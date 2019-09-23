Prep Football

Iowa high school football rankings: Leaders remain the same in Gazette/KGYM poll

Movement was minimal at the top of all 6 classes

Cedar Rapids Kennedy's Jay Oostendorp (45) celebrates a recovered fumble during the fourth quarter of their 35-28 win over Cedar Rapids Prairie on Friday. The Cougars stay at No. 7 in Class 4A in this week's Gazette/KGYM football poll. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)
Cedar Rapids Kennedy's Jay Oostendorp (45) celebrates a recovered fumble during the fourth quarter of their 35-28 win over Cedar Rapids Prairie on Friday. The Cougars stay at No. 7 in Class 4A in this week's Gazette/KGYM football poll. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)

Movement was minimal near the top of the six classes in this week’s Gazette/KGYM football poll.

Three former No. 3 teams — Ankeny Centennial (4A), North Scott (3A) and Edgewood-Colesburg (Class A) suffered losses Friday, and that caused some shifting. But that’s the extent of the drama as all classes shift into district action.

Each of the No. 1 teams remain secure. West Des Moines Valley, Western Dubuque, Waukon, West Sioux, West Hancock and Don Bosco continue their reign on top. All are 4-0.

Valley got past Waukee, 38-10, Friday and received six of seven first-place votes. Cedar Falls received the other and stayed at No. 2, thanks to its 35-32 win over Bettendorf and West Des Moines Dowling’s 31-10 conquest of Centennial.

Dowling climbs to No. 3, followed by Centennial and Bettendorf. Cedar Rapids Kennedy stays at No. 7 after rallying for a 35-28 win over Cedar Rapids Prairie.

Western Dubuque handled North Scott, 21-3, and earned six first-place votes. Cedar Rapids Xavier got the other after handling West Delaware, 28-12. The Saints have won 30 straight games and remain at No. 2. Then it’s Lewis Central, Solon and Independence. North Scott slipped to No. 6.

Waukon has been the 2A leader throughout the season, and remained unanimous with a 42-13 victory over Cascade. Clear Lake and Algona are still second and third, with Greene County and Waterloo Columbus sharing the No. 4 slot. Waukon is at Monticello — new to the poll this week at No. 10 — on Friday.

The top nine are unchanged in 1A, with defending champion West Sioux on top. Dike-New Hartford is second, followed by Van Meter, West Branch and West Lyon.

A 20-16 loss at North Linn dropped Ed-Co from third to a tie for eighth in Class A. West Hancock still is a unanimous No. 1, Saint Ansgar remains second, then North Tama, Westwood and Wapsie Valley all are up a spot.

Don Bosco, Remsen St. Mary’s, Turkey Valley and Audubon are stable in the top four positions in 8-Player. Lenox climbs to No. 5 after New London was upset in overtime by Lone Tree.

Class 4A

1.

West Des Moines Valley

4-0, 69 points (6 No. 1 votes)
Last week: No. 1 | Beat No. 10 Waukee, 38-10
This week: vs. Council Bluffs Jefferson
 
2.

Cedar Falls

4-0, 61 points (1 No. 1 vote)
Last week: No. 2 | Beat No. 5 Bettendorf, 35-32
This week: vs. Dubuque Hempstead
 
3.

West Des Moines Dowling

3-1, 59 points
Last week: No. 4 | Beat No. 3 Ankeny Centennial, 31-10
This week: at No. 9 Ankeny
 
4.

Ankeny Centennial

3-1, 38 points
Last week: No. 3 | Lost to No. 4 West Des Moines Dowling, 31-10
This week: at Marshalltown
 
5.

Bettendorf

3-1, 35 points

Last week: No. 5 | Lost to No. 2 Cedar Falls, 35-32
This week: at Cedar Rapids Washington
 
6.

Southeast Polk

3-1, 31 points
Last week: No. 6 | Beat Des Moines East, 42-0
This week: at No. 8 Fort Dodge
 
7.

Cedar Rapids Kennedy

3-1, 30 points
Last week: No. 7 | Beat Cedar Rapids Prairie, 35-28
This week: at Davenport West
 
8.

Fort Dodge

4-0, 28 points
Last week: No. 8 | Beat Carroll, 36-10
This week: vs. No. 6 Southeast Polk
 
9.

Ankeny

2-2, 26 points
Last week: No. 9 | Beat Des Moines Roosevelt, 28-14
This week: vs. No. 3 West Des Moines Dowling
 
10.

