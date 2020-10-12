Iowa high school football rankings: OABCIG, Don Bosco are wire-to-wire No. 1 teams

They are defending state champions. They were preseason No. 1 teams.
And now, Ida Grove OABCIG and Don Bosco have stayed on top of the Gazette/KGYM football poll in their respective classes all season long. And they close as unanimous No. 1s.
Last year’s 2A champion, OABCIG is down a class and carries a 20-game win streak into the postseason. Led by University of Iowa commit Cooper DeJean, the Falcons are 7-0 and favored to win the 1A title.
Don Bosco has been a consistent 8-Player power in recent years and has won 18 consecutive games. The Dons are 5-0 this season.
The other top-ranked teams in the final Gazette/KGYM poll of the season are Southeast Polk (Class 4A), Cedar Rapids Xavier (3A), Monroe PCM (2A) and Grundy Center (A).
One of three unbeatens in 4A (Iowa City West and Pleasant Valley are the others), Southeast Polk (6-0) is the unanimous choice atop the 4A rankings. West Des Moines Dowling, Ankeny, Waukee and West each move up a spot after Waukee’s 38-17 victory over Urbandale last week.
State champions in 2017 and 2018, Xavier completed a 7-0 regular season with a win over Benton Community last week. Harlan leapfrogged Dallas Center-Grimes after the Mustangs struggled to defeat Winterset last week, 21-17. Washington is fourth, Davenport Assumption is fifth.
Xavier received four first-place votes, DCG two.
In 2A, PCM maintains a lead over No. 2 Williamsburg — it’s 58-53 in poll points this week. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock is up a spot to third after edging West Lyon, 20-16. Waukon is fourth, West Lyon fifth.
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT
The top five are the same as last week in 1A. OABCIG is followed by Van Meter, Sigourney-Keota, South Hamilton and Underwood.
Grundy Center was a co-No. 1 with Iowa City Regina last week, but a No. 1 vote shifted from Saint Ansgar to Grundy Center this week after the Spartans’ 42-0 win over Belle Plaine, and that allowed Grundy to edge Regina 57-56 in the final poll.
Saint Ansgar is third, followed by Edgewood-Colesburg and MFL MarMac.
Don Bosco is followed in 8-Player by Remsen St. Mary’s, Audubon, Anita CAM and Montezuma.
A six-round playoff series begins this week. Don Bosco is the only top-ranked team in action; the Dons host winless Garwin GMG. The other five No. 1 squads drew first-round byes.
Class 4A
|1.
|
Southeast Polk
6-0, 60 points (6 No. 1 votes)
|Last week: No. 1 | Beat Johnston, 28-10
Playoffs: vs. Cedar Rapids Jefferson or Ames (Oct. 23)
|2.
|
West Des Moines Dowling
5-1, 50 points
|Last week: No. 3 | Beat Fort Dodge, 49-14
Playoffs: vs. Sioux City North (Oct. 23)
|3.
|
Ankeny
6-1, 48 points
|Last week: No. 4 | Beat Indianola, 45-14
Playoffs: vs. Sioux City West or Council Bluffs Jefferson (Oct. 23)
|4.
|
Waukee
5-2, 40 points
|Last week: No. 5 | Beat No. 2 Urbandale, 38-17
Playoffs: vs. Linn-Mar (Oct. 23)
|5.
|
Iowa City West
4-0, 39 points
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT
|Last week: No. 6 | Beat Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 48-21
Playoffs: vs. Ottumwa or Iowa City High (Oct. 23)
|6.
|
Pleasant Valley
7-0, 29 points
|Last week: No. 7 | Beat Davenport North, 40-7
Playoffs: vs. Davenport West or Davenport Central (Oct. 23)
|7.
|
Dubuque Hempstead
6-1, 24 points
|Last week: No. 8 | Beat Waterloo West, 52-14
Playoffs: vs. Iowa City Liberty (Oct. 23)
|8.
|
Urbandale
5-1, 18 points
|Last week: No. 2 | Lost to No. 5 Waukee, 38-17
Playoffs: vs. Marshalltown (Oct. 23)
|9.
|
Cedar Rapids Prairie
4-2, 14 points
|Last week: No. 9 | Beat Cedar Rapids Washington, 57-21
Playoffs: vs. Davenport North (Oct. 23)
|10.
|
Cedar Falls
4-2, 10 points
|Last week: No. 10 | Beat Linn-Mar, 35-14
Playoffs: vs. Cedar Rapids Washington (Oct. 23)
Dropped out: None
Others receiving votes: Dubuque Senior 1
Class 3A
|1.
|
Cedar Rapids Xavier
7-0, 56 points (4 No. 1 votes)
|Last week: No. 1 | Beat Benton Community, 39-0
Playoffs: vs. Marion or Clear Creek Amana (Oct. 23)
|2.
|
Harlan
7-0, 51 points
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT
|Last week: No. 4 | Beat No. 3 Lewis Central, 28-10
Playoffs: vs. Adel ADM or Bondurant-Farrar (Oct. 23)
|3.
