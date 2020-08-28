Photos: Western Dubuque vs. Cedar Rapids Xavier, Iowa high school football Week 1

Photos: Western Dubuque vs. Cedar Rapids Xavier, Iowa high school football Week 1

Xavier defeated Western Dubuque in their prep football game Friday night, Aug. 28.

/ 24

 

WHAT TO READ NEXT ...

'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman dies of cancer at 43

Fire drives tenants from Cedar Rapids apartment complex weeks after derecho heavily damaged it

Driver killed in Interstate 380 accident near Highway 30

Iowa Attorney General investigator will be in Cedar Rapids next week to take price gouging complaints

No major outages reported from Friday evening storm in Eastern Iowa

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Iowa sees record 2,579 coronavirus cases, with 79% positivity rate

University of Iowa reports 500 more student COVID-19 cases

Spike in coronavirus cases a harbinger of even higher death toll, experts say

Iowa university communities respond to bar closures due to rise in COVID-19 cases

Judge rules Linn County must toss prefilled absentee ballot request forms

Trending