Johnston

2-2, 4 points
Last week: NR | Beat Muscatine, 14-0
This week: vs. Des Moines East
 
 

Dropped out: Waukee (10)

Others receiving votes: Waukee 2, Dubuque Senior 1, Waterloo West 1

 

Class 3A

1.

Western Dubuque

4-0, 69 points (6 No. 1 votes)
Last week: No. 1 | Beat No. 3 North Scott, 21-3
This week: at Dubuque Wahlert
 
2.

Cedar Rapids Xavier

4-0, 61 points (1 No. 1 vote)

Last week: No. 2 | Beat West Delaware, 28-12
This week: vs. Maquoketa
 
3.

Lewis Central

4-0, 56 points
Last week: No. 4 | Beat Council Bluffs Jefferson, 60-14
This week: vs. Creston/O-M
 
4.

Solon

4-0, 48 points
Last week: No. 5 | Beat Davenport Assumption, 17-13
This week: vs. Fort Madison
 
5.

Independence

4-0, 36 points
Last week: No. 6 | Beat Center Point-Urbana, 42-0
This week: at West Delaware
 
6.

North Scott

3-1, 35 points
Last week: No. 3 | Lost to No. 1 Western Dubuque, 21-3
This week: vs. DeWitt Central
 
7.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton

3-1, 26 points
Last week: No. 7 | Beat Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley, 34-14
This week: vs. Sioux City Heelan
 
7.

Washington

4-0, 26 points
Last week: No. 8 | Beat West Liberty, 42-20
This week: vs. Keokuk
 
9.

Carlisle

3-1, 15 points
Last week: No. 10 | Beat Pella, 42-36
This week: at Norwalk
 
10.

Dallas Center-Grimes

3-1, 4 points

Last week: NR | Beat No. 9 Glenwood, 28-9
This week: vs. Perry
 
 

Dropped out: Glenwood (9)

Others receiving votes: Iowa City Liberty 3, Norwalk 3, Davenport Assumption 2, Knoxville 1

 

Class 2A

1.

Waukon

4-0, 70 points (7 No. 1 votes)
Last week: No. 1 | Beat Cascade, 42-13
This week: at No. 10 Monticello
 
2.

Clear Lake

4-0, 60 points
Last week: No. 2 | Beat Mason City, 54-19
This week: at Hampton-Dumont-CAL
 
3.

Algona

4-0, 53 points
Last week: No. 3 | Beat Webster City, 34-33
This week: at Garner GHV
 
4.

Greene County

4-0, 44 points
Last week: No. 6 | Beat Gilbert, 28-0
This week: at Shenandoah
 
4.

Waterloo Columbus

4-0, 44 points
Last week: No. 5 | Beat Vinton-Shellsburg, 30-14
This week: vs. Oelwein
 
6.

Benton Community

4-0, 38 points
Last week: No. 7 | Beat Wilton, 48-14
This week: vs. Union Community
 
7.

Des Moines Christian

4-0, 30 points

Last week: No. 10 | Beat Des Moines North, 45-8
This week: at Centerville
 
8.

Ida Grove OABCIG

4-0, 15 points
Last week: NR | Beat Storm Lake, 48-26
This week: vs. Red Oak
 
9.

Spirit Lake

3-1, 11 points
Last week: No. 4 | Lost to Sioux Center, 21-15
This week: at Estherville-Lincoln Central
 
10.

Monticello

4-0, 10 points
Last week: NR | Beat Maquoketa Valley, 21-14
This week: vs. No. 1 Waukon
 
 

Dropped out: Crestwood (8), Southeast Valley (8)

Others receiving votes: Sioux Center 5, Monroe PCM 2, Southeast Valley 2, Nevada 1

 

Class 1A

1.

West Sioux

4-0, 64 points (5 No. 1 votes)
Last week: No. 1 | Beat Le Mars Gehlen, 75-13
This week: at Sibley-Ocheyedan
 
2.

Dike-New Hartford

4-0, 59 points
Last week: No. 2 | Beat Union Community, 36-0
This week: vs. North Linn
 
3.

Van Meter

4-0, 52 points
Last week: No. 3 | Beat Woodward-Granger, 42-0
This week: vs. Guthrie Center ACGC
 
4.

West Branch

4-0, 50 points (1 No. 1 vote)

Last week: No. 4 | Beat Tipton, 24-14
This week: vs. Bellevue
 
5.