|
Dallas Center-Grimes
6-0, 48 points (2 No. 1 votes)
|Last week: No. 2 | Beat Winterset, 21-17
Playoffs: vs. Oskaloosa or Carlisle (Oct. 23)
|4.
|
Washington
7-0, 46 points
|Last week: No. 5 | Beat Keokuk, 62-8
Playoffs: vs. Fairfield or Keokuk (Oct. 23)
|5.
|
Davenport Assumption
7-0, 33 points
|Last week: No. 6 | Beat Dubuque Wahlert, 38-0
Playoffs: vs. Clinton or DeWitt Central (Oct. 23)
|6.
|
Webster City
7-0, 28 points
|Last week: No. 7 | Beat Boone, 69-14
Playoffs: vs. Mason City or Gilbert (Oct. 23)
|7.
|
Lewis Central
5-1, 21 points
|Last week: No. 3 | Lost to No. 4 Harlan, 28-10
Playoffs: vs. Creston/O-M
|8.
|
North Scott
4-1, 17 points
|Last week: No. 10 | Beat Clinton, 50-0
Playoffs: vs. Burlington
|9.
|
West Delaware
7-1, 14 points
|Last week: No. 9 | Beat Waterloo East, 62-6
Playoffs: vs. Waterloo East
|10.
|
Pella
5-2, 8 points
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT
|Last week: NR | Beat Nevada, 35-7
Playoffs: vs. North Polk or Winterset (Oct. 23)
Dropped out: Sergeant Bluff-Luton (8)
Others receiving votes: Ballard 5, Decorah 3
Class 2A
|1.
|
Monroe PCM
7-0, 58 points (4 No. 1 votes)
|Last week: No. 1 | Beat Clarke, 70-21
Playoffs: vs. Clarke or Saydel (Oct. 23)
|2.
|
Williamsburg
7-0, 53 points (2 No. 1 votes)
|Last week: No. 2 | Beat Central Lee, 59-0
Playoffs: vs. West Burlington/Notre Dame or Davis County (Oct. 23)
|3.
|
Central Lyon-GLR
7-0, 49 points
|Last week: No. 4 | Beat No. 3 West Lyon, 20-16
Playoffs: vs. Sheldon or Unity Christian (Oct. 23)
|4.
|
Waukon
5-1, 39 points
|Last week: No. 5 | Beat North Fayette Valley, 48-22
Playoffs: vs. New Hampton or Forest City (Oct. 23)
|5.
|
West Lyon
6-1, 38 points
|Last week: No. 3 | Lost to No. 4 Central Lyon-GLR, 20-16
Playoffs: vs. MOC-Floyd Valley or Sioux Center (Oct. 23)
|6.
|
Solon
5-2, 26 points
|Last week: No. 6 | Beat Center Point-Urbana, 41-14
Playoffs: at Center Point-Urbana
|7.
|
West Marshall
6-1, 16 points
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT
|Last week: No. 7 | Beat Iowa Falls-Alden, 47-7
Playoffs: vs. Chariton or Centerville (Oct. 23)
|8.
|
Spirit Lake
4-2, 12 points
|Last week: No. 8 | Beat Garner GHV, 42-0
Playoffs: vs. Clear Lake or Garner GHV (Oct. 23)
|9.
|
Camanche
6-1, 11 points
|Last week: No. 10 | Beat Maquoketa, 42-7
Playoffs: vs. Anamosa or Center Point-Urbana (Oct. 23)
|10.
|
Estherville Lincoln Central
5-1, 10 points
|Last week: No. 10 | Beat Cherokee, 62-0
Playoffs: vs. Okoboji
|10.
|
Mount Vernon
6-1, 10 points
|Last week: No. 8 | Beat South Tama, 41-27
Playoffs: vs. Vinton-Shellsburg
Dropped out: None
Others receiving votes: Atlantic 4, Sioux Center 4
Class 1A
|1.
|
Ida Grove OABCIG
7-0, 60 points (6 No. 1 votes)
|Last week: No. 1 | Beat Treynor, 57-20
Playoffs: vs. Missouri Valley or East Sac County (Oct. 23)
|2.
|
Van Meter
7-0, 52 points
|Last week: No. 2 | Beat Woodward-Granger, 41-0
Playoffs: vs. Guthrie Center ACGC or Pleasantville (Oct. 23)
|3.
|
Sigourney-Keota
7-0, 47 points
ADVERTISEMENT
|Last week: No. 3 | Beat Cardinal, 68-8
Playoffs: vs. Cardinal or Pekin (Oct. 23)
|4.
|
South Hamilton
7-0, 40 points
|Last week: No. 4 | Beat Aplington-Parkersburg, 40-14
Playoffs: vs. Central Springs or South Hardin (Oct. 23)
|5.
|
Underwood
6-1, 37 points
|Last week: No. 5 | Beat Missouri Valley, 63-0
Playoffs: vs. West Central Valley
|6.
