Iowa high school football Week 9: Live scores, updates, playoff scenarios and more

For most Iowa high school football teams, the road ends Friday night. For others, they’re already looking forward to next week’s playoffs. A few have a chance to get in with a win — or wait until the at-large spots are revealed late Friday.

We’re tracking it all in Week 9. Here’s everything you need to know

» LIVE SCOREBOARD: Updates from every game in Eastern Iowa

» What’s at stake: Area district scenarios and statewide playoff projections

» Feature: With a ‘meat and potatoes’ approach, Tipton is playing for a district title

» Rankings: Who the Top 10 teams in every class face Friday night

Playoff qualifiers

Here are the teams that have already clinched district titles and automatic playoff spots.

Class 4A — West Des Moines Dowling, Ankeny Centennial, Linn-Mar, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, West Des Moines Valley

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Class 3A — Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Western Dubuque, North Scott, Solon, Norwalk

Class 2A — Central Lyon/George-Little Rock, Algona, Waukon, Williamsburg

Class 1A — West Branch, Van Meter, Treynor

Class A — IKM-Manning, Saint Ansgar, MFL MarMac, Belle Plaine, North Tama, Earlham, Woodbury Central

8-Player — Remsen St. Mary's, Don Bosco, Turkey Valley, Gladbrook-Reinbeck, Fremont-Mills

District championship games

The winner of these games Friday will grab automatic playoff spots in their respective districts.

Cedar Rapids Prairie at Cedar Falls (4A-3)

Carroll at Dallas Center-Grimes (3A-2)

Decorah at Independence (3A-3)

Iowa Falls-Alden at Clear Lake (2A-3)

West Liberty at Tipton (2A-5)

Greene County at Ida Grove OABCIG (2A-9)

Mediapolis at Sigourney-Keota (1A-5)

Iowa City Regina at Dike-New Hartford (1A-6)

Belmond-Klemme at West Hancock (A-3)

Central Decatur at Wayne (A-8)

Southeast Warren at Lamoni (8P-6)

Live coverage

Follow our reporters for updates from the stadiums, or scroll through a statewide feed below.

4A No. 10 Cedar Rapids Prairie at 4A No. 2 Cedar Falls » @jeje66

Decorah at 3A No. 5 Independence » @kjpilcher

West Liberty at Tipton » @jtlinder

Clinton at Iowa City Liberty » @douglasmilesCRG

Pleasant Valley at Linn-Mar » @mikecondon