Iowa high school football Week 9: Live scores, updates, playoff scenarios and more

For most Iowa high school football teams, the road ends Friday night. For others, they’re already looking forward to next week’s playoffs. A few have a chance to get in with a win — or wait until the at-large spots are revealed late Friday.
We’re tracking it all in Week 9. Here’s everything you need to know
» LIVE SCOREBOARD: Updates from every game in Eastern Iowa
» What’s at stake: Area district scenarios and statewide playoff projections
» Feature: With a ‘meat and potatoes’ approach, Tipton is playing for a district title
» Rankings: Who the Top 10 teams in every class face Friday night
Playoff qualifiers
Here are the teams that have already clinched district titles and automatic playoff spots.
Class 4A — West Des Moines Dowling, Ankeny Centennial, Linn-Mar, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, West Des Moines Valley
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT
Class 3A — Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Western Dubuque, North Scott, Solon, Norwalk
Class 2A — Central Lyon/George-Little Rock, Algona, Waukon, Williamsburg
Class 1A — West Branch, Van Meter, Treynor
Class A — IKM-Manning, Saint Ansgar, MFL MarMac, Belle Plaine, North Tama, Earlham, Woodbury Central
8-Player — Remsen St. Mary's, Don Bosco, Turkey Valley, Gladbrook-Reinbeck, Fremont-Mills
District championship games
The winner of these games Friday will grab automatic playoff spots in their respective districts.
Cedar Rapids Prairie at Cedar Falls (4A-3)
Carroll at Dallas Center-Grimes (3A-2)
Decorah at Independence (3A-3)
Iowa Falls-Alden at Clear Lake (2A-3)
West Liberty at Tipton (2A-5)
Greene County at Ida Grove OABCIG (2A-9)
Mediapolis at Sigourney-Keota (1A-5)
Iowa City Regina at Dike-New Hartford (1A-6)
Belmond-Klemme at West Hancock (A-3)
Central Decatur at Wayne (A-8)
Southeast Warren at Lamoni (8P-6)
Live coverage
Follow our reporters for updates from the stadiums, or scroll through a statewide feed below.
4A No. 10 Cedar Rapids Prairie at 4A No. 2 Cedar Falls » @jeje66
Decorah at 3A No. 5 Independence » @kjpilcher
West Liberty at Tipton » @jtlinder
Clinton at Iowa City Liberty » @douglasmilesCRG
Pleasant Valley at Linn-Mar » @mikecondon