Photos: Cedar Rapids Jefferson vs. Cedar Rapids Washington, Iowa high school football Week 4

Photos: Cedar Rapids Jefferson vs. Cedar Rapids Washington, Iowa high school football Week 4

Cedar Rapids Jefferson beat Cedar Rapids Washington 24-7 Friday night at Kingston Stadium.

/ 22

WHAT TO READ NEXT ...

Crowd at Coe welcomes LGBTQ discussion

Photos: LGBTQ Presidential Candidate Forum

FilmScene's new venue hosts grand opening in Iowa City

LGBTQ Presidential Forum 'moving us into the next century'

Iowa officials: Anamosa prison staffer assaulted by inmate

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Iowa reopens inquiry into abuse of Hawkeye Marching Band

LGBTQ presidential forum: Watch the replay

Cedar Rapids custodian pleads not guilty to sex abuse of 13-year-old girl

Johnson County settles with former employee

New program allows those who age out of foster care to bypass housing voucher waitlist

Trending