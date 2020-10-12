Prep Football

Iowa high school football rankings: OABCIG, Don Bosco are wire-to-wire No. 1 teams

Southeast Polk, Cedar Rapids Xavier, Monroe PCM and Grundy Center also finish atop Gazette/KGYM final poll

Waukon's Creed Welch (center) talks to OABCIG's Cooper DeJean after their Class 2A football championship game last year,
Waukon's Creed Welch (center) talks to OABCIG's Cooper DeJean after their Class 2A football championship game last year, won by OABCIG, 37-12. The Falcons finish the 2020 season ranked No. 1 in Class 1A; Waukon is No. 4 in 2A. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)

They are defending state champions. They were preseason No. 1 teams.

And now, Ida Grove OABCIG and Don Bosco have stayed on top of the Gazette/KGYM football poll in their respective classes all season long. And they close as unanimous No. 1s.

Last year’s 2A champion, OABCIG is down a class and carries a 20-game win streak into the postseason. Led by University of Iowa commit Cooper DeJean, the Falcons are 7-0 and favored to win the 1A title.

Don Bosco has been a consistent 8-Player power in recent years and has won 18 consecutive games. The Dons are 5-0 this season.

The other top-ranked teams in the final Gazette/KGYM poll of the season are Southeast Polk (Class 4A), Cedar Rapids Xavier (3A), Monroe PCM (2A) and Grundy Center (A).

One of three unbeatens in 4A (Iowa City West and Pleasant Valley are the others), Southeast Polk (6-0) is the unanimous choice atop the 4A rankings. West Des Moines Dowling, Ankeny, Waukee and West each move up a spot after Waukee’s 38-17 victory over Urbandale last week.

State champions in 2017 and 2018, Xavier completed a 7-0 regular season with a win over Benton Community last week. Harlan leapfrogged Dallas Center-Grimes after the Mustangs struggled to defeat Winterset last week, 21-17. Washington is fourth, Davenport Assumption is fifth.

Xavier received four first-place votes, DCG two.

In 2A, PCM maintains a lead over No. 2 Williamsburg — it’s 58-53 in poll points this week. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock is up a spot to third after edging West Lyon, 20-16. Waukon is fourth, West Lyon fifth.

The top five are the same as last week in 1A. OABCIG is followed by Van Meter, Sigourney-Keota, South Hamilton and Underwood.

Grundy Center was a co-No. 1 with Iowa City Regina last week, but a No. 1 vote shifted from Saint Ansgar to Grundy Center this week after the Spartans’ 42-0 win over Belle Plaine, and that allowed Grundy to edge Regina 57-56 in the final poll.

Saint Ansgar is third, followed by Edgewood-Colesburg and MFL MarMac.

Don Bosco is followed in 8-Player by Remsen St. Mary’s, Audubon, Anita CAM and Montezuma.

A six-round playoff series begins this week. Don Bosco is the only top-ranked team in action; the Dons host winless Garwin GMG. The other five No. 1 squads drew first-round byes.

Class 4A

1.

Southeast Polk

6-0, 60 points (6 No. 1 votes)
Last week: No. 1 | Beat Johnston, 28-10
Playoffs: vs. Cedar Rapids Jefferson or Ames (Oct. 23)
 
2.

West Des Moines Dowling

5-1, 50 points
Last week: No. 3 | Beat Fort Dodge, 49-14
Playoffs: vs. Sioux City North (Oct. 23)
 
3.

Ankeny

6-1, 48 points
Last week: No. 4 | Beat Indianola, 45-14
Playoffs: vs. Sioux City West or Council Bluffs Jefferson (Oct. 23)
 
4.

Waukee

5-2, 40 points
Last week: No. 5 | Beat No. 2 Urbandale, 38-17
Playoffs: vs. Linn-Mar (Oct. 23)
 
5.

Iowa City West

4-0, 39 points

Last week: No. 6 | Beat Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 48-21
Playoffs: vs. Ottumwa or Iowa City High (Oct. 23)
 
6.

Pleasant Valley

7-0, 29 points
Last week: No. 7 | Beat Davenport North, 40-7
Playoffs: vs. Davenport West or Davenport Central (Oct. 23)
 
7.

Dubuque Hempstead

6-1, 24 points
Last week: No. 8 | Beat Waterloo West, 52-14
Playoffs: vs. Iowa City Liberty (Oct. 23)
 
8.

Urbandale

5-1, 18 points
Last week: No. 2 | Lost to No. 5 Waukee, 38-17
Playoffs: vs. Marshalltown (Oct. 23)
 
9.

Cedar Rapids Prairie

4-2, 14 points
Last week: No. 9 | Beat Cedar Rapids Washington, 57-21
Playoffs: vs. Davenport North (Oct. 23)
 
10.

Cedar Falls

4-2, 10 points
Last week: No. 10 | Beat Linn-Mar, 35-14
Playoffs: vs. Cedar Rapids Washington (Oct. 23)
 

 

Dropped out: None

Others receiving votes: Dubuque Senior 1

 

Class 3A

1.

