North Cedar football photos

North Cedar senior Brody Hawtrey turns upfield with a Camanche player in his face during Friday’s 21-7 win over Camanche. The Knights are 2-1 and have won two in a row. (Toby Hollis/North Cedar senior)
By Toby Hollis, North Cedar senior

STANWOOD — After opening the season with a 34-0 loss to Tipton, North Cedar is on a roll.

The Knights improved to 2-1 on Friday with a 21-7 win over Camanche at home. North Cedar also beat Durant, 24-22, on the road in Week 2.

The Knights play at Columbus Junction (1-3) on Friday.

