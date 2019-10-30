Prep Football

North Cedar football photos

HS journalism: Knights finish season 4-5

North Cedar’s football seniors take one last walk down the field holding hands after Friday’s 39-28 loss to Northeast at Doug Jackson Field. (Toby Hollis/North Cedar senior)
By Toby Hollis, North Cedar senior

CLARENCE — The North Cedar football season ended last Friday with a 39-20 loss to Northeast at Doug Jackson Field.

The Knights finished season at 4-5, losing their final four games after winning four straight and standing 4-1 following an 8-7 win over Cascade.

 

