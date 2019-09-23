Iowa high school football rankings: Leaders remain the same in Gazette/KGYM poll

Movement was minimal near the top of the six classes in this week’s Gazette/KGYM football poll.

Three former No. 3 teams — Ankeny Centennial (4A), North Scott (3A) and Edgewood-Colesburg (Class A) suffered losses Friday, and that caused some shifting. But that’s the extent of the drama as all classes shift into district action.

Each of the No. 1 teams remain secure. West Des Moines Valley, Western Dubuque, Waukon, West Sioux, West Hancock and Don Bosco continue their reign on top. All are 4-0.

Valley got past Waukee, 38-10, Friday and received six of seven first-place votes. Cedar Falls received the other and stayed at No. 2, thanks to its 35-32 win over Bettendorf and West Des Moines Dowling’s 31-10 conquest of Centennial.

Dowling climbs to No. 3, followed by Centennial and Bettendorf. Cedar Rapids Kennedy stays at No. 7 after rallying for a 35-28 win over Cedar Rapids Prairie.

Western Dubuque handled North Scott, 21-3, and earned six first-place votes. Cedar Rapids Xavier got the other after handling West Delaware, 28-12. The Saints have won 30 straight games and remain at No. 2. Then it’s Lewis Central, Solon and Independence. North Scott slipped to No. 6.

Waukon has been the 2A leader throughout the season, and remained unanimous with a 42-13 victory over Cascade. Clear Lake and Algona are still second and third, with Greene County and Waterloo Columbus sharing the No. 4 slot. Waukon is at Monticello — new to the poll this week at No. 10 — on Friday.

The top nine are unchanged in 1A, with defending champion West Sioux on top. Dike-New Hartford is second, followed by Van Meter, West Branch and West Lyon.

A 20-16 loss at North Linn dropped Ed-Co from third to a tie for eighth in Class A. West Hancock still is a unanimous No. 1, Saint Ansgar remains second, then North Tama, Westwood and Wapsie Valley all are up a spot.

Don Bosco, Remsen St. Mary’s, Turkey Valley and Audubon are stable in the top four positions in 8-Player. Lenox climbs to No. 5 after New London was upset in overtime by Lone Tree.

Class 4A

1. West Des Moines Valley 4-0, 69 points (6 No. 1 votes) Last week: No. 1 | Beat No. 10 Waukee, 38-10

This week: vs. Council Bluffs Jefferson 2. Cedar Falls 4-0, 61 points (1 No. 1 vote) Last week: No. 2 | Beat No. 5 Bettendorf, 35-32

This week: vs. Dubuque Hempstead 3. West Des Moines Dowling 3-1, 59 points Last week: No. 4 | Beat No. 3 Ankeny Centennial, 31-10

This week: at No. 9 Ankeny 4. Ankeny Centennial 3-1, 38 points Last week: No. 3 | Lost to No. 4 West Des Moines Dowling, 31-10

This week: at Marshalltown 5. Bettendorf 3-1, 35 points Last week: No. 5 | Lost to No. 2 Cedar Falls, 35-32

This week: at Cedar Rapids Washington 6. Southeast Polk 3-1, 31 points Last week: No. 6 | Beat Des Moines East, 42-0

This week: at No. 8 Fort Dodge 7. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 3-1, 30 points Last week: No. 7 | Beat Cedar Rapids Prairie, 35-28

This week: at Davenport West 8. Fort Dodge 4-0, 28 points Last week: No. 8 | Beat Carroll, 36-10

This week: vs. No. 6 Southeast Polk 9. Ankeny 2-2, 26 points Last week: No. 9 | Beat Des Moines Roosevelt, 28-14

This week: vs. No. 3 West Des Moines Dowling 10. Johnston 2-2, 4 points Last week: NR | Beat Muscatine, 14-0

This week: vs. Des Moines East

Dropped out: Waukee (10)

