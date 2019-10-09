North Cedar football photos

Prep Football

HS journalism: Knights are 4-2 this season

North Cedar quarterback Ethan Sahr looks for an open receiver last Friday in a 42-21 loss to West Branch in Clarence. (Toby Hollis/North Cedar senior)

By Toby Hollis, North Cedar senior

CLARENCE — The North Cedar football team stands 4-2 heading into its game Friday at Bellevue.

The Knights won four in a row before Friday’s 42-21 loss to unbeaten West Branch.

Here are some photos from Friday’s game.

 