|
Southeast Valley
7-0, 32 points
|Last week: No. 7 | Beat Pocahontas Area, 26-20
Playoffs: vs. Clarion CGD or Belmond-Klemme (Oct. 23)
|7.
|
South Central Calhoun
5-1, 25 points
|Last week: No. 8 | Beat Belmond-Klemme, 44-7
Playoffs: vs. Sioux Central
|8.
|
West Sioux
5-2, 11 points
|Last week: No. 9 | Beat Sibley-Ocheyedan, 42-0
Playoffs: vs. Hinton or Sibley-Ocheyedan (Oct. 23)
|9.
|
Emmetsburg
5-1, 10 points
|Last week: No. 6 | Lost to Western Christian, 10-7
Playoffs: vs. Eagle Grove
|10.
|
Waterloo Columbus
6-1, 6 points
|Last week: No. 10 | Beat Denver, 21-14
Playoffs: vs. Aplington-Parkersburg or Osage (Oct. 23)
Dropped out: None
Others receiving votes: Dike-New Hartford 4, Mount Ayr 3, Western Christian 3
ADVERTISEMENT
Class A
|1.
|
Grundy Center
7-0, 57 points (3 No. 1 votes)
|Last week: No. 1 | Beat Belle Plaine, 42-0
Playoffs: vs. Conrad BCLUW or Ogden (Oct. 23)
|2.
|
Iowa City Regina
6-1, 56 points (3 No. 1 votes)
|Last week: No. 1 | Beat Highland, 56-19
Playoffs: vs. Columbus Community or Wapello (Oct. 23)
|3.
|
Saint Ansgar
7-0, 49 points
|Last week: No. 3 | Beat Lake Mills, 20-16
Playoffs: vs. North Union or West Fork (Oct. 23)
|4.
|
Edgewood-Colesburg
7-0, 35 points
|Last week: No. 4 | Beat Maquoketa Valley, 44-14
Playoffs: vs. North Linn or Clayton Ridge (Oct. 23)
|5.
|
MFL MarMac
6-1, 34 points
|Last week: No. 4 | Beat Postville, 60-0
Playoffs: vs. Postville
|6.
|
Logan-Magnolia
6-1, 26 points
|Last week: No. 7 | Beat IKM-Manning, 35-6
Playoffs: vs. IKM-Manning or Southwest Valley (Oct. 23)
|7.
|
South Winneshiek
6-1, 25 points
|Last week: No. 6 | Beat Starmont, 35-0
Playoffs: vs. Nashua-Plainfield
|8.
|
Wapsie Valley
6-1, 22 points
ADVERTISEMENT
|Last week: No. 7 | Beat Clayton Ridge, 49-6
Playoffs: vs. Starmont
|9.
|
West Hancock
6-1, 16 points
|Last week: No. 9 | Beat Manson Northwest Webster, 48-0
Playoffs: vs. Manson Northwest Webster
|10.
|
Oakland Riverside
6-1, 5 points
|Last week: NR | Beat Southwest Valley, 15-0
Playoffs: vs. Avoca AHSTW
Dropped out: Council Bluffs St. Albert (10)
Others receiving votes: Council Bluffs St. Albert 4, Lisbon 1
8-Player
|1.
|
Don Bosco
5-0, 60 points (6 No. 1 votes)
|Last week: No. 1 | Beat Lansing Kee, 62-6
Playoffs: vs. Garwin GMG
|2.
|
Remsen St. Mary's
6-0, 52 points
|Last week: No. 2 | Beat Kingsley-Pierson, 48-13
Playoffs: vs. Ruthven GTRA
|3.
|
Audubon
5-0, 45 points
|Last week: No. 3 | Idle
Playoffs: vs. Bedford
|4.
|
Anita CAM
6-0, 43 points
|Last week: No. 4 | Beat Stanton/Essex, 34-20
Playoffs: vs. Griswold
|5.
|
Montezuma
7-0, 26 points
ADVERTISEMENT
|Last week: No. 6 | Beat Lone Tree, 62-24
Playoffs: vs. Lone Tree or Winfield-Mount Union (Oct. 23)
|6.
|
Coon Rapids-Bayard
7-0, 23 points
|Last week: No. 8 | Beat Glidden-Ralston, 49-0
Playoffs: vs. River Valley or Harris-Lake Park (Oct. 23)
|7.
|
Easton Valley
6-1, 19 points
|Last week: No. 7 | Beat Dunkerton, 57-0
Playoffs: vs. Dunkerton
|8.
|
Fremont-Mills
3-1, 16 points
|Last week: No. 5 | Lost to Central Valley (Neb.), 25-16
Playoffs: vs. Exira-EHK
|9.
|
Newell-Fonda
6-1, 15 points
|Last week: No. 10 | Beat Ruthven GTRA, 55-6
Playoffs: vs. West Bend-Mallard
|10.
|
Janesville
6-1, 14 points
|Last week: No. 9 | Beat Rockford, 70-30
Playoffs: vs. Riceville
Dropped out: None
Others receiving votes: Gladbrook-Reinbeck 9, Martensdale-St. Marys 7