Linn-Mar's Paul James will be head coach in 2020 Iowa Shrine football game

CEDAR RAPIDS — The Iowa High School Football Coaches Association announced the coaching staffs for the 2020 Iowa Shrine All-Star Football Classic.

The game is July 18, 2020, at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.

Rob Luther of Baxter will be the head coach for the South squad. His assistants will be Ankeny Centennial’s Ryan Pezzetti, James Harris of Washington (Iowa), Matt Kovacevich of Centerville, Nate Mechaelsen of Underwood and Derek Wharton of Martensdale-St. Marys.

The North team will be led by Paul James of Linn-Mar. His assistants will be Brad Remmert of Cedar Falls, Justin Putz of Independence, Mike Swieter of Southeast Valley, Larry Allen of Ida Grove OABCIG and John Olson of Gladbrook-Reinbeck.

Coaches have selected 46 players for each team in the Shrine game, and they will be announced at a later date.

