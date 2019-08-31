Iowa State vs. UNI preview: Time, TV, live stream, predictions

No. 21 Iowa State and Northern Iowa kick off their 2019 football seasons Saturday at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.

Here are our predictions, plus information on how to watch and listen to the game.

» Iowa State vs. Northern Iowa: The Big Analysis

» Iowa State looks like the football program Matt Campbell wanted to build

» Iowa State offensive line needs to ‘act like veterans’

» Iowa State football notes: What Matt Campbell looks for in running backs

» Iowa Central transfer Spencer Cuvelier steps into starting middle linebacker role for UNI

» UNI football preparing for best Iowa State team it has faced in Mark Farley era

Marc Morehouse — I hope everyone has gotten “Iowa State looks awfully Purdy” out of their systems. Don’t do that.

Iowa State 28, UNI 10

Mike Hlas — By the end of 2023, Highway 30 from Cedar Rapids to Ames will be entirely four-lane. That will have been a few hundred round trips too late for me. I hope you spoiled-rotten kids appreciate it, though.

Iowa State 31, UNI 17

Jeff Johnson — I predict Iowa State will win more games this season than Larry King has ex-wives.

Iowa State 31, UNI 13

Beth Malicki — I did track my college freshman’s every movement through an app on his phone he didn’t figure out how to disable until two weeks into the semester. Then I had what my doctor called a mild panic attack.

Iowa State 35, UNI 17

Ben Visser — The days of Iowa State losing to an FCS team are in the rearview mirror.

Iowa State, 34, UNI 3

Todd Brommelkamp — A defense led by Ray Lima facing a quarterback who was lining up a date to homecoming this time two years ago. What could possibly go wrong here?

Iowa State 35, UNI 7

How to watch, listen

Time: 11 a.m.

TV: FS1

Watch online: Fox Sports Go

Radio: KGYM-AM 1600

Listen online: TuneIn

