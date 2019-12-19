Should the Iowa high school football playoffs expand?

The Iowa High School Athletic Association will consider a proposal to expand the prep football playoffs to 32 teams per class, it said during its December meeting Thursday. The Gazette’s Jeff Linder and Jeff Johnson react to that news and share their own proposals during the latest episode of Call It Both Ways.

Plus, some takeaways from the first month of basketball season.