Cedar Rapids Xavier

7-0, 56 points (4 No. 1 votes)
Last week: No. 1 | Beat Benton Community, 39-0
Playoffs: vs. Marion or Clear Creek Amana (Oct. 23)
 
2.

Harlan

7-0, 51 points

Last week: No. 4 | Beat No. 3 Lewis Central, 28-10
Playoffs: vs. Adel ADM or Bondurant-Farrar (Oct. 23)
 
3.

Dallas Center-Grimes

6-0, 48 points (2 No. 1 votes)
Last week: No. 2 | Beat Winterset, 21-17
Playoffs: vs. Oskaloosa or Carlisle (Oct. 23)
 
4.

Washington

7-0, 46 points
Last week: No. 5 | Beat Keokuk, 62-8
Playoffs: vs. Fairfield or Keokuk (Oct. 23)
 
5.

Davenport Assumption

7-0, 33 points
Last week: No. 6 | Beat Dubuque Wahlert, 38-0
Playoffs: vs. Clinton or DeWitt Central (Oct. 23)
 
6.

Webster City

7-0, 28 points
Last week: No. 7 | Beat Boone, 69-14
Playoffs: vs. Mason City or Gilbert (Oct. 23)
 
7.

Lewis Central

5-1, 21 points
Last week: No. 3 | Lost to No. 4 Harlan, 28-10
Playoffs: vs. Creston/O-M
 
8.

North Scott

4-1, 17 points
Last week: No. 10 | Beat Clinton, 50-0
Playoffs: vs. Burlington
 
9.

West Delaware

7-1, 14 points
Last week: No. 9 | Beat Waterloo East, 62-6
Playoffs: vs. Waterloo East
 
10.

Pella

5-2, 8 points

Last week: NR | Beat Nevada, 35-7
Playoffs: vs. North Polk or Winterset (Oct. 23)
 

 

Dropped out: Sergeant Bluff-Luton (8)

Others receiving votes: Ballard 5, Decorah 3

 

Class 2A

1.

Monroe PCM

7-0, 58 points (4 No. 1 votes)
Last week: No. 1 | Beat Clarke, 70-21
Playoffs: vs. Clarke or Saydel (Oct. 23)
 
2.

Williamsburg

7-0, 53 points (2 No. 1 votes)
Last week: No. 2 | Beat Central Lee, 59-0
Playoffs: vs. West Burlington/Notre Dame or Davis County (Oct. 23)
 
3.

Central Lyon-GLR

7-0, 49 points
Last week: No. 4 | Beat No. 3 West Lyon, 20-16
Playoffs: vs. Sheldon or Unity Christian (Oct. 23)
 
4.

Waukon

5-1, 39 points
Last week: No. 5 | Beat North Fayette Valley, 48-22
Playoffs: vs. New Hampton or Forest City (Oct. 23)
 
5.

West Lyon

6-1, 38 points
Last week: No. 3 | Lost to No. 4 Central Lyon-GLR, 20-16
Playoffs: vs. MOC-Floyd Valley or Sioux Center (Oct. 23)
 
6.

Solon

5-2, 26 points
Last week: No. 6 | Beat Center Point-Urbana, 41-14
Playoffs: at Center Point-Urbana
 
7.

West Marshall

6-1, 16 points

Last week: No. 7 | Beat Iowa Falls-Alden, 47-7
Playoffs: vs. Chariton or Centerville (Oct. 23)
 
8.

Spirit Lake

4-2, 12 points
Last week: No. 8 | Beat Garner GHV, 42-0
Playoffs: vs. Clear Lake or Garner GHV (Oct. 23)
 
9.

Camanche

6-1, 11 points
Last week: No. 10 | Beat Maquoketa, 42-7
Playoffs: vs. Anamosa or Center Point-Urbana (Oct. 23)
 
10.

Estherville Lincoln Central

5-1, 10 points
Last week: No. 10 | Beat Cherokee, 62-0
Playoffs: vs. Okoboji
 
10.

Mount Vernon

6-1, 10 points
Last week: No. 8 | Beat South Tama, 41-27
Playoffs: vs. Vinton-Shellsburg
 

 

Dropped out: None

Others receiving votes: Atlantic 4, Sioux Center 4

 

Class 1A

1.

Ida Grove OABCIG

7-0, 60 points (6 No. 1 votes)
Last week: No. 1 | Beat Treynor, 57-20
Playoffs: vs. Missouri Valley or East Sac County (Oct. 23)
 
2.

Van Meter

7-0, 52 points
Last week: No. 2 | Beat Woodward-Granger, 41-0
Playoffs: vs. Guthrie Center ACGC or Pleasantville (Oct. 23)
 
3.

Sigourney-Keota

7-0, 47 points

Last week: No. 3 | Beat Cardinal, 68-8
Playoffs: vs. Cardinal or Pekin (Oct. 23)
 
4.

South Hamilton

7-0, 40 points
Last week: No. 4 | Beat Aplington-Parkersburg, 40-14
Playoffs: vs. Central Springs or South Hardin (Oct. 23)
 
5.

