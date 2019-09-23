Iowa high school football rankings: Leaders remain the same in Gazette/KGYM poll

Movement was minimal near the top of the six classes in this week’s Gazette/KGYM football poll.
Three former No. 3 teams — Ankeny Centennial (4A), North Scott (3A) and Edgewood-Colesburg (Class A) suffered losses Friday, and that caused some shifting. But that’s the extent of the drama as all classes shift into district action.
Each of the No. 1 teams remain secure. West Des Moines Valley, Western Dubuque, Waukon, West Sioux, West Hancock and Don Bosco continue their reign on top. All are 4-0.
Valley got past Waukee, 38-10, Friday and received six of seven first-place votes. Cedar Falls received the other and stayed at No. 2, thanks to its 35-32 win over Bettendorf and West Des Moines Dowling’s 31-10 conquest of Centennial.
Dowling climbs to No. 3, followed by Centennial and Bettendorf. Cedar Rapids Kennedy stays at No. 7 after rallying for a 35-28 win over Cedar Rapids Prairie.
Western Dubuque handled North Scott, 21-3, and earned six first-place votes. Cedar Rapids Xavier got the other after handling West Delaware, 28-12. The Saints have won 30 straight games and remain at No. 2. Then it’s Lewis Central, Solon and Independence. North Scott slipped to No. 6.
Waukon has been the 2A leader throughout the season, and remained unanimous with a 42-13 victory over Cascade. Clear Lake and Algona are still second and third, with Greene County and Waterloo Columbus sharing the No. 4 slot. Waukon is at Monticello — new to the poll this week at No. 10 — on Friday.
The top nine are unchanged in 1A, with defending champion West Sioux on top. Dike-New Hartford is second, followed by Van Meter, West Branch and West Lyon.
A 20-16 loss at North Linn dropped Ed-Co from third to a tie for eighth in Class A. West Hancock still is a unanimous No. 1, Saint Ansgar remains second, then North Tama, Westwood and Wapsie Valley all are up a spot.
Don Bosco, Remsen St. Mary’s, Turkey Valley and Audubon are stable in the top four positions in 8-Player. Lenox climbs to No. 5 after New London was upset in overtime by Lone Tree.
Class 4A
|1.
|
West Des Moines Valley
4-0, 69 points (6 No. 1 votes)
|Last week: No. 1 | Beat No. 10 Waukee, 38-10
This week: vs. Council Bluffs Jefferson
|2.
|
Cedar Falls
4-0, 61 points (1 No. 1 vote)
|Last week: No. 2 | Beat No. 5 Bettendorf, 35-32
This week: vs. Dubuque Hempstead
|3.
|
West Des Moines Dowling
3-1, 59 points
|Last week: No. 4 | Beat No. 3 Ankeny Centennial, 31-10
This week: at No. 9 Ankeny
|4.
|
Ankeny Centennial
3-1, 38 points
|Last week: No. 3 | Lost to No. 4 West Des Moines Dowling, 31-10
This week: at Marshalltown
|5.
|
Bettendorf
3-1, 35 points
|Last week: No. 5 | Lost to No. 2 Cedar Falls, 35-32
This week: at Cedar Rapids Washington
|6.
|
Southeast Polk
3-1, 31 points
|Last week: No. 6 | Beat Des Moines East, 42-0
This week: at No. 8 Fort Dodge
|7.
|
Cedar Rapids Kennedy
3-1, 30 points
|Last week: No. 7 | Beat Cedar Rapids Prairie, 35-28
This week: at Davenport West
|8.
|
Fort Dodge
4-0, 28 points
|Last week: No. 8 | Beat Carroll, 36-10
This week: vs. No. 6 Southeast Polk
|9.
|
Ankeny
2-2, 26 points
|Last week: No. 9 | Beat Des Moines Roosevelt, 28-14
This week: vs. No. 3 West Des Moines Dowling
|10.
|
Johnston
2-2, 4 points
|Last week: NR | Beat Muscatine, 14-0
This week: vs. Des Moines East
Dropped out: Waukee (10)
Others receiving votes: Waukee 2, Dubuque Senior 1, Waterloo West 1
Class 3A
|1.
|
Western Dubuque
4-0, 69 points (6 No. 1 votes)
|Last week: No. 1 | Beat No. 3 North Scott, 21-3
This week: at Dubuque Wahlert
|2.
