

EDGEWOOD-COLESBURG at NORTH LINN

* Site and time: 7:30 p.m. Friday, at Troy Mills

* Records and rankings: No. 6 Ed-Co is 4-0 overall, 2-0 Class A District 5; North Linn is 2-2, 1-1.

* Overview: Ed-Co has ridden the most stingy defense in Class A to a 4-0 start; the Vikings are yielding just 5.0 points per game. Parker Rochford has two of the Vikings’ six interceptions while Ethan Staner has a team-high 18 tackles. North Linn hopes to make it a shootout of sorts, like it did in a 39-36 win over Maquoketa Valley last week behind Austin Hilmer’s 220 yards of total offense.

DAVENPORT ASSUMPTION at CEDAR RAPIDS WASHINGTON

* Site and time: 1:15 p.m. Saturday, at Kingston Stadium

* Records and rankings: Class 3A No. 6 Assumption is 4-0; Washington is 3-1.

* Overview: This game was added Monday afternoon, and it should be a good one. Assumption has been golden on both sides of the ball, averaging 43.8 points per game and allowing 5.0. But the Knights haven’t played anybody the caliber of Washington yet. The Warriors suffered their first setback last week, 31-0 to Dubuque Senior after starting with three straight wins. Henry Clymer orchestrates a balanced Warriors offense; he has thrown for 533 yards and five touchdowns. Dayne Hodge has rushed for 527 yards and eight TDs for the Knights.

DUBUQUE WAHLERT vs. MARION

* Site and time: 2:30 p.m. Saturday, at Linn-Mar Stadium

* Records and rankings: Wahlert is 2-1 overall, 1-0 Class 3A District 4; Marion is 2-1, 1-1.

* Overview: This one looks like a virtual coin flip, and a win would clinch at least a .500 regular season for the Indians, quite a step after an 0-9 season in 2019. The Indians took care of Clinton last week, 46-0, despite not completing a pass. Marion rushed for 348 yards, 181 by Lucas Unsen, on just nine carries. Wahlert was off last week, and drubbed Clinton, 49-0, the previous Friday. Four different Wahlert backs have rushed for at least 100 yards.

LINN-MAR at CEDAR RAPIDS PRAIRIE

* Site and time: 3:15 p.m. Saturday, at John Wall Field

* Records and rankings: Linn-Mar is 0-2 overall, 0-0 MVC Mississippi Division; Prairie is 1-2, 1-0.

* Overview: Linn-Mar returns to the field after a two-week quarantine, and Prairie was off last week. The Hawks’ last game was a memorable one, though, a 34-21 upset of Cedar Falls than got the Hawks off the mat after an 0-2 start (by a combined four points). Prairie’s Nick Pearson ranks sixth among 4A rushers with 473 yards (8.0 per carry) and six touchdowns. Linn-Mar’s two losses have come to teams (Dubuque Hempstead and Cedar Rapids Xavier) that are a combined 7-1. Mac Watts has a team-high 16.5 tackles.

WAUKON at INDEPENDENCE

* Site and time: Canceled