Others receiving votes: Waukee 2, Dubuque Senior 1, Waterloo West 1

Class 3A

1. Western Dubuque 4-0, 69 points (6 No. 1 votes) Last week: No. 1 | Beat No. 3 North Scott, 21-3

This week: vs. Maquoketa 3. Lewis Central 4-0, 56 points Last week: No. 4 | Beat Council Bluffs Jefferson, 60-14

This week: vs. Maquoketa 3. Lewis Central 4-0, 56 points Last week: No. 4 | Beat Council Bluffs Jefferson, 60-14

This week: vs. Creston/O-M 4. Solon 4-0, 48 points Last week: No. 5 | Beat Davenport Assumption, 17-13

This week: vs. Fort Madison 5. Independence 4-0, 36 points Last week: No. 6 | Beat Center Point-Urbana, 42-0

This week: at West Delaware 6. North Scott 3-1, 35 points Last week: No. 3 | Lost to No. 1 Western Dubuque, 21-3

This week: vs. DeWitt Central 7. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 3-1, 26 points Last week: No. 7 | Beat Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley, 34-14

This week: vs. Sioux City Heelan 7. Washington 4-0, 26 points Last week: No. 8 | Beat West Liberty, 42-20

This week: vs. Keokuk 9. Carlisle 3-1, 15 points Last week: No. 10 | Beat Pella, 42-36

This week: vs. Perry

This week: vs. Perry

Dropped out: Glenwood (9)

Others receiving votes: Iowa City Liberty 3, Norwalk 3, Davenport Assumption 2, Knoxville 1

Class 2A

1. Waukon 4-0, 70 points (7 No. 1 votes) Last week: No. 1 | Beat Cascade, 42-13

This week: at No. 10 Monticello 2. Clear Lake 4-0, 60 points Last week: No. 2 | Beat Mason City, 54-19

This week: at Hampton-Dumont-CAL 3. Algona 4-0, 53 points Last week: No. 3 | Beat Webster City, 34-33

This week: at Garner GHV 4. Greene County 4-0, 44 points Last week: No. 6 | Beat Gilbert, 28-0

This week: at Shenandoah 4. Waterloo Columbus 4-0, 44 points Last week: No. 5 | Beat Vinton-Shellsburg, 30-14

This week: vs. Oelwein 6. Benton Community 4-0, 38 points Last week: No. 7 | Beat Wilton, 48-14

This week: vs. Union Community 7. Des Moines Christian 4-0, 30 points Last week: No. 10 | Beat Des Moines North, 45-8

This week: at Centerville 8. Ida Grove OABCIG 4-0, 15 points Last week: NR | Beat Storm Lake, 48-26

This week: vs. Red Oak 9. Spirit Lake 3-1, 11 points Last week: No. 4 | Lost to Sioux Center, 21-15

This week: at Estherville-Lincoln Central 10. Monticello 4-0, 10 points Last week: NR | Beat Maquoketa Valley, 21-14

This week: vs. No. 1 Waukon

Dropped out: Crestwood (8), Southeast Valley (8)

Others receiving votes: Sioux Center 5, Monroe PCM 2, Southeast Valley 2, Nevada 1

Class 1A

1. West Sioux 4-0, 64 points (5 No. 1 votes) Last week: No. 1 | Beat Le Mars Gehlen, 75-13

This week: at Sibley-Ocheyedan 2. Dike-New Hartford 4-0, 59 points Last week: No. 2 | Beat Union Community, 36-0

This week: vs. North Linn 3. Van Meter 4-0, 52 points Last week: No. 3 | Beat Woodward-Granger, 42-0

This week: vs. Guthrie Center ACGC 4. West Branch 4-0, 50 points (1 No. 1 vote) Last week: No. 4 | Beat Tipton, 24-14

This week: vs. Bellevue 5. West Lyon 4-0, 44 points (1 No. 1 vote) Last week: No. 5 | Beat MOC-Floyd Valley, 54-6

