Iowa high school football rankings: OABCIG, Don Bosco are wire-to-wire No. 1 teams

They are defending state champions. They were preseason No. 1 teams.

And now, Ida Grove OABCIG and Don Bosco have stayed on top of the Gazette/KGYM football poll in their respective classes all season long. And they close as unanimous No. 1s.

Last year’s 2A champion, OABCIG is down a class and carries a 20-game win streak into the postseason. Led by University of Iowa commit Cooper DeJean, the Falcons are 7-0 and favored to win the 1A title.

Don Bosco has been a consistent 8-Player power in recent years and has won 18 consecutive games. The Dons are 5-0 this season.

The other top-ranked teams in the final Gazette/KGYM poll of the season are Southeast Polk (Class 4A), Cedar Rapids Xavier (3A), Monroe PCM (2A) and Grundy Center (A).

One of three unbeatens in 4A (Iowa City West and Pleasant Valley are the others), Southeast Polk (6-0) is the unanimous choice atop the 4A rankings. West Des Moines Dowling, Ankeny, Waukee and West each move up a spot after Waukee’s 38-17 victory over Urbandale last week.

State champions in 2017 and 2018, Xavier completed a 7-0 regular season with a win over Benton Community last week. Harlan leapfrogged Dallas Center-Grimes after the Mustangs struggled to defeat Winterset last week, 21-17. Washington is fourth, Davenport Assumption is fifth.

Xavier received four first-place votes, DCG two.

In 2A, PCM maintains a lead over No. 2 Williamsburg — it’s 58-53 in poll points this week. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock is up a spot to third after edging West Lyon, 20-16. Waukon is fourth, West Lyon fifth.

The top five are the same as last week in 1A. OABCIG is followed by Van Meter, Sigourney-Keota, South Hamilton and Underwood.

Grundy Center was a co-No. 1 with Iowa City Regina last week, but a No. 1 vote shifted from Saint Ansgar to Grundy Center this week after the Spartans’ 42-0 win over Belle Plaine, and that allowed Grundy to edge Regina 57-56 in the final poll.

Saint Ansgar is third, followed by Edgewood-Colesburg and MFL MarMac.

Don Bosco is followed in 8-Player by Remsen St. Mary’s, Audubon, Anita CAM and Montezuma.

A six-round playoff series begins this week. Don Bosco is the only top-ranked team in action; the Dons host winless Garwin GMG. The other five No. 1 squads drew first-round byes.

Class 4A

Dropped out: None

Others receiving votes: Dubuque Senior 1

Class 3A

1. Cedar Rapids Xavier 7-0, 56 points (4 No. 1 votes) Last week: No. 1 | Beat Benton Community, 39-0

Playoffs: vs. Marion or Clear Creek Amana (Oct. 23) 2. Harlan 7-0, 51 points Last week: No. 4 | Beat No. 3 Lewis Central, 28-10

Playoffs: vs. Adel ADM or Bondurant-Farrar (Oct. 23) 3. Dallas Center-Grimes 6-0, 48 points (2 No. 1 votes) Last week: No. 2 | Beat Winterset, 21-17

Playoffs: vs. Oskaloosa or Carlisle (Oct. 23) 4. Washington 7-0, 46 points Last week: No. 5 | Beat Keokuk, 62-8

Playoffs: vs. Fairfield or Keokuk (Oct. 23) 5. Davenport Assumption 7-0, 33 points Last week: No. 6 | Beat Dubuque Wahlert, 38-0

Playoffs: vs. Clinton or DeWitt Central (Oct. 23) 6. Webster City 7-0, 28 points Last week: No. 7 | Beat Boone, 69-14

Playoffs: vs. Mason City or Gilbert (Oct. 23) 7. Lewis Central 5-1, 21 points Last week: No. 3 | Lost to No. 4 Harlan, 28-10

Playoffs: vs. Creston/O-M 8. North Scott 4-1, 17 points Last week: No. 10 | Beat Clinton, 50-0

Playoffs: vs. Burlington 9. West Delaware 7-1, 14 points Last week: No. 9 | Beat Waterloo East, 62-6

