Justin Scherrman hopes to continue family football legacy at Washington

Iowa offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs made his mark on Mount Vernon. Many in town made their mark on him, too. Wirfs and his mother, Sarah, took The Gazette on a tour of his hometown, revisiting scenes around what essentially is the one square mile where he grew up. This story is a little about what can hold you back. This is mostly about what moves you forward.

Football is a big part of Justin Scherrman’s life and family. He hopes to lead the Washington football team back to the playoffs this fall. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
By Isaac Gomez, C.R. Washington senior

CEDAR RAPIDS — For most, grinding day-in and day-out to play football doesn’t appeal to them.

But for Cedar Rapids Washington junior Justin Scherrman, it’s an opportunity to become the best player he can possibly be.

At a young age, Scherrman was embraced by the Warrior football program. His father, Frank, is a longtime football assistant.

Justin had the chance to witness what it would be like to be a Warrior and what it took to play on the team.

“I always looked up to everyone my dad coached,” Scherrman said. “I loved being at the practices and sitting in the shed watching the older guys practice.”

Scherrman will have the opportunity to play a full season with his dad and he wants to make the most of this opportunity.

“I now have a reason to ask him more questions then I had been before,” Scherrman said. “I love playing football and having my dad there all the time makes me love it even more.”

Football has and always will be a centerpiece of the Scherrmans. Not only does dad coach, but Justin’s older brother also played for the Warriors.

“Football has definitely created a bond in my family,” Scherrman said. “It is something that everyone in my family enjoys. My dad has an incredible understanding of the game and so does by brother so it is always nice to have a conversation with them.”

Scherrman had the opportunity to play with upperclassmen like Lincoln Riley and Ross Snitker last season. Both were great leaders on and off the field, something Scherrman will have the opportunity to do this fall.

“It is a goal of mine to set an example for the underclassmen players this year,” Scherrman said. “I hope that I can be a role model for the younger kids like they were for me.”

The Warriors ended last year at 4-5 and Scherrman hopes a new year with a new team will have a fresh start.

“This year my goal is the same as it always has been. Win games,” Scherrman said. “We have the talent to win more games then last year and make the playoffs.”

Scherrman owes his success to all of his coaches and teammates, going back to his first team in third grade.

“Every coach has brought a new level of skill to my game,” Scherrman said. “Each coach has pushed me to become a better person and player and build my character.

“I also have my teammates to thank for always being there for me and pushing me to become the best teammate/captain I can be for the team.”

Scherrman hopes to continue his playing career in college, no matter the sport.

He will always cherish the moments of playing catch with his dad and now is excited about being coached by him.

