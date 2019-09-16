Prep Football

Mount Vernon's Brady Ketchum back after scary baseball injury

HS journalism: Mustang QB got hit in face with line drive in June

Mount Vernon quarterback Brady Ketchum drops back to pass during a game against Solon earlier this year. (Michaela Rowell/Mount Vernon junior)
Mount Vernon quarterback Brady Ketchum drops back to pass during a game against Solon earlier this year. (Michaela Rowell/Mount Vernon junior)
By Sydney Parks, Mount Vernon junior

MOUNT VERNON — Mount Vernon quarterback Brady Ketchum had quite a scare during the summer.

In the first inning of a game at Dyersville on June 11, a line drive came straight back at Ketchum and caught him square in the face.

He dropped to the ground as coach Ray Reasland went running onto the field. Brady’s father, Dan, yelled for someone to call the ambulance.

“I didn’t say anything,” catcher Clark Youngreen said. “I was in shock, very scared and had no words. It looked like he was dead.”

The paramedics ended up driving to the wrong field, so it took 15 minutes to arrive. While waiting for the ambulance, Ketchum tried to get up, but could not move his body.

He was loaded onto a stretcher and taken to an emergency room in Dubuque. No bones were broken, but he did have a severe concussion.

After about four hours in the hospital, Ketchum was able walk around again. He has no recollection, however, of what happened between getting hit by the ball and waking in his hospital bed.

After the injury, Ketchum had to wear a protective mask while pitching. He said every time a ball comes back toward him, his stomach drops a little.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

“I got really lucky to come out of it how I did,” he said. “They said I should have fractured bones in my face and knocked out a couple teeth.”

He said the injury to his head was quite severe, but it will not affect his football season.

Although the Mustangs are 0-3, Ketchum has completed 55 of 96 passes for 529 yards and three touchdowns. He has a quarterback rating for 105.6.

The Mustangs host Maquoketa on Friday.

By Sydney Parks, Mount Vernon junior

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE Prep Football ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa high school football rankings: Showdowns abound this week in Class 4A

Stat Pak: The Hawkeyes' art of staying with it

Iowa high school football Week 3 rewind: Independence is 3-0 with dual-threat QB Logan Schmitt

Cedar Rapids Kennedy gives No. 1 Valley a game, but stumbles late

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Cedar Rapids tests new pay-by-plate parking system

Iowa chief justice will sit out hearing involving him

Iowa City police nab twins after chase, crash

Wesley Center at University of Iowa in 'ongoing negotiations' to sell

United Auto Workers auto strike idles more than 50 factories, warehouses

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.