|
Cedar Rapids Xavier
4-0, 61 points (1 No. 1 vote)
|Last week: No. 2 | Beat West Delaware, 28-12
This week: vs. Maquoketa
|3.
|
Lewis Central
4-0, 56 points
|Last week: No. 4 | Beat Council Bluffs Jefferson, 60-14
This week: vs. Creston/O-M
|4.
|
Solon
4-0, 48 points
|Last week: No. 5 | Beat Davenport Assumption, 17-13
This week: vs. Fort Madison
|5.
|
Independence
4-0, 36 points
|Last week: No. 6 | Beat Center Point-Urbana, 42-0
This week: at West Delaware
|6.
|
North Scott
3-1, 35 points
|Last week: No. 3 | Lost to No. 1 Western Dubuque, 21-3
This week: vs. DeWitt Central
|7.
|
Sergeant Bluff-Luton
3-1, 26 points
|Last week: No. 7 | Beat Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley, 34-14
This week: vs. Sioux City Heelan
|7.
|
Washington
4-0, 26 points
|Last week: No. 8 | Beat West Liberty, 42-20
This week: vs. Keokuk
|9.
|
Carlisle
3-1, 15 points
|Last week: No. 10 | Beat Pella, 42-36
This week: at Norwalk
|10.
|
Dallas Center-Grimes
3-1, 4 points
|Last week: NR | Beat No. 9 Glenwood, 28-9
This week: vs. Perry
Dropped out: Glenwood (9)
Others receiving votes: Iowa City Liberty 3, Norwalk 3, Davenport Assumption 2, Knoxville 1
Class 2A
|1.
|
Waukon
4-0, 70 points (7 No. 1 votes)
|Last week: No. 1 | Beat Cascade, 42-13
This week: at No. 10 Monticello
|2.
|
Clear Lake
4-0, 60 points
|Last week: No. 2 | Beat Mason City, 54-19
This week: at Hampton-Dumont-CAL
|3.
|
Algona
4-0, 53 points
|Last week: No. 3 | Beat Webster City, 34-33
This week: at Garner GHV
|4.
|
Greene County
4-0, 44 points
|Last week: No. 6 | Beat Gilbert, 28-0
This week: at Shenandoah
|4.
|
Waterloo Columbus
4-0, 44 points
|Last week: No. 5 | Beat Vinton-Shellsburg, 30-14
This week: vs. Oelwein
|6.
|
Benton Community
4-0, 38 points
|Last week: No. 7 | Beat Wilton, 48-14
This week: vs. Union Community
|7.
|
Des Moines Christian
4-0, 30 points
|Last week: No. 10 | Beat Des Moines North, 45-8
This week: at Centerville
|8.
|
Ida Grove OABCIG
4-0, 15 points
|Last week: NR | Beat Storm Lake, 48-26
This week: vs. Red Oak
|9.
|
Spirit Lake
3-1, 11 points
|Last week: No. 4 | Lost to Sioux Center, 21-15
This week: at Estherville-Lincoln Central
|10.
|
Monticello
4-0, 10 points
|Last week: NR | Beat Maquoketa Valley, 21-14
This week: vs. No. 1 Waukon
Dropped out: Crestwood (8), Southeast Valley (8)
Others receiving votes: Sioux Center 5, Monroe PCM 2, Southeast Valley 2, Nevada 1
Class 1A
|1.
|
West Sioux
4-0, 64 points (5 No. 1 votes)
|Last week: No. 1 | Beat Le Mars Gehlen, 75-13
This week: at Sibley-Ocheyedan
|2.
|
Dike-New Hartford
4-0, 59 points
|Last week: No. 2 | Beat Union Community, 36-0
This week: vs. North Linn
|3.
|
Van Meter
4-0, 52 points
|Last week: No. 3 | Beat Woodward-Granger, 42-0
This week: vs. Guthrie Center ACGC
|4.
|
West Branch
4-0, 50 points (1 No. 1 vote)
|Last week: No. 4 | Beat Tipton, 24-14
This week: vs. Bellevue
|5.
|
West Lyon
4-0, 44 points (1 No. 1 vote)
|Last week: No. 5 | Beat MOC-Floyd Valley, 54-6
This week: at Emmetsburg
|6.
