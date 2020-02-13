Prep Football

Examining the 2020 Iowa high school football season format

And the basketball postseason is about to get started

The Gazette
Cedar Rapids Kennedy players celebrate a 63-6 win over Fort Dodge in their first-round playoff game at Kingston Stadium
Cedar Rapids Kennedy players celebrate a 63-6 win over Fort Dodge in their first-round playoff game at Kingston Stadium in Cedar Rapids on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)

Now that we’ve had a week to digest the Iowa High School Athletic Association’s plans for the 2020 football season, The Gazette’s Jeff Johnson and Jeff Linder talk about what it all means on the latest Call It Both Ways podcast.

The basketball postseason tips off for Class 1A girls Thursday night and will soon be underway for teams around the state. There are a few seeding scenarios to discuss there, namely Cedar Rapids Prairie being ranked No. 9 and thus drawing a 2-seed.

The final segment looks at some of the top upcoming regular-season games this weekend.

Watch and subscribe on YouTube or Facebook.

Listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Soundcloud.

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

Related Articles

MORE Prep Football ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

New Class 4A Iowa high school football system explained: Out with districts, in with tiers and groups

These 48 schools are changing classes for the 2020 Iowa high school football season

Here are the 2020 Iowa high school football district assignments

Latest on the IHSAA's decisions for the 2020 Iowa high school football season

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Republicans start process to amend Iowa's Constitution to deny right to abortion

Live: Day 2 of Michelle Martinko murder trial for suspect Jerry Burns

The real crisis facing American marriages is sexism

Gazette parent CEO calls for federal ESOP guidelines at congressional hearing

This year's Camp Euforia will be the last

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.