Photos: Iowa City West vs. Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Iowa high school football Week 7

Photos: Iowa City West vs. Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Iowa high school football Week 7

Iowa City West beat Cedar Rapids Kennedy 48-21 in the regular-season finale at West High School on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020.

/ 20

 

WHAT TO READ NEXT ...

Cedar Rapids launching local climate action plan

Mercy Medical Center staff in Cedar Rapids to have unpaid leave, furloughs

Jesup High School FFA students pitch in on derecho cleanup

Six University of Iowa Greek chapters on interim suspension following COVID complaints

Iowa continues to set daily records in the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

U.S. House rivals Hart and Miller-Meeks focus on health care, pandemic in second debate

Pate: How to make your voice heard on or before Nov. 3

Iowans 'at risk of disconnection' can receive up to $2,000 for help with utility bills

After derecho, displaced family grapples with COVID-19 away from home

ICAD launches three-year, $3 million Designing Our Future campaign

Trending