Playoffs: vs. North Polk or Winterset (Oct. 23)

Playoffs: vs. North Polk or Winterset (Oct. 23)

Dropped out: Sergeant Bluff-Luton (8)

Others receiving votes: Ballard 5, Decorah 3

Class 2A

1. Monroe PCM 7-0, 58 points (4 No. 1 votes) Last week: No. 1 | Beat Clarke, 70-21

Playoffs: vs. Clarke or Saydel (Oct. 23) 2. Williamsburg 7-0, 53 points (2 No. 1 votes) Last week: No. 2 | Beat Central Lee, 59-0

Playoffs: vs. West Burlington/Notre Dame or Davis County (Oct. 23) 3. Central Lyon-GLR 7-0, 49 points Last week: No. 4 | Beat No. 3 West Lyon, 20-16

Playoffs: vs. Sheldon or Unity Christian (Oct. 23) 4. Waukon 5-1, 39 points Last week: No. 5 | Beat North Fayette Valley, 48-22

Playoffs: vs. New Hampton or Forest City (Oct. 23) 5. West Lyon 6-1, 38 points Last week: No. 3 | Lost to No. 4 Central Lyon-GLR, 20-16

Playoffs: vs. MOC-Floyd Valley or Sioux Center (Oct. 23) 6. Solon 5-2, 26 points Last week: No. 6 | Beat Center Point-Urbana, 41-14

Playoffs: vs. Chariton or Centerville (Oct. 23) 8. Spirit Lake 4-2, 12 points Last week: No. 8 | Beat Garner GHV, 42-0

Playoffs: vs. Chariton or Centerville (Oct. 23) 8. Spirit Lake 4-2, 12 points Last week: No. 8 | Beat Garner GHV, 42-0

Playoffs: vs. Clear Lake or Garner GHV (Oct. 23) 9. Camanche 6-1, 11 points Last week: No. 10 | Beat Maquoketa, 42-7

Playoffs: vs. Anamosa or Center Point-Urbana (Oct. 23) 10. Estherville Lincoln Central 5-1, 10 points Last week: No. 10 | Beat Cherokee, 62-0

Playoffs: vs. Okoboji 10. Mount Vernon 6-1, 10 points Last week: No. 8 | Beat South Tama, 41-27

Playoffs: vs. Vinton-Shellsburg

Dropped out: None

Others receiving votes: Atlantic 4, Sioux Center 4

Class 1A

1. Ida Grove OABCIG 7-0, 60 points (6 No. 1 votes) Last week: No. 1 | Beat Treynor, 57-20

Playoffs: vs. Missouri Valley or East Sac County (Oct. 23) 2. Van Meter 7-0, 52 points Last week: No. 2 | Beat Woodward-Granger, 41-0

Playoffs: vs. Guthrie Center ACGC or Pleasantville (Oct. 23) 3. Sigourney-Keota 7-0, 47 points Last week: No. 3 | Beat Cardinal, 68-8

Playoffs: vs. Cardinal or Pekin (Oct. 23) 4. South Hamilton 7-0, 40 points Last week: No. 4 | Beat Aplington-Parkersburg, 40-14

Playoffs: vs. Central Springs or South Hardin (Oct. 23) 5. Underwood 6-1, 37 points Last week: No. 5 | Beat Missouri Valley, 63-0

Playoffs: vs. West Central Valley 6. Southeast Valley 7-0, 32 points Last week: No. 7 | Beat Pocahontas Area, 26-20

Playoffs: vs. Clarion CGD or Belmond-Klemme (Oct. 23) 7. South Central Calhoun 5-1, 25 points Last week: No. 8 | Beat Belmond-Klemme, 44-7

Playoffs: vs. Sioux Central 8. West Sioux 5-2, 11 points Last week: No. 9 | Beat Sibley-Ocheyedan, 42-0

Playoffs: vs. Hinton or Sibley-Ocheyedan (Oct. 23) 9. Emmetsburg 5-1, 10 points Last week: No. 6 | Lost to Western Christian, 10-7