Underwood

6-1, 37 points
Last week: No. 5 | Beat Missouri Valley, 63-0
Playoffs: vs. West Central Valley
 
6.

Southeast Valley

7-0, 32 points
Last week: No. 7 | Beat Pocahontas Area, 26-20
Playoffs: vs. Clarion CGD or Belmond-Klemme (Oct. 23)
 
7.

South Central Calhoun

5-1, 25 points
Last week: No. 8 | Beat Belmond-Klemme, 44-7
Playoffs: vs. Sioux Central
 
8.

West Sioux

5-2, 11 points
Last week: No. 9 | Beat Sibley-Ocheyedan, 42-0
Playoffs: vs. Hinton or Sibley-Ocheyedan (Oct. 23)
 
9.

Emmetsburg

5-1, 10 points
Last week: No. 6 | Lost to Western Christian, 10-7
Playoffs: vs. Eagle Grove
 
10.

Waterloo Columbus

6-1, 6 points
Last week: No. 10 | Beat Denver, 21-14
Playoffs: vs. Aplington-Parkersburg or Osage (Oct. 23)
 

 

Dropped out: None

Others receiving votes: Dike-New Hartford 4, Mount Ayr 3, Western Christian 3

 

Class A

1.

Grundy Center

7-0, 57 points (3 No. 1 votes)
Last week: No. 1 | Beat Belle Plaine, 42-0
Playoffs: vs. Conrad BCLUW or Ogden (Oct. 23)
 
2.

Iowa City Regina

6-1, 56 points (3 No. 1 votes)
Last week: No. 1 | Beat Highland, 56-19
Playoffs: vs. Columbus Community or Wapello (Oct. 23)
 
3.

Saint Ansgar

7-0, 49 points
Last week: No. 3 | Beat Lake Mills, 20-16
Playoffs: vs. North Union or West Fork (Oct. 23)
 
4.

Edgewood-Colesburg

7-0, 35 points
Last week: No. 4 | Beat Maquoketa Valley, 44-14
Playoffs: vs. North Linn or Clayton Ridge (Oct. 23)
 
5.

MFL MarMac

6-1, 34 points
Last week: No. 4 | Beat Postville, 60-0
Playoffs: vs. Postville
 
6.

Logan-Magnolia

6-1, 26 points
Last week: No. 7 | Beat IKM-Manning, 35-6
Playoffs: vs. IKM-Manning or Southwest Valley (Oct. 23)
 
7.

South Winneshiek

6-1, 25 points
Last week: No. 6 | Beat Starmont, 35-0
Playoffs: vs. Nashua-Plainfield
 
8.

Wapsie Valley

6-1, 22 points

Last week: No. 7 | Beat Clayton Ridge, 49-6
Playoffs: vs. Starmont
 
9.

West Hancock

6-1, 16 points
Last week: No. 9 | Beat Manson Northwest Webster, 48-0
Playoffs: vs. Manson Northwest Webster
 
10.

Oakland Riverside

6-1, 5 points
Last week: NR | Beat Southwest Valley, 15-0
Playoffs: vs. Avoca AHSTW
 

 

Dropped out: Council Bluffs St. Albert (10)

Others receiving votes: Council Bluffs St. Albert 4, Lisbon 1

 

8-Player

1.

Don Bosco

5-0, 60 points (6 No. 1 votes)
Last week: No. 1 | Beat Lansing Kee, 62-6
Playoffs: vs. Garwin GMG
 
2.

Remsen St. Mary's

6-0, 52 points
Last week: No. 2 | Beat Kingsley-Pierson, 48-13
Playoffs: vs. Ruthven GTRA
 
3.

Audubon

5-0, 45 points
Last week: No. 3 | Idle
Playoffs: vs. Bedford
 
4.

Anita CAM

6-0, 43 points
Last week: No. 4 | Beat Stanton/Essex, 34-20
Playoffs: vs. Griswold
 
5.

Montezuma

7-0, 26 points

Last week: No. 6 | Beat Lone Tree, 62-24
Playoffs: vs. Lone Tree or Winfield-Mount Union (Oct. 23)
 
6.

Coon Rapids-Bayard

7-0, 23 points
Last week: No. 8 | Beat Glidden-Ralston, 49-0
Playoffs: vs. River Valley or Harris-Lake Park (Oct. 23)
 
7.

Easton Valley

6-1, 19 points
Last week: No. 7 | Beat Dunkerton, 57-0
Playoffs: vs. Dunkerton
 
 
8.

Fremont-Mills

3-1, 16 points
Last week: No. 5 | Lost to Central Valley (Neb.), 25-16
Playoffs: vs. Exira-EHK
 
9.

Newell-Fonda

6-1, 15 points
Last week: No. 10 | Beat Ruthven GTRA, 55-6
Playoffs: vs. West Bend-Mallard
 
10.

Janesville

6-1, 14 points
Last week: No. 9 | Beat Rockford, 70-30
Playoffs: vs. Riceville
 

 

Dropped out: None

Others receiving votes: Gladbrook-Reinbeck 9, Martensdale-St. Marys 7

 

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

