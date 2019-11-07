Iowa high school football playoffs 2019: Previewing all 9 area quarterfinal games

Capsules for Friday’s area Iowa high school playoff football quarterfinal games. All games kick off at 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Urbandale (7-3) at No. 5 Cedar Rapids Kennedy (9-1)

How they got here: Urbandale pulled the biggest upset of the first round in any class, knocking off No. 4 Ankeny Centennial, 29-28, behind a touchdown and two-point conversion with 16 seconds left. Kennedy had no such drama, steamrolling Fort Dodge, 63-6.

Fast facts: Urbandale has reached the quarterfinals for the first time since 2010. Receiver Hunter Dahlgren averages 24.1 yards per catch. Kennedy has won seven straight games, its last three by a margin of 162-20. Cade Parker (70.5) and Jay Oostendorp (66) are among the top 11 tacklers in 4A, and kicker Liam Wahe is perfect in 56 PAT attempts.

BC Moore computer projection: Cedar Rapids Kennedy by 30

Class 3A

Pella (8-2) at No. 3 Solon (10-0)

How they got here: Pella knocked off previously unbeaten Independence, tripping the fifth-ranked Mustangs, 24-6. Solon won a slugfest with Iowa City Liberty, 14-7.

Fast facts: This is a matchup of two prolific passing attacks; Solon’s Cam Miller has thrown for 1,902 yards and 22 touchdowns; Pella counters with Ryan Mace (1,658 yards, 19 TDs), with 12 TDs to Logan Shetterly. Solon has held seven opponents to one touchdown or less. Pella has won six straight games after a 2-2 start.

BC Moore computer projection: Even

No. 4 North Scott (9-1) at No. 1 Western Dubuque (10-0)

How they got here: North Scott eliminated second-ranked Cedar Rapids Xavier, 9-3, ending the Saints’ two-year reign as 3A champions. Western Dubuque whipped No. 10 Washington, 42-10.

Fast facts: Western Dubuque earned a 21-3 win over North Scott in Week 4, pulling away in the fourth quarter. The Lancers are third in 3A in scoring defense (8.3 points per game allowed); the Bobcats are fifth at 8.9. Calvin Harris has completed 68 percent of his passes with 22 touchdowns and just two interceptions. Will Burds has caught 14 TD aerials.

BC Moore computer projection: Western Dubuque by 14

Class 2A

West Liberty (7-3) at No. 1 Waukon (10-0)

How they got here: West Liberty blanked Monticello, 6-0, in the first round, holding the Panthers to 171 total yards. Waukon blistered Tipton, 52-16.

Fast facts: Both of these teams were 2A semifinalists last year, and one will return to the UNI-Dome. Waukon QB Creed Welch is seventh in 2A in passing yards (1,947), with 26 touchdowns. The Indians are in the top five in 2A in scoring offense (44.3 ppg) and scoring defense (12.7). West Liberty has won its last three games by a total of nine points.

BC Moore computer projection: Waukon by 35

No. 9 Williamsburg (7-3) at No. 2 Clear Lake (10-0)

How they got here: Williamsburg knocked off No. 5 Waterloo Columbus, 25-8, behind 109 rushing yards and two touchdowns by Kaden Wetjen. Clear Lake defeated Spirit Lake, 21-7.

Fast facts: Williamsburg has won six straight games after a 1-3 start, and has allowed just 28 points in the last five games. The Raiders will try to contain a Lions attack led by QB Jaylen DeVries (2,141 passing yards, 28 TDs) and Kody Kearns (22.1 yards per catch, 12 TDs). Clear Lake’s 9.2 points allowed per game is tops in Class 2A.

BC Moore computer projection: Clear Lake by 12

Class 1A

Iowa City Regina (8-2) at No. 3 West Branch (10-0)

How they got here: Regina outlasted No. 10 Mediapolis, 23-19, as Ashton Cook ran for a touchdown and passed for another. West Branch forced five turnovers and blanked North Linn, 23-0.

Fast facts: Regina has knocked West Branch out of the playoffs three times this decade (2012, 2015 and 2016). Regals Coach Marv Cook played for West Branch in the early 1980s. Ashton Cook has passed for 2,149 yards and 23 touchdowns, including 1,120 and 14 to Alec Wick. Tanner Lukavsky has run for 1,104 yards and 13 touchdowns for the Bears.

BC Moore computer projection: West Branch by 2

Class A

No. 5 Grundy Center (9-1) at No. 4 MFL MarMac (10-0)

How they got here: Grundy Center defeated Belle Plaine for the second time this season, 28-14. MFL MarMac also claimed a rematch, handling South Winneshiek, 60-24, for its first playoff win in school history.

Fast facts: MFL MarMac is enjoying its best season in school history. The Bulldogs rank fourth in Class A at 41.6 points per game; Grundy Center is No. 4 in scoring defense, allowing 6.7 points per game. Both teams have a 1,200-yard rusher (Zach Opheim of Grundy Center, Kutter Anderson of MFL MarMac). Ethan Stubbs has intercepted seven passes for the Bulldogs.

BC Moore computer projection: MFL MarMac by 3

No. 7 Woodbury Central (9-1) at No. 3 North Tama (10-0)

How they got here: Woodbury Central blanked Westwood — a district opponent — 27-0, in Round 1. North Tama got past Central Decatur, 16-6.

Fast facts: Woodbury Central will be traveling 207 miles for the game at Traer. In terms of points per game allowed, these are the top two teams in Class A. North Tama allows 5.0 points per contest, Woodbury Central 5.7. WC quarterback Jase Manker ranks fourth in the class in passing yards, with 1,509.

BC Moore computer projection: Woodbury Central by 2

8-Player

HLV (8-2) at No. 3 Turkey Valley (10-0)

How they got here: HLV fought past Midland, 28-22, in the opening round. Turkey Valley rolled past Rockford, last year’s runner-up, by a 52-8 count as Ethan Leibold ran for four touchdowns and passed for two.

Fast facts: Heavily favored Turkey Valley has been dominant on both sides of the ball, averaging 61.2 points per game and allowing 14.5. Three different backs (Dylan Elsbernd, Eli Reicks and Leibold) have at least 15 rushing touchdowns, but none have 1,000 yards. HLV’s Marcus Kolesar has run for 1,258 yards and 19 TDs, and Ethan Kupka has intercepted nine passes.

BC Moore computer projection: Turkey Valley by 40

