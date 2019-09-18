North Cedar football photos

STANWOOD — After opening the season with a 34-0 loss to Tipton, North Cedar is on a roll.
The Knights improved to 2-1 on Friday with a 21-7 win over Camanche at home. North Cedar also beat Durant, 24-22, on the road in Week 2.
The Knights play at Columbus Junction (1-3) on Friday.
MORE Prep Football ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...
TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE
Trending
- Take a look inside the new Fleet Farm in Cedar Rapids
- Iowa State unveils plans for entertainment district between Jack Trice Stadium and Hilton Coliseum
- University of Iowa student dies while studying in Portugal
- Iowa marching band subjected to ‘inappropriate’ actions in Ames, university says
- Blue Bunny’s owner buys Halo Top
- Megan Gustafson's basketball whirlwind continues in Europe