North Cedar football photos

CLARENCE — The North Cedar football season ended last Friday with a 39-20 loss to Northeast at Doug Jackson Field.
The Knights finished season at 4-5, losing their final four games after winning four straight and standing 4-1 following an 8-7 win over Cascade.