Playoffs: vs. Eagle Grove 10. Waterloo Columbus 6-1, 6 points Last week: No. 10 | Beat Denver, 21-14

Playoffs: vs. Aplington-Parkersburg or Osage (Oct. 23)

Dropped out: None

Others receiving votes: Dike-New Hartford 4, Mount Ayr 3, Western Christian 3

Class A

1. Grundy Center 7-0, 57 points (3 No. 1 votes) Last week: No. 1 | Beat Belle Plaine, 42-0

Playoffs: vs. Conrad BCLUW or Ogden (Oct. 23) 2. Iowa City Regina 6-1, 56 points (3 No. 1 votes) Last week: No. 1 | Beat Highland, 56-19

Playoffs: vs. Columbus Community or Wapello (Oct. 23) 3. Saint Ansgar 7-0, 49 points Last week: No. 3 | Beat Lake Mills, 20-16

Playoffs: vs. North Union or West Fork (Oct. 23) 4. Edgewood-Colesburg 7-0, 35 points Last week: No. 4 | Beat Maquoketa Valley, 44-14

Playoffs: vs. North Linn or Clayton Ridge (Oct. 23) 5. MFL MarMac 6-1, 34 points Last week: No. 4 | Beat Postville, 60-0

Playoffs: vs. Postville 6. Logan-Magnolia 6-1, 26 points Last week: No. 7 | Beat IKM-Manning, 35-6

Playoffs: vs. IKM-Manning or Southwest Valley (Oct. 23) 7. South Winneshiek 6-1, 25 points Last week: No. 6 | Beat Starmont, 35-0

Playoffs: vs. Starmont 9. West Hancock 6-1, 16 points Last week: No. 9 | Beat Manson Northwest Webster, 48-0

Playoffs: vs. Starmont 9. West Hancock 6-1, 16 points Last week: No. 9 | Beat Manson Northwest Webster, 48-0

Playoffs: vs. Manson Northwest Webster 10. Oakland Riverside 6-1, 5 points Last week: NR | Beat Southwest Valley, 15-0

Playoffs: vs. Avoca AHSTW

Dropped out: Council Bluffs St. Albert (10)

Others receiving votes: Council Bluffs St. Albert 4, Lisbon 1

8-Player

1. Don Bosco 5-0, 60 points (6 No. 1 votes) Last week: No. 1 | Beat Lansing Kee, 62-6

Playoffs: vs. Garwin GMG 2. Remsen St. Mary's 6-0, 52 points Last week: No. 2 | Beat Kingsley-Pierson, 48-13

Playoffs: vs. Ruthven GTRA 3. Audubon 5-0, 45 points Last week: No. 3 | Idle

Playoffs: vs. Bedford 4. Anita CAM 6-0, 43 points Last week: No. 4 | Beat Stanton/Essex, 34-20

Playoffs: vs. Lone Tree or Winfield-Mount Union (Oct. 23) 6. Coon Rapids-Bayard 7-0, 23 points Last week: No. 8 | Beat Glidden-Ralston, 49-0

Playoffs: vs. Lone Tree or Winfield-Mount Union (Oct. 23) 6. Coon Rapids-Bayard 7-0, 23 points Last week: No. 8 | Beat Glidden-Ralston, 49-0

Playoffs: vs. River Valley or Harris-Lake Park (Oct. 23) 7. Easton Valley 6-1, 19 points Last week: No. 7 | Beat Dunkerton, 57-0

Playoffs: vs. Dunkerton 8. Fremont-Mills 3-1, 16 points Last week: No. 5 | Lost to Central Valley (Neb.), 25-16

Playoffs: vs. Exira-EHK 9. Newell-Fonda 6-1, 15 points Last week: No. 10 | Beat Ruthven GTRA, 55-6

Playoffs: vs. West Bend-Mallard 10. Janesville 6-1, 14 points Last week: No. 9 | Beat Rockford, 70-30

Playoffs: vs. Riceville

Dropped out: None

Others receiving votes: Gladbrook-Reinbeck 9, Martensdale-St. Marys 7