|
South Central Calhoun
4-0, 43 points
|Last week: No. 6 | Beat 2A No. 8 Southeast Valley, 38-7
This week: vs. Ogden
|7.
|
Treynor
4-0, 30 points
|Last week: No. 7 | Beat Red Oak, 58-0
This week: at East Sac County
|8.
|
Mount Ayr
4-0, 14 points
|Last week: No. 8 | Beat Clarke, 49-7
This week: vs. West Central Valley
|9.
|
Underwood
4-0, 11 points
|Last week: No. 9 | Beat Council Bluffs St. Albert, 21-7
This week: vs. Mapleton MVAOCOU
|10.
|
Western Christian
4-0, 9 points
|Last week: NR | Beat Central Lyon/George-Little Rock, 42-5
This week: vs. Unity Christian
Dropped out: Mediapolis (10)
Others receiving votes: Iowa City Regina 4, Sigourney-Keota 4, North Linn 1
Class A
|1.
|
West Hancock
4-0, 70 points (7 No. 1 votes)
|Last week: No. 1 | Beat Forest City, 42-7
This week: at Algona Garrigan
|2.
|
Saint Ansgar
4-0, 57 points
|Last week: No. 2 | Beat Postville, 72-6
This week: at Nashua-Plainfield
|3.
|
North Tama
4-0, 54 points
|Last week: No. 4 | Beat Hudson, 8-6
This week: vs. East Buchanan
|4.
|
Westwood
4-0, 46 points
|Last week: No. 5 | Beat Missouri Valley, 41-8
This week: at Logan-Magnolia
|5.
|
Wapsie Valley
3-1, 40 points
|Last week: No. 6 | Beat Garwin GMG, 50-0
This week: at South Winneshiek
|6.
|
South O'Brien
4-0, 35 points
|Last week: No. 7 | Beat Sioux Central, 42-16
This week: at Hartley HMS
|7.
|
Grundy Center
4-0, 26 points
|Last week: No. 8 | Beat East Buchanan, 21-0
This week: vs. Garwin GMG
|8.
|
BGM
4-0, 19 points
|Last week: No. 9 | Beat East Marshall, 21-13
This week: vs. Highland
|8.
|
Edgewood-Colesburg
3-1, 19 points
|Last week: No. 3 | Lost to North Linn, 20-16
This week: vs. Maquoketa Valley
|10.
|
MFL MarMac
4-0, 13 points
|Last week: No. 10 | Beat Sumner-Fredericksburg, 39-0
This week: vs. Clayton Ridge
Dropped out: none
Others receiving votes: Alta-Aurelia 2, Cardinal 2, Algona Garrigan 1, Earlham 1
8-Player
|1.
|
Don Bosco
4-0, 69 points (6 No. 1 votes)
|Last week: No. 1 | Beat Janesville, 62-7
This week: vs. Tripoli
|2.
|
Remsen St. Mary's
4-0, 61 points (1 No. 1 vote)
|Last week: No. 2 | Beat River Valley, 63-0
This week: vs. Ar-We-Va
|3.
|
Turkey Valley
4-0, 56 points
|Last week: No. 3 | Beat Springville, 84-39
This week: vs. Central City
|4.
|
Audubon
4-1, 46 points
|Last week: No. 4 | Beat Woodbine, 86-69
This week: vs. Boyer Valley
|5.
|
Lenox
5-0, 32 points
|Last week: No. 6 | Beat East Union, 68-22
This week: vs. Mormon Trail
|6.
|
Coon Rapids-Bayard
4-0, 28 points
|Last week: No. 7 | Beat Boyer Valley, 56-20
This week: vs. West Harrison
|7.
|
Harris-Lake Park
4-0, 22 points
|Last week: No. 8 | Beat Ar-We-Va, 60-6
This week: at West Bend-Mallard
|8.
|
Anita CAM
4-0, 19 points
|Last week: No. 8 | Beat West Harrison, 60-22
This week: at Exira-EHK
|9.
|
Fremont-Mills
1-1, 13 points
|Last week: No. 10 | Idle
This week: vs. Griswold
|10.
|
Montezuma
4-0, 13 points
|Last week: NR | Beat WACO, 62-57
This week: at Lone Tree
Dropped out: New London (5)
Others receiving votes: Easton Valley 10, New London 7, Newell-Fonda 5, Iowa Valley 4