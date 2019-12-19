Prep Football

Should the Iowa high school football playoffs expand?

Call It Both Ways Podcast examines most recent proposals

The Gazette
Waukon's Dawson Baures (3) leaves Williamsburg defenders behind as he runs for a touchdown in the first half of their Class 2A prep football state semifinal game at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
Waukon's Dawson Baures (3) leaves Williamsburg defenders behind as he runs for a touchdown in the first half of their Class 2A prep football state semifinal game at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)

The Iowa High School Athletic Association will consider a proposal to expand the prep football playoffs to 32 teams per class, it said during its December meeting Thursday. The Gazette’s Jeff Linder and Jeff Johnson react to that news and share their own proposals during the latest episode of Call It Both Ways.

Plus, some takeaways from the first month of basketball season.

Background reading:

The IHSAA will consider a proposal for expansion of the Iowa high school football playoffs.

The Dyersville Beckman boys’ basketball cares more about the postseason than being ranked No. 1 in December.

West Liberty’s girls’ basketball team is on track for its first winning season since ... well, it’s been a long time.

The Gazette