This week: at Emmetsburg 6. South Central Calhoun 4-0, 43 points Last week: No. 6 | Beat 2A No. 8 Southeast Valley, 38-7

This week: vs. Ogden 7. Treynor 4-0, 30 points Last week: No. 7 | Beat Red Oak, 58-0

This week: at East Sac County 8. Mount Ayr 4-0, 14 points Last week: No. 8 | Beat Clarke, 49-7

This week: vs. West Central Valley 9. Underwood 4-0, 11 points Last week: No. 9 | Beat Council Bluffs St. Albert, 21-7

This week: vs. Mapleton MVAOCOU 10. Western Christian 4-0, 9 points Last week: NR | Beat Central Lyon/George-Little Rock, 42-5

This week: vs. Unity Christian

Dropped out: Mediapolis (10)

Others receiving votes: Iowa City Regina 4, Sigourney-Keota 4, North Linn 1

Class A

1. West Hancock 4-0, 70 points (7 No. 1 votes) Last week: No. 1 | Beat Forest City, 42-7

This week: at Algona Garrigan 2. Saint Ansgar 4-0, 57 points Last week: No. 2 | Beat Postville, 72-6

This week: at Nashua-Plainfield 3. North Tama 4-0, 54 points Last week: No. 4 | Beat Hudson, 8-6

This week: vs. East Buchanan 4. Westwood 4-0, 46 points Last week: No. 5 | Beat Missouri Valley, 41-8

This week: at Logan-Magnolia 5. Wapsie Valley 3-1, 40 points Last week: No. 6 | Beat Garwin GMG, 50-0

This week: at South Winneshiek 6. South O'Brien 4-0, 35 points Last week: No. 7 | Beat Sioux Central, 42-16

This week: at Hartley HMS 7. Grundy Center 4-0, 26 points Last week: No. 8 | Beat East Buchanan, 21-0

This week: vs. Garwin GMG 8. BGM 4-0, 19 points Last week: No. 9 | Beat East Marshall, 21-13

This week: vs. Highland 8. Edgewood-Colesburg 3-1, 19 points Last week: No. 3 | Lost to North Linn, 20-16

This week: vs. Maquoketa Valley 10. MFL MarMac 4-0, 13 points Last week: No. 10 | Beat Sumner-Fredericksburg, 39-0

This week: vs. Clayton Ridge

Dropped out: none

Others receiving votes: Alta-Aurelia 2, Cardinal 2, Algona Garrigan 1, Earlham 1

8-Player

1. Don Bosco 4-0, 69 points (6 No. 1 votes) Last week: No. 1 | Beat Janesville, 62-7

This week: vs. Tripoli 2. Remsen St. Mary's 4-0, 61 points (1 No. 1 vote) Last week: No. 2 | Beat River Valley, 63-0

This week: vs. Ar-We-Va 3. Turkey Valley 4-0, 56 points Last week: No. 3 | Beat Springville, 84-39

This week: vs. Central City 4. Audubon 4-1, 46 points Last week: No. 4 | Beat Woodbine, 86-69

This week: vs. Boyer Valley 5. Lenox 5-0, 32 points Last week: No. 6 | Beat East Union, 68-22

This week: vs. Mormon Trail 6. Coon Rapids-Bayard 4-0, 28 points Last week: No. 7 | Beat Boyer Valley, 56-20

This week: vs. West Harrison 7. Harris-Lake Park 4-0, 22 points Last week: No. 8 | Beat Ar-We-Va, 60-6

This week: at West Bend-Mallard 8. Anita CAM 4-0, 19 points Last week: No. 8 | Beat West Harrison, 60-22

This week: at Exira-EHK 9. Fremont-Mills 1-1, 13 points Last week: No. 10 | Idle

This week: vs. Griswold 10. Montezuma 4-0, 13 points Last week: NR | Beat WACO, 62-57

This week: at Lone Tree

Dropped out: New London (5)

Others receiving votes: Easton Valley 10, New London 7, Newell-Fonda 5, Iowa Valley 4