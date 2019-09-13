Prep Football

Lisbon snaps 13-game losing streak with win over Belle Plaine

Lions win first game since October 2017, 36-26

Ryan Pleggenkuhle, correspondent

LISBON — October 6, 2017. That was the date the Lisbon football team last recorded a victory. That all changed Friday night at Van Metre Field at Ash Park.

“It’s big, it’s big,” Lisbon QB Gavin Wollum said. “This is one of the best feelings in the world.”

Lisbon snapped its 13-game losing streak, defeating Belle Plaine, 36-26, in a Class A non-district matchup.

“The monkey’s off the back,” Lisbon Coach Phil Whitman said.

The Lions (1-2), who had not scored an offensive touchdown this season, scored five.

Gavin Wollum scored the first TD for the Lions as the sophomore quarterback bulldozed his way into the end zone from 5 yards out, behind a strong push from the offensive line. Wollum’s score capped an impressive seven-play, 69-yard opening drive.

The offensive line blocked well not only for Wollum, but for the entire backfield as the Lions rushed for 216 yards.

Cole Clark was second in line to score for the Lions. The junior running back dashed into the end zone for a 2-yard touchdown and capped the drive by rushing in for the 2-point conversion giving Lisbon a 14-0 lead at intermission.

The Lions forced three turnovers, including a key interception by Devyn Decious in the first quarter. Will Bennett recovered a fumble late in the second quarter.

“Our defense is going to carry us as far as we go,” Whitman said.

On the third play of the second half, Wollum hit Bennett on a slant pattern that Bennett took 65 yards for a score. And on Belle Plaine’s next possession, Tyson Scott stripped Ben DeMeulenaere and sprinted in for a 37-yard defensive touchdown.

Belle Plaine (2-2) rallied late, scoring two touchdowns in the third quarter and two more in the fourth. But Lisbon was able to counter, aided by an 80-yard kickoff return touchdown by Decious.