West Lyon

4-0, 44 points (1 No. 1 vote)
Last week: No. 5 | Beat MOC-Floyd Valley, 54-6
This week: at Emmetsburg
 
6.

South Central Calhoun

4-0, 43 points
Last week: No. 6 | Beat 2A No. 8 Southeast Valley, 38-7
This week: vs. Ogden
 
7.

Treynor

4-0, 30 points
Last week: No. 7 | Beat Red Oak, 58-0
This week: at East Sac County
 
8.

Mount Ayr

4-0, 14 points
Last week: No. 8 | Beat Clarke, 49-7
This week: vs. West Central Valley
 
9.

Underwood

4-0, 11 points
Last week: No. 9 | Beat Council Bluffs St. Albert, 21-7
This week: vs. Mapleton MVAOCOU
 
10.

Western Christian

4-0, 9 points
Last week: NR | Beat Central Lyon/George-Little Rock, 42-5
This week: vs. Unity Christian
 
 

Dropped out: Mediapolis (10)

Others receiving votes: Iowa City Regina 4, Sigourney-Keota 4, North Linn 1

 

Class A

1.

West Hancock

4-0, 70 points (7 No. 1 votes)

Last week: No. 1 | Beat Forest City, 42-7
This week: at Algona Garrigan
 
2.

Saint Ansgar

4-0, 57 points
Last week: No. 2 | Beat Postville, 72-6
This week: at Nashua-Plainfield
 
3.

North Tama

4-0, 54 points
Last week: No. 4 | Beat Hudson, 8-6
This week: vs. East Buchanan
 
4.

Westwood

4-0, 46 points
Last week: No. 5 | Beat Missouri Valley, 41-8
This week: at Logan-Magnolia
 
5.

Wapsie Valley

3-1, 40 points
Last week: No. 6 | Beat Garwin GMG, 50-0
This week: at South Winneshiek
 
6.

South O'Brien

4-0, 35 points
Last week: No. 7 | Beat Sioux Central, 42-16
This week: at Hartley HMS
 
7.

Grundy Center

4-0, 26 points
Last week: No. 8 | Beat East Buchanan, 21-0
This week: vs. Garwin GMG
 
8.

BGM

4-0, 19 points
Last week: No. 9 | Beat East Marshall, 21-13
This week: vs. Highland
 
8.

Edgewood-Colesburg

3-1, 19 points

Last week: No. 3 | Lost to North Linn, 20-16
This week: vs. Maquoketa Valley
 
10.

MFL MarMac

4-0, 13 points
Last week: No. 10 | Beat Sumner-Fredericksburg, 39-0
This week: vs. Clayton Ridge
 
 

Dropped out: none

Others receiving votes: Alta-Aurelia 2, Cardinal 2, Algona Garrigan 1, Earlham 1

 

8-Player

1.

Don Bosco

4-0, 69 points (6 No. 1 votes)
Last week: No. 1 | Beat Janesville, 62-7
This week: vs. Tripoli
 
2.

Remsen St. Mary's

4-0, 61 points (1 No. 1 vote)
Last week: No. 2 | Beat River Valley, 63-0
This week: vs. Ar-We-Va
 
3.

Turkey Valley

4-0, 56 points
Last week: No. 3 | Beat Springville, 84-39
This week: vs. Central City
 
4.

Audubon

4-1, 46 points
Last week: No. 4 | Beat Woodbine, 86-69
This week: vs. Boyer Valley
 
5.

Lenox

5-0, 32 points
Last week: No. 6 | Beat East Union, 68-22
This week: vs. Mormon Trail
 
6.

Coon Rapids-Bayard

4-0, 28 points

Last week: No. 7 | Beat Boyer Valley, 56-20
This week: vs. West Harrison
 
7.

Harris-Lake Park

4-0, 22 points
Last week: No. 8 | Beat Ar-We-Va, 60-6
This week: at West Bend-Mallard
 
8.

Anita CAM

4-0, 19 points
Last week: No. 8 | Beat West Harrison, 60-22
This week: at Exira-EHK
 
9.

Fremont-Mills

1-1, 13 points
Last week: No. 10 | Idle
This week: vs. Griswold
 
10.

Montezuma

4-0, 13 points
Last week: NR | Beat WACO, 62-57
This week: at Lone Tree
 
 

Dropped out: New London (5)

Others receiving votes: Easton Valley 10, New London 7, Newell-Fonda 5, Iowa Valley 4

